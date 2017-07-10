Africa highlights: Rooney to debut in Tanzania, Graceland star has cancer
Summary
- Rooney's first appearance in Everton shirt will be in Tanzania
- South Africa's Ray Phiri diagnosed with lung cancer
- Ugandan parliamentary chaplain 'pleas for offerings in foreign currency'
- Lions on the loose in South Africa
- Nigeria's top Muslim cleric warns of 'social media dangers'
- 150,000 Senegalese students write exams after big leak of papers
- Salaries of Kenyan politicians to be cut
- Deadly floods hit Nigeria
- Somalia in frantic effort to restore internet service
- Zimbabwe's opposition accuses president of running country from 'hospital bed'
Computers stolen from SA prosecutor's office
Thieves have broken into the office's of South Africa's chief prosecutor, making off with two laptops, in the latest high-profile burglary to target law enforcement agencies.
Police minister Fikile Mbalula said he suspected that the break-ins were an "inside job".
South Africa's Times Live news site quoted him as saying:
Burglars entered two offices on the second floor of the building , stealing laptops belonging to prosecutors, National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku told News24.
So far no arrests have been made.
Last week, thieves stole hard drives and other computer equipment from the headquarters of the Hawks, the elite police crime-fighting unit.
In March, 15 computers containing information on judges and court officials were stolen from the offices of the Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.
Deadly blast in Burundi bar
A grenade explosion at a bar in northern Burundi has killed eight people and wounded 43, police and local officials have told AFP news agency.
An unidentified person lobbed a grenade into a group of people enjoying a drink at the bar in Shinya village on Sunday night, local administrator Devote Ndayizeye said.
Four of the victims died at the scene and the other four succumbed to their injuries, police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye was quoted by Reuters news agency as saying.
It is unclear whether the attack was political or associated with a land dispute, a police source told AFP.
Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza was re-elected in 2015 after surviving an attempted coup and mass protests against his rule.
Kenya launches airstrikes in forest
Ferdinand Omondi
BBC Africa, Nairobi
Kenya's military says it has launched airstrikes in the Boni Forest, along the border with Somalia border, to flush out al-Shabab militants.
At least nine people were beheaded last week by the militant Islamists in a village near the forest.
The government has reinstated a dusk-to-dawn curfew in parts of coastal and north-eastern Kenya in an attempt to curb attacks.
Locals living in and around the forest forest were being evacuated to safe areas ahead of the aerial bombardment.
For more than two years, Kenya’s armed forces have unsuccessfully tried to rid the forest of militants.
Regional Commissioner Nelson Marwa warned that extreme force would now be used to flush out the militants from their forest hideouts.
Last week’s killings brought back memories of 2014 when al-Shabab militants killed at least 60 people around the town of Mpeketoni in two nights of terror.
Since then, the al-Qaeda-linked militants have also raided police stations and laid landmines before retreating to safety in the vast forest, which stretches from Lamu in coastal Kenya into Somalia.
Zamalek riots will not affect Al Ahly fans attending ties
The Egypt Football Association (EFA) says fans can attend Al Ahly's remaining Champions League ties despite violence at Zamalek's match on Sunday.
The incidents happened at Alexandria's Borg el-Arab Stadium as Zamalek crashed out of the tournament after a 2-2 draw with visiting Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya.
Fans threw flares onto the pitch causing the game to be halted briefly as they were cleared away.
After the final whistle the seats were ripped out and thrown onto the pitch.
Deadly floods hit Nigeria
Chris Ewokor
BBC Africa, Abuja
At least eleven people have been confirmed dead and several others are missing in a major flood disaster in Nigeria.
Residents of Suleja town, near the capital, Abuja, say a five-hour downpour on Sunday caused buildings to collapse, leaving their occupants trapped under the rubble.
Some residents were washed away while trying to leave their submerged homes.
Many household items have been destroyed, and children have lost their school books.
The Suleja disaster came at a time when the commercial capital, Lagos, is trying to cope with massive flooding caused by a week-long downpour.
Four lions escape from Kruger National Park
Wildlife rangers are searching for four lions which have escaped from South Africa's most famous game reserve, the Kruger National Park (KNP), raising fears that they could attack villagers and livestock.
In May, the South African National Parks captured five lions that had escaped from the same park in Mpumalamga province in the east of the country.
Park officials have tweeted that the latest lions to escape have been spotted in a village:
Raila Odinga 'up and running' after health scare
Anne Soy
BBC Africa, Nairobi
Kenya's main opposition presidential candidate Raila Odinga, 72, has fully recovered from a stomach ailment, his adviser, Salim Lone, has said.
