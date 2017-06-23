Africa highlights: Nigeria 'foil Eid terror attack plan', SA woman crashes car into roof
- Nigeria 'foiled attacks planned for Eid holiday'
- South African car nose-dives into roof of house
- Demand for crocodile penis 'drives Egyptian poachers'
- SportPesa pulls out of sponsoring Kenyan teams
- Backlash over Tanzania pregnant schoolgirl ban
- Safe burials of Ebola victims 'saved thousands of lives'
- SA mayor plans wall to separate communities
- Botswana's former President Ketumile Masire dies aged 91
By Damian Zane and Clare Spencer
Nigeria 'foiled attacks planned for Eid holiday'
Nigeria's state security agency say they have foiled plans by militants to detonate explosives in four northern cities during Eid.
The Department of State Services (DSS) said the attacks were planned in Kano, Sokoto, Kaduna and Maiduguri during the June 26 and 27 public holidays to celebrate Eid, which marks the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.
They said they had arrested three suspects and seized weapons including eight assault rifles, 27 hand grenades and live ammunition.
The statement said: "Their aim was to hit on soft targets such as markets, public parks, public processions, recreation centres, as well as worship centres especially the Eid praying grounds and other densely populated areas".
The DSS did not say who they thought was behind the plans.
UK diplomat trends in Ghana
British diplomat and frequent tweeter Jon Benjamin is trending in Ghana as he bids farewell to the country after three years as high commissioner.
His goodbye tweet in Twi has been shared more than 1,000 times:
It says:
And, judging by the replies, he has a lot of fans in the country:
Though one commenter says he's still waiting for his visa:
African architecture comes to London
A temporary building in London's Hyde Park by Burkina Faso architect Diebedo Francis Kere is getting a lot of attention.
Earlier this year, he accepted the prestigious challenge to design the structure which will attract thousands of visitors over the British summer.
Kere was the first boy in his village to go to school and attributes much of his success to his access to education.
The BBC's Alex Ritson went to meet him to find out more about his canopy design, inspired by the figure of a tree.
Teenage mother 'disappointed' with Tanzania pregnant schoolgirl ban
Tulanana Bohela
BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
We reported earlier that there has been a backlash to Tanzanian President John Magufuli's comment that girls should get expelled from school if they get pregnant.
To get an idea of what it is like to be a teen mother in Tanzania the BBC asked Jackie Leonard Lomboma who got pregnant when she was 15 years old.
Here's her story:
My family couldn't afford to pay for me to go to secondary school and I met a boy who promised that he would talk to his parents to help once I accepted to be with him.
The first time I met him is the first time I got pregnant and that was the last time I saw him.
It was the first time I had sex.
My grandfather chased me out of home. As per the village rules and custom, when a girl gets pregnant at a young age, before getting married; you become like a curse to your family and everyone in the village.
I ended up working as a maid with a family who moved away. When they were leaving for another place, the mother asked me what I needed for her as a goodbye gift.
I told her I want to go to school.
It was really tough. The kids were bullying me, laughing at me and life at school was very difficult.
But I was empowered through education, that is why today I am supporting other girls to stand up again.
It is a big disappointment to hear such a statement from our president. It is only education that can help overcome poverty.
African countries pledge money to help Uganda with refugees
Patience Atuhaire
BBC Africa, Kampala
Equatorial Guinea is among the African countries which have agreed to contribute towards a fund to help Uganda cope with the large influx of refugees mostly coming from South Sudan.
A special conference to raise the money, called a solidarity summit, has wrapped up in Uganda with a total of $358m pledged so far. UN officials wanted to get to $2bn and expect there to be more offers of money in the future.
The European Union offered the largest part of the money so far, but Equatorial Guinea pledged $5m and Gabon $250,000.
'I remain optimistic for the continent in the long term'
Ten years ago, the phrase "Africa rising" was on everyone's lips. The future was bright, investment was pouring in, commodity prices were high and most of all, money was being made on the continent.
Then came the global financial crisis and the slump in the prices of commodities.
But not everyone has lost faith.
Rich Lesser is with Boston Consulting Group, which has been doing business in Africa for decades.
The BBC's Matthew Davies asked him if Africa was still rising or just reeling from the economic battering of the last few years.
Demand for crocodile penis drives Egyptian poachers
A demand for crocodile penis is driving people in Egypt to illegally poach and traffic Nile crocodiles writes Peter Schwartzstein in National Geographic.
Former hunter Assad Ibrahim told him that some Egyptians - and people in East Africa - eat the crocodile penis crushed up with honey and ginger, believing it will improve their sex lives.
The largest ones sell for more than $100, he adds.
A poacher, who he names only as Mahmoud, told him smugglers are exporting record numbers of crocodiles - perhaps up to 3,500 eggs and hatchlings and a few hundred adult live crocs a year.
But these are mainly to the Arabian Gulf, as Saudi Arabians want the crocodiles as household ornaments, he writes.
He says hunting really took off in the chaos after the Tahrir Square uprising of 2011.
Rawlings gets a Chevy at 70
Ghana's former President Jerry Rawlings has been pictured looking very pleased with himself next to a special birthday present he got after turning 70 on Thursday.
CitiFM reports that it's a 1993 Chevrolet Corvette, which it describes as a "collectable version" of the US-made car.
It adds that it is not clear who the generous person was behind the gift.
Relaxing with food and an accordion in Kampala
Our reporter in Uganda's capital, Kampala, spotted this accordion player entertaining the diners in a small restaurant playing the hymn My Faith Has Found A Resting Place:
Patience says that Michael Kavuma has been playing for 25 years and has recorded a lot of CDs, with mainly church hymns.
