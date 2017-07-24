Africa Live: Mandela widow could sue doctor, Zimbabwe elephant crushes guide

HIV experts are joining forces with cancer specialists to look at how the latest developments in cancer research can help find a cure for the virus.

The researchers, meeting at an HIV science conference in Paris, believe that the virus multiplies in a similar way to cancer tumour cells.

They hope this similarity could be the key to finding a way to rid the body of HIV, rather than merely bringing it under control.

However they say that while it is worth exploring the link, a quick result is unlikely because despite the similarities with tumour cells HIV works in a specific way.