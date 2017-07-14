Africa Live: China warns Botswana over Dalai Lama visit, Nigerian monarch 'faked own kidnap'
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Friday 14 July 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive
Summary
- Nigerian monarch suspended 'for faking own kidnap'
- China warns Botswana against Dalai Lama visit
- Nigeria to investigate fishermen deaths over border in Cameroon
- Uganda police boss 'bans' public debate over extending president's age limit
By Paul Bakibinga and Clare Spencer
All times stated are UK
Grenfell Tower: Five-year-old Ethiopian's funeral held
A funeral has been held for five-year old Isaac Paulos, one of the youngest victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster.
As prayers were said and candles were lit, pictures of Isaac were shown on a screen at the front of the church in London:
Isaac was one of at least 80 people who were killed in the fire last month in London, UK which engulfed the 67m (220ft) high tower block.
Isaac lived in Grenfell Tower on the 18th floor with parents Genet Shawo and Paulos Petakle, and three-year-old brother, Lukas. He reportedly got separated from his family in the fire and was found on the 13th floor.
His family had moved to the UK from Ethiopia.
Read more on the BBC News website.
Seychelles debris 'not from missing MH370'
Pieces of debris found in Seychelles are not from missing flight MH370, Malaysian authorities have told Reuters news agency.
On Thursday turtle researchers found what appeared to be plane debris in Seychelles.
But Malaysia's director of aviation told Reuters today that investigators confirmed this wasn't from the missing plane.
More than 20 pieces of possible debris have been found by members of the public on the African coast and islands in the Indian Ocean.
The Malaysia Airlines vanished in March 2014 on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people on board and the plane's whereabouts are still a mystery.
Grandparents 'allowed into US' despite Trump travel ban
Grandparents and other relatives of people living in the US cannot be barred from entering under President Trump's travel ban, a judge has ruled.
The order, by District Judge Derrick Watson in Hawaii, is a fresh legal blow to Mr Trump's immigration crackdown.
The judge said the ban had interpreted a Supreme Court ruling too narrowly.
That decision, made last month, partly reinstated the ban on refugees and travellers from six Muslim-majority countries namely Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
It said only those with "bona fide" family ties would be let into the US.
But the Trump administration decided that did not include grandparents, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Judge Watson, however, disagreed - and ordered that those restrictions should not be enforced.
For more read: Trump travel ban: Judge expands definition of 'close relative'
Top militant 'killed' in central Mali
A top Islamist militant commander in Mali has been killed in the country's troubled central region, the Malian army has told AFP news agency.
According to a military source Bekaye Sangare, who was a senior figure in the Macina Brigades, a group that joined a powerful Islamist alliance that was formed in March, was killed by the National Guard in the southern-central town of Mougna.
Sangare was reportedly behind a series of attacks in the region targeting police and customs checkpoints along the country's common border with Burkina Faso last week.
A joint force of Malian and French troops have killed about a dozen militants in the north, while an Islamist attack left three soldiers dead and five others are still missing, AFP says.
World Para Athletics Championships to start today
Nick Cavell
BBC Africa Sport
The World Para Athletics Championships begin today here in London with more than 1,000 athletes from 90 different countries set to take part.
Nearly 120 Africans are on the starting lists, representing 14 nations.
The African continent's first medals should come on the opening evening at the same stadium that hosted the 2012 Olympics and Paralympics.
Tunisia's Maroua Ibrahimi is the reigning world and Paralympic champion in the women's Club Throw - the para athletics equivalent of the hammer. While Algeria's Mounia Gasmi has earned silver behind her on both occasions.
Later there could be more success for Tunisia in the Women's 1500m T13 final - for visually impaired athletes.Somaya Bousaid is defending her title and is also the Paralympic champion but she could be challenged by her compatriot Najah Chouaya who took silver last year at the Rio paralympics.
China warns Botswana over Dalai Lama visit
China has warned Botswana against allowing the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader - the Dalai Lama - to visit the southern African country next month, Reuters news agency reports.
The Dalai Lama is due to address a human rights conference in Botswana's capital, Gaborone in August as well as meet President Ian Khama.
Mr Geng Shuang, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman is reported to have told a news briefing in Beijing today that the Dalai Lama used his position to to involve himself in activities that were against China.
The Dalai Lama, who fled Tibet into exile in India nearly 60 years ago following a failed uprising against Chinese rule, has long been at odds with China. The Chinese government calls him a dangerous separatist, Reuters says.
What is the significance of the Bakassi peninsula?
We reported earlier that Nigerian authorities are investigating the claim that 97 Nigerians were killed by gendarmes (paramilitary police) in the Bakassi peninsula in Cameroon.
This peninsular has history.
While the peninsula in the Gulf of Guinea is governed by Cameroon, it hasn't always been this way.
In 2002 the International Court of Justice decided sovereignty should be handed over from Nigeria to Cameroon.
The inhabitants are mainly the Oron people of Cross River and Akwa Ibom States of Nigeria.
The BBC's Ibrahim Shehu Adamu reports from Abuja that the Nigerian parliament expressed the need to investigate the killings in view of an agreement the two countries made in 2005 to protect the citizens of the areas from harm.
