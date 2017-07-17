Africa Live: Baboon 'caused Zambia blackout', deadly inferno in Nigeria
Summary
- Power outage in Zambia's main tourist city 'caused by a baboon'
- Gas explosion in Nigeria kills at least nine people
- South Africa minister in row over '£770,000 spent on flowers and gifts'
- Adebayor: I don't talk to my family anymore
By Paul Bakibinga and Farouk Chothia
Adebayor: I don't talk to my family anymore
In 2015, Emmanuel Adebayor publicly revealed some of the personal issues with his family that have disrupted his career.
Now the Togolese striker has spoken exclusively to the BBC about the controversy.
SA minister in row over '$770,000 spent on flowers and gifts'
South Africa's main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) will demand an explanation from Housing minister Lindiwe Sisulu on how her department spent the "excessive amount" of 10 million rand ($770,000; £590,000) on flowers and gifts during the 2013/2014 financial year, the party has said.
The controversy comes at a time when Ms Sisulu, the daughter of anti-apartheid struggle luminary Walter Sisulu, is running against several other candidates in the battle to succeed President Jacob Zuma as leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC).
Ms Sisulu revealed the expenditure in reply to a parliamentary question, and the DA would demand a full list of the people who "benefited" from the $770,000, the DA added in a statement.
The money could have built 100 low-cost homes and helped to alleviate the housing shortage in South Africa, the party said.
Ms Sisulu has not yet commented on the DA's statement.
On Saturday, she called on her supporters to run her election campaign with integrity and she vowed to tackle corruption, local media reported.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, former African Union commission chief, Mr Zuma's ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete are among other candidates running to succeed Mr Zuma when his term as ANC leader ends in December.
The winner is expected to be the party's presidential candidate in the 2019 election.
Deadly gas blast in Nigeria
Police in Nigeria say at least nine people have been killed by a gas explosion at a fuel complex in the south-east of the country.
More than 10 others were seriously injured.
The reason for the explosion at the oil facility in Cross River is not yet clear.
Local reports suggest that illegal attempts to siphon fuel may have been the cause.
Fuel explosions are common in Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil producer, due to poor infrastructure and frequent looting from pipelines and tankers.
Baboon causes massive blackout in Zambia
Kennedy Gondwe
BBC World Service, Lusaka
A baboon interfered with electricity installations in Zambia’s tourist capital, Livingstone, and cut power supply to about 50,000 customers.
The animal managed to access a power station in the area on Sunday, and tampered with high voltage machines that supply electricity to the southern and western provinces of Zambia, according to Henry Kapata, the spokesperson for the country’s power utility, Zesco.
He said Livingstone's 28,000 residents customers and a furthee 22,000 people in the region were completely without power for about six hours while repair works were carried out.
Mr Kapata also told the BBC:
The Zesco spokesperson said the baboon’s electricity shock was caught on CCTV.
Mr Kapata said power has since been restored with the animal handed over to local wildlife authorities for treatment.
