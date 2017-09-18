Africa Live: Teacher wins award for taking in Boko Haram orphans, SA taxi strike heats up
Taxi strike hits South Africa
Taxi associations in South Africa are staging protests, leaving commuters in the western Cape stranded.
The protests are expected to last three days, with taxi drivers in Pretoria threatening similar action.
"Should the planned action proceed, metro police officers and other law enforcement agencies are ready to deal with the protest action", Tshwane metro police said in a statement.
Buses have been stoned and torched, according to social media reports.
Volunteer teacher wins refugee award
A volunteer teacher who takes in orphans of both Islamist Boko Haram fighters and Nigerian army soldiers has won this year's Nansen Refugee Award.
Zannah Mustapha is a the founder of the Future Prowess Islamic Foundation School in Nigeria's conflict-ridden Maiduguri. He told the BBC's Nkem Ifejika about what makes his school so special:
Mr Mustapha also brokered the deal to release 82 of the so-called Chibok girls, kidnapped by Boko Haram.
Read more about his on the BBC News website.

Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.