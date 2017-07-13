Africa Live: Air Zimbabwe sacks half its staff, bombers kill 12 in Cameroon market
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Thursday 13 July 2017 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive
Summary
- Zimbabwe’s state-owned airline has laid off 200 workers
- Congo 'convicts art collector of real estate fraud'
- Suicide bombers kill 12 in Cameroon market
- Malaria rates plunge in The Gambia
- One dead after Ghana football team bus crashes
- Afghan girls to join Gambia in US robotics comp after visa U-turn
Live Reporting
By Dickens Olewe and Clare Spencer
All times stated are UK
Counting Lagos tax payers
Didi Akinyelure
BBC Africa, Lagos
We reported earlier that the Governor of Lagos State in Nigeria said only 600,000 of the 22 million residents in the state were up-to-date tax payers.
We've looked into this and the number of registered tax payers in Lagos state is closer to five million, according to the Lagos Internal Revenue Service and the Lagos State Commissioner of Finance.
Sudan 'to continue co-operation with US'
Sudan's government says it will continue co-operating with the US despite President Donald Trump's administration postponing for three months the lifting of sanctions imposed on the country in 1997, the Reuters news agency reports.
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir stopped the work of a committee which was formed to negotiate with the US on the sanctions.
Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour told reporters that co-operation with the US will continue "between our institutions, for example, between the intelligence services or the foreign ministries".
See earlier post for more details
Villagers in Niger 'massacre 27 hippos'
At least 27 hippos have been slaughtered in western Niger by villagers who blame them for destroying crops and harming livestock, local authorities told AFP news agency.
The "massacre" started in March and "then assumed dramatic proportions" mainly in island settlements on the Niger river, the prefect of the Ayorou region, Jando Rhichi Algaher, told AFP.
He added that around ten people have been arrested for the killings and some have already been freed.
In May, local tribal chiefs issued warnings about hippos, saying they were ravaging crops and threatening boats on the Niger river, reports AFP.
Air Zimbabwe sacks half its staff
Shingai Nyoka
BBC Africa, Harare
Zimbabwe’s state-owned airline has laid off 200 workers, or roughly half of its staff, with immediate effect.
It’s all part of a turn-around strategy to bring the struggling airline back to profitability from a $300m (£230m) debt. Last month the EU banned the airline from using its airspace citing safety concerns.
There have been major changes at the national airline since President Robert Mugabe's son-in-law, Simba Chikore, took over as chief operating officer last year.
An Air Zimbabwe spokesperson has told the state media that management has been trimmed from 28 to just 12, the finance department from 36 to 17.
The airline has struggled to keep afloat over the last decade and plans to carry out a restructuring exercise that will include retraining for all staff including top management.
Unconfirmed reports say that a name change is also in the pipeline. A move many believe will ringfence the debt and reduce the threat of creditors seizing the planes.
President Mugabe is a frequent flier on the airline, often leasing out the largest plane for state visits and private medical visits to the Far East.
Rwandan authorities accused of killing 37 'petty criminals'
State security forces in Rwanda have summarily killed at least 37 suspected petty offenders since April 2016, according to a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW).
The report says it appears to be an officially sanctioned strategy to execute suspected thieves.
Witnesses told HRW the fate of one man, accused of stealing a cow, was decided in a community meeting. Fulgence Rukundo was questioned about the stolen cow, then taken to a community meeting with the district mayor. One witness described what happened next:
Other witnesses told HRW that others who were killed had been accused of stealing bananas, a motorcycle, smuggling marijuana, illegally crossing the border from the Democratic Republic of Congo, or of using illegal fishing nets.
Rwandan officials denied to HRW that any extrajudicial executions had happened.
HRW said in 2015 that it had also documented the illegal detention of thousands, including street children and sex workers.
Kenya send more security personnel to Laikipia after herders kill policemen
Wanyama wa Chebusiri
BBC Africa
Authorities in Kenya have deployed dozens of regular and paramilitary security personnel in central Laikipia region to track down suspected armed Pokot ethnic herdsmen who killed six officers and injured four others on Wednesday.
A Twitter account that monitors attacks in the region has shared a report by a local newspaper:
A senior police officer who requested anonymity said airstrikes may be used to clampdown on the armed herders.
