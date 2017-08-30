Africa Live: Grace Mugabe immunity protest planned
By Natasha Booty and Dickens Olewe
Nearly 30 killed in DR Congo landslide
At least 28 people have died following a landslide in the southern mining city of Kolwezi, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, reports local news outlet Actualité.
The area is an important mining centre for copper and cobalt.
A recent mudslide in the north-east killed some 200 people, following heavy rains that caused a hill to cave in on a fishing village on the shores of Lake Albert.
Protest planned over Grace Mugabe alleged assault
A coalition of opposition parties in Zimbabwe is expected to hold a protest today outside the South African embassy in the capital, Harare, over the country's handling of the First Lady Grace Mugabe's alleged assault of a woman in a upmarket hotel in Johannesburg two weeks ago, eNCA reports.
Davis Junior Mukushwa, the spokesman for the coalition, said they will push on with their peaceful protest against granting immunity to Mrs Mugabe, and warned that the police did not have any right under Zimbabwe's constitution to deny or clear their protest.
He added that the parties feel that South Africa's decision to grant immunity would "perpetuate impunity":
He said that Zimbabweans feel betrayed by South Africans justice system for not preferring charges against Mrs Mugabe:
Mr Mukushwa said that they supported what they see as a push to get justice for Gabriella Engels, the 20-year-old, model who was allegedly assaulted by Mrs Mugabe.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's governing Zanu-PF is also set to hold a march in Harare in support of the first lady.
