Africa Live: Ex-SA president: 'Good for ANC to lose', child migrants 'likely to be abused'

The South African Football Association (Safa) are set to announce whether they will appeal against an order from Fifa for them to replay a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Senegal.

The association met yesterday to discuss the order from football's world governing body to replay the game in November because of "match manipulation" by the referee during the original tie last year.

South Africa beat Senegal 2-1 at home in last year's game but Ghanaian match referee Joseph Lamptey has since been banned for life by Fifa, a ban has been upheld by sports highest appeal body, the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Neither South Africa nor Senegal are accused of any wrongdoing in the match.

Norman Arendse - Chairman of Safa's legal committee and member of the executive committee - said at the time they were upset at the lack of detail on how the decision was taken.