The police officers died in a shoot-out with the raiders after the armed livestock herders ambushed them as they patrolled the expansive and volatile Kamwenje area in Laikipia West.
Violence has stoked central Kenya’s Laikipia region this year with armed pastoral herders driving thousands of their animals into private farms and ranches in search of dwindling pasture.
A British military veteran ranch owner Tristan Voorspuy, was shot dead when the unrest started in April.
A security operation ordered by the government has so far failed to tame the conflict which is largely blamed on drought and land politics.
Sudanese government says US sanction extension is unjustified
Tomi Oladipo
BBC Africa security correspondent
The Sudanese government says the US decision to extend sanctions is unjustified.
The Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said agencies in the US, European Union and United Nations had acknowledged Sudan’s progress in five key areas of concern.
These involve cooperation on counter-terrorism, addressing the threat of the Lords Resistance Army rebel group, halting support for rebels in neighbouring South Sudan – while also ending Sudan’s own domestic conflicts and improving humanitarian access.
Economic sanctions were imposed on Sudan in 1997 for its alleged backing of Islamist militant groups. Osama bin Laden, the killed al-Qaeda leader, was based in Khartoum from 1992 to 1996.
This week US President Donald Trump postponed a decision on whether to lift the trade embargo permanently until October 12.
Critics of the Sudanese government, including the country’s rebel groups, have welcomed the extension of the sanctions – saying the government had not done enough to deserve any affirmation.
Despite being isolated and suffering economic strains, Sudan has been slowly emerging from difficult times - relations with the EU have improved because of cooperation on migration.
But an arrest warrant for President Bashir from the International Criminal Court remains – for alleged war crimes related to the conflict in the Darfur region. He denies the charges.
Anger over UK newspaper calling Dar es Salaam a fishing village
People on Twitter are still criticising British tabloid newspaper Daily Mail for a story published on its website yesterday that described Tanzania's largest city as a "fishing village of Dar es Salaam".
The phrasing was used on a story about the visit of English Premier League club Everton to Tanzania.
One person called it "disrespectful and racist":
The phrasing has been removed from the article that is currently on its website but parts of it has been retained on a picture caption. It says:
"''The Bolassie Fan Club' has swept through the Tanzanian fishing village on the east coast of the country"
Guptas renounce Indian citizenship
Andrew Harding
BBC News, Johannesburg
A powerful business family in South Africa is coming under growing political pressure, with senior figures in the government openly accusing them of corruption.
The Gupta family are originally from India and were recently granted full South African citizenship, in what some claim were controversial circumstances.
But the government has confirmed today that some of them have renounced their Indian citizenship,complying with local laws.
The Guptas insist they are honest businessmen and job creators, who happen to have grown close to President Jacob Zuma and his family.
But newly leaked emails have helped to fuel allegations of a plot by the Guptas and their political allies.
Here in South Africa, they call it state capture – an attempt to buy influence at the heart of government.
The Guptas deny any involvement.
But Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has become the latest to accuse the family, and members of the government, of diverting state resources into “the pockets of a few”.
The increasingly personal attacks and allegations should be seen in the context of a wider political battle taking shape here, as a bitterly divided governing ANC prepares to choose Jacob Zuma’s successor.
Angolan president's son-in-law 'convicted of fraud in DR Congo'
The son-in-law of Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos told Reuters news agency that a Congolese court has sentenced him in absentia to one year in prison for real estate fraud.
Sindika Dokolo told Reuters that Wednesday's verdict was politically motivated.
He has criticised the Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila after he refused to step down from power.
President Joseph Kabila's chief political rival, the former Governor of Katanga Moise Katumbi, was also convicted of real estate fraud last June shortly after he announced his candidacy to stand in an election to replace Mr Kabila.
Authorities have repeatedly rejected allegations that DR Congo's justice system is targeting Mr Kabila's opponents.
A DR Congo government spokesman told Reuters he was not aware of Mr Dokolo's conviction while Mr Dokolo said he had previously been acquitted in the same case.
Wayne Rooney asks Tanzania's vice-president to support Everton
Stanley Kwenda
BBC Africa
Excitement has gripped Tanzanian football fans ahead of a friendly match between English Premier League side Everton and Kenyan top side Gor Mahia at the 60,000 seater National stadium in Dar es Salaam.
