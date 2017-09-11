Lake Kivu

Africa Live: Al-Shabab attack Somali border town, Zimbabwe army 'profiting' from diamond mining

Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Monday 11 September 2017

Summary

  1. Somali militants attack Balad Hawo near Somali-Kenya border
  2. Zimbabwe's army accused of getting money from the country's diamond mines

Live Reporting

By Natasha Booty and Damian Zane

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Zimbabwe army 'profiting' from diamond mining

BBC World Service

International campaign group Global Witness has released a new report outlining what it says are the significant stakes held by Zimbabwe's security forces in the country's diamond mines.

The report alleged that Zimbabwe's military intelligence, blamed for human rights abuses, profited from partnerships with several companies based outside the country, in what it called an opaque and secretive industry.

Neither the company representatives nor Zimbabwean government officials were available for comment.

Global Witness spokesman Michael Gibb said the people of Zimbabwe deserved to know how much had been made from their diamonds, and where the money had gone.

Diamonds
AFP
The army has been accused of being involved in human rights abuses at the Marange diamond field

Good morning

Welcome to the BBC Africa Live page where we'll be keeping you up-to-date with news stories on the continent.

