Africa Live: Zimbabwe pastor due in court, Ghana border ruling hailed
- Zimbabwe's Evan Mawarire expected in court after being arrested in church
- Court favours Ghana in maritime border dispute with Ivory Coast
Zimbabwe pastor Mawarire due in court
Zimbabwean activist pastor Evan Mawarire is due to appear in court later, after being re-arrested on Sunday during a church service.
Mr Mawarire recently published several posts on social media in which he again accused the government of President Robert Mugabe of wrecking the economy.
The pastor's lawyer, Harrison Nkomo, said he faced charges of subversion.
Mr Mawarire rose to prominence last year when he posted a video on Facebook of himself wrapped in a Zimbabwean flag complaining about the state of the nation.
It sparked a #ThisFlag protest movement against the leadership of the country.
Mr Mawarire was already facing charges of subversion in relation to the protests last year and had been due to appear in court in Monday in that case.
After his latest arrest, Mr Nkomo told Reuters: "We really don't know how the case will proceed."
Ghana-Ivory Coast maritime dispute settled
A decade-long maritime dispute between Ghana and Ivory Coast over control of an offshore region, which is rich in oil, has been settled in favour of Ghana.
The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea has drawn an ocean boundary that gives Ghana most of the disputed territory.
Tullow Oil first pumped crude from Ghana's Jubilee Oil Field in 2010.
George Cazenove from Tullow has been telling the BBC's Russell Padmore that the ruling gives the company a green light to develop the TEN project.
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.