Everton players have been given near royal treatment since their arrival on Monday in the the East African nation.
England international and former Manchester United player Wayne Rooney has specially been a draw to the crowds and many are looking forward to see him in action.
The Democratic Republic Congo winger Yannick Bolasie rivalled Rooney in the popularity stakes with a band of Congolese fans on call to welcome him. They were drapped in t-shirts emblazoned with his face.
However it was Rooney who emerged as the fans' favourite.
Even the country’s vice-president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, attested to that.
“Wayne Rooney made me support Manchester United and now I don’t know what to do because he has gone back to Everton,” she said.
Rooney responded:
“Being here it has been a new experience for me and I hope the vice president will now be able to support Everton.”
Kenya's Daily Nation has used Everton's nickname to come up with a cheeky headline:
Read more on the BBC News website.
Twelve killed in Cameroon suicide attack
At least 12 people have been killed after two suicide bombers blew themselves up in a busy market in north-eastern Cameroon on Wednesday night.
A further 30 others have been injured.
The bombers struck an area with "restaurants, telephone cabins and kiosks", a local official told AFP news agency adding that the town had been sealed off.
Reuters news agency say no-one has said they are behind the attack yet.
Cameroon's far north region, which borders Nigeria, has seen a resurgence in attacks blamed on Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram after months of relative calm, reports AFP.
'Only 600,000 Lagosians pay taxes'
The Governor of Lagos State in Nigeria has said only 600,000 of the 22 million residents in the state pay taxes, Upshot reports.
Upshot adds that Akinwunmi Ambode said the state did not have enough money to build shoreline protection to protect against events like last week's flood.
Mr Ambode said there is a long way to go to get people to pay tax:
Malaria rates plunge in The Gambia
The Gambia could become the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to eliminate malaria, reports Reuters.
The prevalence of the malaria parasite in children under five has plunged to 0.2% from 4% in 2011, according to the National Malaria Control Programme (NMCP).
The total number of new malaria cases in the country has fallen by about 40% in that time - to 155,450 last year down from 262,000 in 2011, NMCP data shows.
Aside from the usual control measures, such as antimalarial drugs, insecticide-treated bed nets and indoor spraying, Gambia has successfully used technology to tackle malaria, Carla Fajardo from aid agency Catholic Relief Services told Reuters.
Internet service providers have boosted bandwidth in remote areas meaning they could collect real-time data and could make decisions on the fly, Ms Fajardo said.
Gambia is aiming to achieve the milestone of having no new malaria cases by 2020, NMCP head Balla Kandeh told Reuters.
One dead in Ghana football team Asante Kotoko's bus accident
At least one person has been killed and three others have been taken to hospital in Ghana's southern town of Nkawkaw after a bus carrying players and officials of Asante Kotoko football club was involved in an accident on Wednesday night.
A statement from Ghana Football Association says the players were travelling back to the southern city of Kumasi after a match in the capital, Accra when the accident happened.
It says that it had sent a team to Nkawkaw to offer support to the team, "during this difficult time".
Its official account has tweeted a picture of those who were injured:
According to myjoyonline the bus had about 35 passengers made up of players and team officials.
It says that the bus is reported to have run into a slow moving lorry loaded with rice.
Asante Kotoko lost their game by a goal to Inter Allies ending their 10 game run without a defeat.
They are currently fourth on the Ghanaian league.
Afghan girls to join Gambians in robotics competition
A group of Afghan school girls taking part in a robotics competition in the US have been granted visas to attend it, after their initial applications were denied, US media report.
The only two countries that were refused visas at first were Gambia and Afghanistan.
The Gambian students' travel ban was overturned last week.
A US travel ban is in place for six Muslim-majority countries, which does not include Afghanistan or Gambia. It is not clear why they were originally not given visas.
The competition organised by non-profit group First Global will see teams from 164 countries compete in a series of robotic games.
"I am most grateful to the US Government and its state department for ensuring Afghanistan, as well as Gambia, would be able to join us for this international competition this year," First Global president Joe Sestak said in a statement.
First Global aims to promote Stem subjects (science, technology, engineering and maths).
"All 163 teams from 157 countries have gained approval to the United States, including Iran, Sudan, and a team of Syrian refugees," Mr Sestak said. "I could not be more proud."