On Sunday, Mr Odinga, the flagbearer of the National Super Alliance (Nasa), had been rushed to a hospital in the coastal city of Mombasa, where he was put on a drip.
In his statement Mr Lone said Mr Odinga's ailment arose "from a fish he had eaten at lunch".
His doctor attributed his "rapid recovery to the fact that the toxins produced by the infected fish were cleared by the vomiting and diarrhea he experienced", Mr Lone said.
He added that Mr Odinga was back to his normal spirited self this morning, and had made a number of calls, including one to the chairman of the independent electoral commission, Wafula Chebukati.
Mr Odinga is no longer on a drip but is on a "precautionary dose of antibiotics", Mr Lone said.
He added:
Mr Odinga. a veteran opposition leader, hopes to defeat President Uhuru Kenyatta in the tightly contested poll due to be held on 8 August.
SA music great Ray Phiri has cancer
Nomsa Maseko
BBC Africa, Johannesburg
South African musician Ray Phiri has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The Stimela lead vocalist has been admitted to a South African hospital and his condition is reportedly under control.
The guitarist, producer and vocalist rose to fame when he featured on Paul Simon's Graceland album in 1986.
News of his terminal illness came to light through social media when a friend and former band member posted that the legendary musician had exhausted his medical insurance funds and needed help to pay his hospital bills.
When contacted by the local press, Mr Phiri reportedly pleaded for his privacy. The Stimela lead vocalist has received many awards in recognition for his contribution to the music industry.
150,000 Senegalese students write exams after mass leak
Claude Foly
BBC Africa
About 150,000 high school students in Senegal are writing this year's French, History and Geography exams late, following their cancellation at the last moment last week because of a major leak of the papers.
Ten students have been arrested, including one who was reportedly caught copying answers received through WhatsApp on his smartphone.
The arrests took place in the capital, Dakar, the city of Tivaouane and the town of Diourbel, about 150km (93 miles) away.
Police have seized computers at the offices of exam body. Investigations are under way to establish whether the exam papers were sold or students were able to hack into the examiner's computers.
The teachers union has called for the head of the exam body, Babou Diakham, to resign, but he has refused.
Sudanese reporter: 'I will go to jail'
An award-winning Sudanese journalist has said she will go to jail rather than pay a fine after a court convicted her of preventing a security officer from doing his job, AFP news agency reports.
Amal Habani, the winner of an Amnesty International prize for reporting on human rights in Sudan, was ordered to pay 10,000 Sudanese pounds ($1,400; £1,100) or face a jail term of four months.
In an interview with AFP, she said:
Her lawyer, Ahmed Elshukri, said he would appeal against the court's order.
Ms Habani writes for online Sudanese newspaper Al-Taghyeer.
Zambia protests about London-based campaigner
Zambia's high commission in London has written to the UK's Foreign Office, raising concern that a London-based Zambian has been making “inflammatory and subversive comments" on social media and "inciting people to commit terrorism" back home, reports the Zambia Daily Mail and the Lusaka Times.
The complaint against Larry Mweetwa, a supporter of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND), comes amid a warning on Friday by Vice President Inonge Wina that the government will engage Interpol and other security agencies to extradite Zambians in the diaspora who are suspected of inciting violence.
The Zambian mission told the UK authorities that Mr Mweetwa had allegedly posted a message on his Facebook page, praising the huge fire which gutted the southern African state's biggest market last week, destroying the livelihood of hundreds of traders.
President Edgar Lungu has suggested that Lusaka City Market was deliberately set on fire in an act bordering on "economic sabotage".
In a Facebook post, Mr Mweetwa dismissed the allegations as false and defamatory, saying that "at no time did I post anything" about the fire..
Rooney to play in Tanzania for Everton
Nick Cavell
BBC Africa Sport
Wayne Rooney’s first appearance back in an Everton shirt looks like it could happen in Tanzania when the English Premier League club take on Kenyan side Gor Mahia on Thursday.
Rooney returned to the club where he first hit the headlines as a 16-year-old this weekend after 13 years with Manchester United.
Rooney says he is looking forward to his first ever trip to Tanzania.
He told the Everton website that he is hopeful of getting “on the pitch and get some game-time”.
He also sees it is an opportunity of getting to know his new team-mates:
The trip is part of the deal that Everton signed with the Kenyan-based betting company Sportpesa, who are now on the front of their shirts.
Sportpesa also back Gor Mahia, who won a mini-tournament featuring teams from Kenya and Tanzania for the right to play Everton.
