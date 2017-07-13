Africa Live: Air Zimbabwe sacks half its staff, bombers kill 12 in Cameroon market

Retuers team

A group of Afghan school girls taking part in a robotics competition in the US have been granted visas to attend it, after their initial applications were denied, US media report.

The only two countries that were refused visas at first were Gambia and Afghanistan.

The Gambian students' travel ban was overturned last week.

Fatoumata Ceesay Fatoumata Ceesay is one of the Gambian team, who have created a robot to clean polluted water

A US travel ban is in place for six Muslim-majority countries, which does not include Afghanistan or Gambia. It is not clear why they were originally not given visas.

The competition organised by non-profit group First Global will see teams from 164 countries compete in a series of robotic games.

"I am most grateful to the US Government and its state department for ensuring Afghanistan, as well as Gambia, would be able to join us for this international competition this year," First Global president Joe Sestak said in a statement .

First Global aims to promote Stem subjects (science, technology, engineering and maths).

"All 163 teams from 157 countries have gained approval to the United States, including Iran, Sudan, and a team of Syrian refugees," Mr Sestak said. "I could not be more proud."