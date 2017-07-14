Africa Live: China warns Botswana over Dalai Lama visit, Nigerian monarch 'faked own kidnap'

Facebook

A funeral has been held for five-year old Isaac Paulos, one of the youngest victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

As prayers were said and candles were lit, pictures of Isaac were shown on a screen at the front of the church in London:

BBC

BBC

Isaac was one of at least 80 people who were killed in the fire last month in London, UK which engulfed the 67m (220ft) high tower block.

Isaac lived in Grenfell Tower on the 18th floor with parents Genet Shawo and Paulos Petakle, and three-year-old brother, Lukas. He reportedly got separated from his family in the fire and was found on the 13th floor.

His family had moved to the UK from Ethiopia.