Salaries of Kenyan politicians to be cut
Anne Soy
BBC Africa, Nairobi
The salaries of Kenya's president and MPs will be slashed after next month's fiercely contested elections in a move aimed at reducing the wage bill in the public sector, according to a government gazette signed by the chairwoman of the independent Salaries and Remunerations Commission.
The president's gross salary will be cut from $16,000 to $14,000 (£12,400) a month, while that of MPs will fall from $7,200 to $6,100 a month.
Some of the perks of MPs, including a car grant and an allowance for attending plenary sessions of parliament, have also been abolished.
Kenya's MPs are said to be among the highest paid in the world, especially after their allowances are added to their salaries.
After the last election, they caused huge controversy by resisting moves to cut their salaries, and even threatened to block the passage of the national budget.
This time, it will be more difficult to do that because the commission wants the MPs, along with the president and other elected officials, to agree to the cuts before they take the oath of office, says the BBC's Anne Soy in the capital, Nairobi.
Led by Sarah Serem, the commission set the salaries of cabinet secretaries, or ministers, at $9,240 down from $10,560.
It hopes that the salary cut will save Kenya $88m a year.
The commission is a constitutionally created body which makes independent decisions regarding how much government officials should be paid.
President Uhuru Kenyatta is running for a second term in the 8 August poll, with veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga being his main challenger.
Ugandan cleric: 'God needs dollars'
The Anglican chaplain for Uganda's parliament has been advising Christians who give their regular offering in shillings (the local currency) to use dollars and pounds as well, the privately owned Daily Monitor newspaper is reporting.
Rev Canon Christine Shimanya said this during a sermon at Namugongo Martyrs Church, just outside the capital, Kampala, on Sunday:
Another clergyman, Canon Henry Ssegawa, has come out in support of Rev Shimanya's call, saying the church needs money with higher purchasing power, the Daily Monitor reports.
DRC election delay 'a declaration of war'
The main opposition leader in the Democratic Republic of Congo has strongly criticised electoral commission head Corneille Nangaa for saying that elections to replace President Joseph Kabila will probably not take place this year.
Felix Tshisekedi tweeted that the statement amounted to "a declaration of war" on the Congolese people.
Deadly protests erupted when President Joseph Kabila refused to stand down after his mandate expired last year.
In a deal subsequently brokered by the Roman Catholic church, it was agreed that he could remain in office until December this year.
In an interview with France's TV5Monde, Mr Nangaa said:
The commission has still failed to compile an electoral register, and the poll has also been out in doubt by fighting between government and militia forces in the central Kasai region.
In a BBC Newsday interview, Mvemba Dizolele, a Congolese-born academic based in the US, said the opposition leader's reaction was not surprising:
He added that the unrest in Kasai, which the UN estimates has killed some 400 people and displaced 200,000 displaced, could be aimed at weakening the opposition:
DR Congo unrest: Why are police in Kasai being decapitated?
Nigeria's Sultan of Sokoto warns of social media dangers
Nigeria's most senior Muslim cleric, the Sultan of Sokoto, has warned children, especially girls, not to spend too much time on social media as it could lead to immoral behaviour, the News Agency of Nigeria has reported.
Speaking at a Koranic recitation competition in Sokoto city on Sunday, Alhaji Saad Abubakar said there was a "disturbing development" where social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and 2Go diverted the attention of students from their studies, the agency reported.
It also quoted him as saying:
He urged parents to ensure their daughters spent more time on doing meaningful things, including reciting the Koran, as this will "make them better mothers and care givers".
Somalia internet outage a 'disaster'
Somalia's telecommunications minister has declared an internet outage, which as been going on for about two weeks, a "major disaster" for the economy.
Abdi Anshur Hassan told state-run Radio Mogadishu that the country "is losing an average of $10m (£7.8m) each day due to the outage and has so far lost more than $130m".
The outage was caused by damage to an undersea cable more than two weeks ago, Radio Mogadishu reported.
The minister said:
Mugabe 'runs Zimbabwe from hospital'
Opposition parties in Zimbabwe have renewed their calls for President Robert Mugabe, 93, to retire, accusing him of running the country from a hospital bed after he reportedly flew to Singapore for medical treatment.
The privately owned New Zimbabwe newspaper quoted Obert Gutu, a spokesman for the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change, as saying:
Karauone Chihwayi, a spokesman for an MDC breakaway faction, expressed a similar view, saying:
The ruling Zanu-PF party has nominated Mr Mugabe to run for elections next year, despite the fact that he looks increasingly frail and has been in power since 1980.
In May, Mr Mugabe's spokesman played down fears about his health, saying he made frequent trips to Singapore to receive specalised treatment for an eye condition.
In February, Mr Mugabe's wife Grace Mugabe said:
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.