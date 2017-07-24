Africa Live: Mandela widow could sue doctor, Zimbabwe elephant crushes guide
Summary
- Graca Machel mulls suing author of book about Mandela's last days
- Zimbabwe tour guide is killed by an elephant
- UN peacekeepers attacked in CAR
By Paul Bakibinga and Damian Zane
Hunting for HIV cure in cancer drugs
BBC World Service
HIV experts are joining forces with cancer specialists to look at how the latest developments in cancer research can help find a cure for the virus.
The researchers, meeting at an HIV science conference in Paris, believe that the virus multiplies in a similar way to cancer tumour cells.
They hope this similarity could be the key to finding a way to rid the body of HIV, rather than merely bringing it under control.
However they say that while it is worth exploring the link, a quick result is unlikely because despite the similarities with tumour cells HIV works in a specific way.
Graca Machel considers legal action against Mandela doctor
Jose Tembe
BBC Africa, Maputo
The widow of former South African President Nelson Mandela, Graca Machel, is considering legal action against his doctor for details he published in a recent book about Mr Mandela's last days.
The doctor, Vejay Ramlakan, is South Africa's former surgeon general and headed the medical team that looked after the anti-apartheid leader until his death in December 2013.
Mozambique's state radio cites a statement released by Ms Machel’s foundation as condemning the book in the strongest terms.
Ms Machel said the book constituted an assault on the trust and dignity of Mr Mandela.
The book includes intimate moments immediately before the former president's death.
It describes his medical condition and talks about some misunderstandings between the doctors and the Mandela family.
Mr Mandela's widow said the book breached of the doctor-patient confidentiality.
UN peacekeepers attacked in CAR
BBC World Service
Christian militiamen in the Central African Republic have attacked United Nations peacekeepers who were protecting a convoy of water trucks.
One Moroccan UN soldier has been killed and three others injured.
The attack took place in the southern diamond mining town of Bangassou, where Christian anti-Balaka militia have been besieging a cathedral housing hundreds of displaced Muslims.
They have been sheltering in the compound since a wave of ethnic killings in May.
Most aid agencies say they are suspending operations in the town.
Thousands have died in the conflict that broke out when mainly Muslim Seleka rebels ousted President Francois Bozize four years ago, provoking a backlash from the Christian militias.
Elephant crushes Zimbabwe tour guide
A tour guide in Zimbabwe has been killed by an elephant after it charged at him, Newsday newspaper reports quoting a statement from a tour company.
Adventure Zone said the domesticated elephant, Mbanje, killed Enock Kufandanda on Saturday afternoon. It added that Mr Kufandada "was an extremely competent staff member, who will sincerely be missed".
Newsday quotes an eyewitness as saying that the guide had gone to take the elephants for a walk.
The elephant has since been put down, it adds.
