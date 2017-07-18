Africa Live: Malala calls for Nigeria education 'state of emergency', fresh Ethiopia protests

Education rights campaigner Malala Yousafzai has said that there should be a "state of emergency on education" in Nigeria, the Reuters news agency reports.

Nearly half of primary-aged children, some 10 million children, are not enrolled in school in Nigeria, Reuters quotes state figures as saying.

Addressing journalists in the capital Abuja after a meeting with the acting president, Malala said spending on education at a federal and state level should be made public.

Malala, who is also a Nobel laureate who became well known after the Taliban shot her in the head in 2012, is visiting Nigeria.

She met some of the women who were kidnapped by the Islamist militants Boko Haram in Chibok in 2014:

Reuters adds that she appealed for the release of 100 girls who are still believed to be in captivity.