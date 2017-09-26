Africa Live: Nigeria orders police to remove roadblocks, Angolan leader to be sworn in
Huge Botswanan diamond sold for $53m
A rough diamond about the size of a tennis ball, recovered from the Karowe mine in Botswana in November 2015, has been sold by Canadian-based Lucara Diamond Corp for $53m (£39m).
The 1,109-carat stone, at present the world's largest uncut diamond, was bought by British diamond business Graff Diamonds for $47,777 per carat, and will now be cut and polished, Lucara said.
The Canadian firm had previously tried to sell the diamond at a Sotheby's auction in June 2016, but bidding failed to reach the reserve price.
The stone, called Lesedi La Rona, or Our Light in the national language of Botswana, is said to be 2.5bn-3bn years old.
Laurence Graff said: "We are thrilled and honoured to become the new custodians of this incredible diamond.
Nigeria's top policeman orders roadblocks dismantled
Nigeria's Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the immediate removal of all roadblocks on the country's highways, the Vanguard newspaper is reporting.
Mr Idris has also instructed all officers involved in vehicle patrols to ensure that they wear uniforms, clear name tags and service numbers.
A statement issued on Monday night, widely reported in the Nigerian press, said the directives were necessary to make it easy for business to be conducted freely as well as to safeguard the free passage of travellers and goods.
According to the statement, no police department or unit should mount a roadblock without express permission of the Inspector General of Police.
Reports say teams of the special X-Squad of the police force have been deployed around the country with instructions to arrest and investigate any police personnel violating this directive.
The squads have also been ordered to be on the lookout for - and remove - and roadblocks set up by illegal revenue collectors, road transport unions, labour or trade associations.
The statement added: "For avoidance of doubt, the Taxes and Levies act, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004 section 2 (2) disallowed any person, including a Tax Authority from mounting a Road block in any part of the Federation for the purposes of collecting any Tax or Levy."
Angola to get new president
Angola will swear in a new president later today, the first time there has been a change in leader for nearly four decades.
João Lourenço, a former defence minister, will replace Jose Eduardo Dos Santos who stood down in August after 38 years in power.
BBC Africa editor James Copnall says that while there is a real desire for change, a radical shift is unlikely as Mr Lourenço has been at the heart of the governing MPLA (Popular Liberation Movement of Angola) party for decades.
Mr Dos Santos will retain control over the party with the right to choose the police chief and head of the army.
Critics say his children - including Africa's richest woman, Isabel Dos Santos - have been positioned to control the economy.
Despite Angola's oil wealth, inequality remains striking. The new president - and the old system - will face a desire for real change, our correspondent says.
The MPLA has governed Angola since it gained independence from Portugal in 1975.
