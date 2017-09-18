hands

Africa Live: Teacher wins award for taking in Boko Haram orphans, SA taxi strike heats up

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Monday 18 September 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive

  1. Teacher wins award for taking in Boko Haram orphans
  2. Buses 'stoned' in SA taxi strike

By Insaf Abbas and Clare Spencer

All times stated are UK

Taxi strike hits South Africa

Taxi associations in South Africa are staging protests, leaving commuters in the western Cape stranded.

The protests are expected to last three days, with taxi drivers in Pretoria threatening similar action.

"Should the planned action proceed, metro police officers and other law enforcement agencies are ready to deal with the protest action", Tshwane metro police said in a statement.

Buses have been stoned and torched, according to social media reports.

Volunteer teacher wins refugee award

A volunteer teacher who takes in orphans of both Islamist Boko Haram fighters and Nigerian army soldiers has won this year's Nansen Refugee Award.

Zannah Mustapha is a the founder of the Future Prowess Islamic Foundation School in Nigeria's conflict-ridden Maiduguri. He told the BBC's Nkem Ifejika about what makes his school so special:

Mr Mustapha is the winner of the 2017 Nansen Refugee Award.

Mr Mustapha also brokered the deal to release 82 of the so-called Chibok girls, kidnapped by Boko Haram.

Read more about his on the BBC News website.

Today's wise words

Our African proverb of the day:

The river never flows backwards."

Sent by Che Michael Mbuh in Bamenda, Cameroon

Click here to send us your African proverbs

Good morning

Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.