Video shows 'Nigerian safety officer smashing window to stop car'
Nigeria’s road safety agency has opened an investigation a video what appears to be a safety officers struggling to take control of a moving vehicle, the Nigerian newspaper the Independent reports.
Towards the end of the video, which was posted on Facebook, another officer appears to jump out of the agency van and shatter the front window on the passenger side of the car:
The Independent quotes public education officer Bizi Kazeem as saying the investigation will try to determine the authenticity of the video.
Five Egypt police 'shot dead near capital'
Assailants have shot dead five Egyptian policemen in Badrasheen, a town south of Cairo, the interior ministry has told AFP news agency.
It is the latest of a series of attacks targeting the country's security forces, AFP adds.
The ministry told AFP that three gunmen opened fire on a police car and then fled.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
However, jihadist militants have killed hundreds of police and soldiers since the military overthrew Islamist President Mohammed Morsi in 2013.
Veteran Kenyan diplomat Bethuel Kiplagat dies
Veteran Kenyan politician and diplomat Bethuel Kiplagat has died after a long illness, The Star, The Standard and Daily Nation papers are reporting.
Mr Kiplagat was Kenya's special envoy to the Somalia peace process and the South Sudan peace talks.
Mr Kiplagat, who was 81, also served as chairman of the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) from 2009 to November 2010.
According to the Daily Nation he was forced to resign after he came under investigation for alleged past human rights abuses, including his role in the Wagalla Massacre.
Mr Kiplagat is alleged to have been a member of the Kenya Intelligence Committee (KIC) which authorised action that led to a massacre. The massacre has been described as one of the worst incidents of human rights violations in the country's history.
Over 700 Kenyan Somalis were killed by security forces in Febuary 1984. Bethuel Kiplagat was however later reinstated in 2012.
Mr Kiplagat served in various other capacities including being Kenya's ambassador to France as well as High Commissioner to the UK.
Nigerian monarch suspended 'for faking own kidnap'
A traditional Nigerian ruler has been suspended after the Lagos State authorities accused him of faking his own kidnapping, reports Vanguard Newspaper.
Lagos State government has ordered Chief Yusuf Ogundare, baale of Shangisha, "to stop parading himself henceforth as the baale of the community", reports Premium Times.
The newspaper goes on to quote the state’s commissioner of police as alleging that Mr Ogundare staged a scene where he was dropped off by a car which sped off.
But, by that point, investigations had already revealed that "he was just on a frolic", driving around on the day he said he was kidnapped, alleges police boss Fatai Owoseni.
After a spate of kidnappings in the area around Lagos, the governor introduced the death penalty for the crime.
It's not uncommon to be kidnapped in Lagos State. Some people shared their personal experiences with us of what it's like to be kidnapped:
Gold miner agrees to pay higher Tanzanian royalties
Gold miner Acacia mining has agreed to pay higher royalties brought in by new mining laws in Tanzania, they have said in a statement.
Their royalty rate has gone up from 4% to 6% when new mining laws were brought in swiftly earlier this month.
The law change comes after the Tanzanian government have accused the mining company of under-reporting the amount they were exporting for two decades something Acacia denies.
But the company says that, while it is accepting the higher royalties, to "minimise further disruptions", it "continues to monitor the impact" of the new law.
Rwanda's presidential campaigns kick off
Rwanda's 19-day-long presidential campaigns start today, the private pro-government New Times is reporting.
Three candidates are vying for the top job. They are President Paul Kagame, of the RPF Inkotanyi, Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and Philippe Mpayimana, who is an independent. All the campaign rallies today are outside the capital Kigali.
Mr Kagame who has ruled the country since 2000 is seeking another seven year term.
Below is one of his posters.
The New Times is tweeting news about the campaigns:
Ugandan police boss 'bans' presidential age limit debate
Uganda's Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura says that he will not allow politicians to take the debate over whether the age limit of the president should be raised to universities and villages, the Observer paper reports.
Gen Kayihura told the paper that he had got intelligence reports that some opposition leaders have been inciting youth, especially students at university, to cause confusion about the age limit bill.
Earlier this week the government appeared to say that a bill to amend the constitution was not on the cards. However the Observer reports that the Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana has confirmed that the bill that seeks to amend the an article concerning the age limit is due to be tabled later this year.
Under the current constitution a person over the age of 75 is not eligible to stand for president.
President Museveni,who turns 73 this year, would not be able to stand for re-election at the next polls in 2021.
Cameroon gendarmes accused of killing 97 over fishing levy
Nigerian authorities have ordered an investigation into the allegation that Cameroonian gendarmes killed 97 Nigerians over their inability to pay a fishing levy, reports Nigeria's The Guardian.
The Guardian says the gendarmes are accused of killing the fishermen after they didn't pay a 100,000 Naira ($318; £245) levy for each fishing boat.
The incident is alleged to have taken place on the Bakassi peninsula, on the Cameroonian side of the border between the two countries.
The House of Representatives ordered the Committee on Foreign Affairs to carry out the investigation, the newspaper adds.
