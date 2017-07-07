Africa Live: Oral sex produces bacteria, US U-turn on Gambia robot makers' visas
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Friday 7 July 2017
Summary
Live Reporting
By Dickens Olewe and Farouk Chothia
All times stated are UK
Fifa bans Sudan
Football's world governing body Fifa has banned Sudan because of government interference in the sport.
A warning was issued last month after the government installed a new FA president.
The suspension means that Sudan's three clubs in continental tournaments have been disqualified by the Confederation of African Football.
Al Hilal and Al Merreikh have been barred from the Champions League and Al Hilal Obeid from the Confederation Cup.
It means that Friday's two Champions League final Group A matches featuring Hilal and Merreikh will not now go ahead.
Read the full BBC sport story here
Oral sex producing unstoppable bacteria
Oral sex is producing dangerous gonorrhoea and a decline in condom use is helping it to spread, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.
It warns that if someone contracts gonorrhoea, it is now much harder to treat, and in some cases impossible.
The sexually transmitted infection (STI) is rapidly developing resistance to antibiotics.
Experts said the situation was "fairly grim" with few new drugs on the horizon.
About 78 million people pick up the STI, which can cause infertility, each year. This includes about 11.4 million people in Africa.
WHO analysed data from 77 countries which showed gonorrhoea's resistance to antibiotics was widespread.
Read full story
British PR firm issues 'grovelling' apology
Andrew Harding
BBC News, Johannesburg
A British public relations company has apologized for its role in a controversial social media campaign in South Africa that critics say was deliberately inflaming racial tensions.
Bell Pottinger admitted the campaign was inappropriate and offensive, and has sacked or suspended four employees.
It was a lucrative contract for one of South Africa's most controversial business empires, owned by the Gupta family. Bell Pottinger was unable to resist.
Now, though, the British public relations firm has issued a groveling apology to those who have, for months, accused it of deliberately helping to stir up racial hatred here.
In a statement, the chief executive James Henderson expressed deep concern about Bell Pottinger's role in a social media campaign, which highlighted, and condemned the power of white-owned businesses in South Africa.
The suspicion, backed by leaked emails, is that the campaign was part of a larger conspiracy - designed to distract attention from allegations of massive corruption being made against the Guptas, President Jacob Zuma, and their political allies.
The reaction against Bell Pottinger on social media has been deafening and damaging. The company ended its contract three months ago.
But insiders had been warning long before that, that the deal was toxic. President Zuma, and the Guptas, have consistently denied all allegations of corruption.
Kenyan court to rule on election ballot tender
Angela Ng'endo
BBC Africa
A Kenyan court is due to make a landmark ruling on a case challenging the award of ballot paper printing tender to a Dubai-based printing company, Al Ghurair.
The opposition coalition, National Super Alliance (Nasa), had gone to court to seek the cancellation of the tender, arguing that it was awarded irregularly and that the company's owners were too close to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is seeking re-election.
Al Ghurair and Mr Kenyatta deny any wronngdoing.
The High Court's ruling today will determine whether preparations for the elections due in 31 days will stay on course or be thrown off track.
Should the petition succeed and the contract awarded to Al Ghurair revoked, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will have to identity a new supplier, a process it has warned could stretch beyond the set 8 August poll date.
However, should the decision go its way, it will be on course to deliver all the ballot papers a week before the election.
Gambia's young engineers celebrate US visa
Gambian students who were twice denied a visa to travel to the US for a robotics competition have finally been given permission to go to Washington DC and show off the robot they built.
The event is set for 16 July - 18 July.
Fatoumata Ceesay, one of the innovators, spoke to BBC's Newsday programme presenter Bola Mosuro about the new development and how the robot the team built works:
Ghana illegal miners declared dead
Burial rituals have been performed at the mining pit where 22 illegal miners were trapped after rescue workers gave up hope of finding their bodies.
"A Catholic mass was held for the dead. Islamic and traditional prayers were also offered. All the customary rites have been performed and we assume they are all dead and we are sealing up the pit," Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister Benito Owusu Bio told Ghana's privately owned citifmonline.
"We are piling rocks and debris on it to the extent that nobody can reach that part again,” he added.
Only one body was retrieved after the pit in Prestea-Nsuta town in the Western region caved in on Sunday, trapping the miners more than 25 metres underground.
Rescue efforts were suspended on Thursday because of heavy rains, reports the BBC's Thomas Naadi from the capital, Accra.
Illegal mining, allegedly led by Chinese nationals, has been a source of concern to the Ghanaian authorities both because of safety issues and its destructive impact on the environment. Several arrests have been made and equipment seized.
The government has now set up a task force to investigate the problem as the number of accidents increase.
Read: Why a new word in Ghana spells trouble
'Climate of fear' ahead of Rwanda poll
Leading rights group Amnesty International has warned of a "climate of fear" in Rwanda ahead of presidential elections on 4 August.
"Since the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) took power 23 years ago, Rwandans have faced huge, and often deadly obstacles to participating in public life and voicing criticism of government policy," Amnesty said in a report.
"The climate in which the upcoming elections take place is the culmination of years of repression," it added.
President Paul Kagame is expected to win the election against a weak opposition after the constitution was controversially amended to allow him to run for a third term.
The government has not commented on the report, but it has previously dismissed allegations of repression in Rwanda.
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.