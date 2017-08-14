Africa Live: Kenya 'mourning' strike, Zambia treason trial
By Dickens Olewe and Damian Zane
Gold for Africa on final day of World Champs
Africa picked up six medals, including three golds, on the last day of the World Athletics Championships in London.
South Africa's Caster Semenya stormed home in the 800m, recording the fastest time this year, one minute 55 seconds. Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba came second.
Kenya picked up two golds.
Helen Obiri won the 5000m, beating Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana into second place:
And Elijah Manangoi won the 1500m and his compatriot Timothy Cheruiyot came second, meaning that Kenya ended the night with three more medals.
Overall, the USA topped the medals table, Kenya came second and South Africa came third:
Burkina Faso terror attack kills 18, government says
Eighteen people have been killed and about 20 have been wounded in a "terrorist attack" in the centre of the capital of Burkina Faso, Ouagadougou, the government says.
Gunmen opened fire on customers seated outside a restaurant, witnesses were quoted as saying.
The attack is now over, authorities say, with at least two assailants killed by security forces.
A jihadist attack on a nearby cafe killed 30 people in January last year.
There are fears that the latest attack is the work of one of the affiliates of al-Qaeda that are active in the Sahel region, the BBC's Alex Duval Smith reports.
Read more from BBC News Online
Calm in Kenya's opposition stronghold
Normalcy is slowly returning in Kisumu city in western Kenya, a bastion of opposition support, a day after opposition leader Raila Odinga called for a stay away from work to protest what he said was a stolen election and police brutality.
The BBC's Emmanuel Igunza in Kisumu reports that some businesses have opened but that other areas remain tense and empty:
A community news organisation in Kibera slum in the capital Nairobi, another base of opposition support, has also been posting updates:
Other reports from the capital, Niarobi, say that traffic is not as heavy as usual suggesting that some are staying away from work, but it is not clear if this is a response to the opposition call or because they fear an outbreak of violence.
Mr Odinga lost to President Uhuru Kenyatta in last week's presidential election, which he said was marred by fraud. His allegations have however been dismissed by the electoral commission and independent observers.
Kenyan police have however been accused of responding violently to protests with some deaths reported.
Zambia opposition leader treason trial
The treason trial of Zambia's opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema is due to start at the high court in the capital, Lusaka.
He was arrested in April after the convoy he was travelling in allegedly refused to give way to President Edgar Lungu's motorcade when they were both travelling to an event in the west of the country.
The state argues that Mr Hichilema endangered the life of the president.
The opposition leader, who lost a closely fought presidential election last year, has been in custody ever since.
Last week, the Commonwealth said that it would broker talks between the two sides in order to resolve the situation.
The opposition has been saying that the government has been becoming increasingly dictatorial.
