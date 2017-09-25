Africa Live: Zimbabwe pastor due in court, Ghana border ruling hailed

AFP

Zimbabwean activist pastor Evan Mawarire is due to appear in court later, after being re-arrested on Sunday during a church service.

Mr Mawarire recently published several posts on social media in which he again accused the government of President Robert Mugabe of wrecking the economy.

The pastor's lawyer, Harrison Nkomo, said he faced charges of subversion.

Mr Mawarire rose to prominence last year when he posted a video on Facebook of himself wrapped in a Zimbabwean flag complaining about the state of the nation.

It sparked a #ThisFlag protest movement against the leadership of the country.

Mr Mawarire was already facing charges of subversion in relation to the protests last year and had been due to appear in court in Monday in that case.

After his latest arrest, Mr Nkomo told Reuters: "We really don't know how the case will proceed."

Read more about Evan Mawarire.