Africa Live: Oral sex produces bacteria, US U-turn on Gambia robot makers' visas

A British public relations company has apologized for its role in a controversial social media campaign in South Africa that critics say was deliberately inflaming racial tensions.

Bell Pottinger admitted the campaign was inappropriate and offensive, and has sacked or suspended four employees.

It was a lucrative contract for one of South Africa's most controversial business empires, owned by the Gupta family. Bell Pottinger was unable to resist.

AFP Critics accuse the Gupta family of wielding undue influence over President Zuma

Now, though, the British public relations firm has issued a groveling apology to those who have, for months, accused it of deliberately helping to stir up racial hatred here.

In a statement, the chief executive James Henderson expressed deep concern about Bell Pottinger's role in a social media campaign, which highlighted, and condemned the power of white-owned businesses in South Africa.

The suspicion, backed by leaked emails, is that the campaign was part of a larger conspiracy - designed to distract attention from allegations of massive corruption being made against the Guptas, President Jacob Zuma, and their political allies.

The reaction against Bell Pottinger on social media has been deafening and damaging. The company ended its contract three months ago.

But insiders had been warning long before that, that the deal was toxic. President Zuma, and the Guptas, have consistently denied all allegations of corruption.