Africa Live: Grace Mugabe immunity protest planned

AFP Mrs Mugabe failed to show at a summit in South Africa's capital, Pretoria, on Saturday

A coalition of opposition parties in Zimbabwe is expected to hold a protest today outside the South African embassy in the capital, Harare, over the country's handling of the First Lady Grace Mugabe's alleged assault of a woman in a upmarket hotel in Johannesburg two weeks ago, eNCA reports.

Davis Junior Mukushwa, the spokesman for the coalition, said they will push on with their peaceful protest against granting immunity to Mrs Mugabe, and warned that the police did not have any right under Zimbabwe's constitution to deny or clear their protest.

He added that the parties feel that South Africa's decision to grant immunity would "perpetuate impunity":

The general populace [in Zimbabwe] which finds Grace to be untouchable on the domestic terrain always hoped that the South African justice system was going to be exemplary.

But we notice that more than human freedoms and liberties, the ANC government sought to preserve its historical ties with Mugabe’s Zanu PF and government.

Diplomatic immunity should never be used to perpetuate impunity. If Grace cannot be tried at home for evicting helpless farmers in Mazowe, at least she must face trial for grievously assaulting Gabriella Engels.”

He said that Zimbabweans feel betrayed by South Africans justice system for not preferring charges against Mrs Mugabe:

We feel betrayed by the South African justice system, particularly the department of international relations and cooperation. Facts are clear, that Grace Mugabe was not on any formal or official government of Zimbabwe business."

Mr Mukushwa said that they supported what they see as a push to get justice for Gabriella Engels, the 20-year-old, model who was allegedly assaulted by Mrs Mugabe.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's governing Zanu-PF is also set to hold a march in Harare in support of the first lady.