AFP The burglaries are a major embarrassment for Police minister Fikile Mbalula

Thieves have broken into the office's of South Africa's chief prosecutor, making off with two laptops, in the latest high-profile burglary to target law enforcement agencies.

Police minister Fikile Mbalula said he suspected that the break-ins were an "inside job".

South Africa's Times Live news site quoted him as saying:

Criminals who undertake these operations of breaking into offices are not criminals from outside‚ they are people who are working inside those offices."

It's an inside job for one reason or the other; it's either corruption or otherwise they want to destroy evidence and there is no doubt about it."

Burglars entered two offices on the second floor of the building , stealing laptops belonging to prosecutors, National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku told News24 .

So far no arrests have been made.

Last week, thieves stole hard drives and other computer equipment from the headquarters of the Hawks, the elite police crime-fighting unit.

In March, 15 computers containing information on judges and court officials were stolen from the offices of the Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.