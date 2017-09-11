Africa Live: Al-Shabab attack Somali border town, Zimbabwe army 'profiting' from diamond mining

International campaign group Global Witness has released a new report outlining what it says are the significant stakes held by Zimbabwe's security forces in the country's diamond mines.

The report alleged that Zimbabwe's military intelligence, blamed for human rights abuses, profited from partnerships with several companies based outside the country, in what it called an opaque and secretive industry.

Neither the company representatives nor Zimbabwean government officials were available for comment.

Global Witness spokesman Michael Gibb said the people of Zimbabwe deserved to know how much had been made from their diamonds, and where the money had gone.