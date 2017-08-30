Wrestlers

Africa Live: Grace Mugabe immunity protest planned

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Wednesday 30 August 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive

Summary

  1. Zimbabwe opposition to demonstrate outside South Africa's embassy over first lady immunity
  2. Landslides kill 28 in southern Democratic Republic of Congo, reports say

By Natasha Booty and Dickens Olewe

Nearly 30 killed in DR Congo landslide

At least 28 people have died following a landslide in the southern mining city of Kolwezi, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, reports local news outlet Actualité.

The area is an important mining centre for copper and cobalt.

A recent mudslide in the north-east killed some 200 people, following heavy rains that caused a hill to cave in on a fishing village on the shores of Lake Albert.

Protest planned over Grace Mugabe alleged assault

Grace Mugabe
AFP
Mrs Mugabe failed to show at a summit in South Africa's capital, Pretoria, on Saturday

A coalition of opposition parties in Zimbabwe is expected to hold a protest today outside the South African embassy in the capital, Harare, over the country's handling of the First Lady Grace Mugabe's alleged assault of a woman in a upmarket hotel in Johannesburg two weeks ago, eNCA reports.

Davis Junior Mukushwa, the spokesman for the coalition, said they will push on with their peaceful protest against granting immunity to Mrs Mugabe, and warned that the police did not have any right under Zimbabwe's constitution to deny or clear their protest.

He added that the parties feel that South Africa's decision to grant immunity would "perpetuate impunity":

The general populace [in Zimbabwe] which finds Grace to be untouchable on the domestic terrain always hoped that the South African justice system was going to be exemplary.

But we notice that more than human freedoms and liberties, the ANC government sought to preserve its historical ties with Mugabe’s Zanu PF and government.

Diplomatic immunity should never be used to perpetuate impunity. If Grace cannot be tried at home for evicting helpless farmers in Mazowe, at least she must face trial for grievously assaulting Gabriella Engels.”

He said that Zimbabweans feel betrayed by South Africans justice system for not preferring charges against Mrs Mugabe:

We feel betrayed by the South African justice system, particularly the department of international relations and cooperation. Facts are clear, that Grace Mugabe was not on any formal or official government of Zimbabwe business."

Mr Mukushwa said that they supported what they see as a push to get justice for Gabriella Engels, the 20-year-old, model who was allegedly assaulted by Mrs Mugabe.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's governing Zanu-PF is also set to hold a march in Harare in support of the first lady.

Good morning

Welcome to the BBC Africa Live page where we'll be keeping you up-to-date with news stories on the continent.