He told Patience that his accordion was imported from Germany in 2014 as they are not available in Uganda.
Kenya betting tax 'will create underground gambling industry'
The big names behind Kenya's growing gambling industry have hit out at the government's plans to impose a 35% tax on gaming revenue (that is the amount left after the prize money has been paid out) on top of corporation tax on profits.
The strongly-worded statement from the Association of Gaming Operators Kenya (Agok) comes after SportPesa said it would no longer be sponsoring a whole host of teams in Kenya from next January as a result of the tax.
Agok says that while it shares the president's concerns about minors getting into gambling, plus the need to raise revenue for the treasury, it believes "that the president was ill advised that a tax of this nature will achieve the desired results".
SA man accused of murdering girlfriend says she took her own life
Pumza Fihlani
BBC News
South African Sandile Mantsoe, accused of murdering his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena, has told the court that she had in fact killed herself.
The married father is accused of killing Ms Mokoena and burying her burnt body in a shallow grave in Lyndhurst, a lush suburb in Johannesburg, earlier this year.
Her death sparked a huge social media reaction focusing on violence against women around the #AllMenAreTrash hashtag.
Last month, the prosecution and Mr Mantsoe's lawyers agreed that the media should not be allowed to report on the details of the bail hearing citing concerns that the information was of a sensitive nature.
But following a legal challenge all parties have now agreed to allow the media full coverage.
We now know that Mr Mantsoe has pleaded not guilty to murdering his then girlfriend, but has confessed to burning her body.
He said he panicked when he found her dead and was worried about being blamed for her murder after she has had previously accused him of abusing her.
The prosecution said this was a lie and told the court that Mr Mantsoe confessed to a police officer that he killed Ms Mokoena in a ritual killing in order to save his failing business.
Millions roll in for Uganda refugee solidarity fund
Journalist Kassim Kayira is tweeting the latest promises from countries across the world to help deal with the rapidly growing number of refugees in Uganda (see earlier entry):
The pledges are coming in at a donor conference in Uganda's capital, Kampala.
Uganda hosts than a million refugees, most from South Sudan.
The UN and Uganda hope to raise $2bn.
Cameroon coach desperate for a striker
Cameroon coach Hugo Broos admits his side are lacking a clinical striker as the Indomitable Lions struggle to score at the Confederations Cup.
"If you have one [striker] in mind, please tell me his name and I'll go straight away and see him," he said.
The African champions missed several chances to beat Australia as they were held to a 1-1 draw on Thursday.
Cameroon failed to score in their opening match at the tournament in Russia as they lost 2-0 to Copa America winners Chile.
The results mean the Indomitable Lions must win their final group match against world champions Germany on Sunday to have any chance at all of progressing.
Defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui was the top scorer for Cameroon as they won the Africa Cup of Nations in January, he scored two of the team's seven goals in Gabon.
Read more on the BBC Sport page.
Mohamed Salah: Liverpool sign Roma's former Chelsea winger for £34m
Liverpool have completed the 39m euro (£34m) signing of Roma's Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah.
Salah, 25, has signed a five-year deal and has been a prime target for manager Jurgen Klopp.
At current exchange rates, the fee is short of the club record £35m paid for Andy Carroll in 2011 but matches the sum they spent in 2016 to make Sadio Mane the most expensive African player.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: "He has the perfect mix of experience and potential - this is a really exciting signing for us."
Read more from BBC Sport.
Two billion dollar appeal for refugees in Uganda
BBC World Service
Uganda and the United Nations are hoping to raise $2bn (£1.6bn) at a donor conference in the capital, Kampala, to help deal with the rapidly growing number of refugees.
Uganda hosts more than a million refugees, most of whom have fled the civil war in neighbouring South Sudan.
The country has been praised for its open-door policy and for the way it treats refugees. But it is now struggling to cope with the influx.
The UN refugee agency says it has only about a quarter of the money needed until the end of the year.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is attending the conference, has urged regional and global leaders to help end the fighting in South Sudan.
Read more: Why a Ugandan farmer gave land to a refugee
Fire destroys commercial hub in Uganda's capital
A fire has destroyed part of Kisenyi, a commercial district in Uganda's capital, Kampala.
The local Red Cross is tweeting pictures from the scene:
Local media are reporting that the well-known Salabed warehouse was also destroyed:
South African car crashes into roof
A South African driver has escaped with her life after her car nose-dived into the roof of a house, say the ambulance service Netcare911.
They have tweeted pictures of the aftermath of the incident in KwaZulu-Natal province:
Netcare's Chris Botha told the Africa Live page that the woman had driven through the intersection at a junction and then through a barrier which separated the road and the housing below. The driver was airborne for a moment before the car crashed into the house.
“She miraculously escaped with her life” he said, as she is in hospital with fractures.
He added that if she hadn't been wearing her seat belt she would be dead.
News website ECR reports that three children were playing in the bedroom next to where the car had landed, but luckily no-one on the house was injured.
Kenya court rules constituency election result announcements are final
Wanyama wa Chebusiri
BBC Africa
Kenya's court of appeal has uphold a ruling that the results announced at constituency level for the presidential election are final.
It said safeguards were in place to ensure the results were accurate.
Kenya's electoral commission had objected to the ruling arguing that it had the mandate to verify presidential results and make the final announcement.
The next presidential election is scheduled for 8 August, pitting President Uhuru Kenyatta against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
SportPesa pulls out of sponsoring Kenyan teams
Kenyan gambling outfit SportPesa says it is pulling out of sponsoring sports teams in the country because of a new finance measure imposing a large tax on betting companies.
Its CEO has been tweeting from a press conference in the capital, Nairobi, this morning:
The new law, beginning in January 2018, will introduce a 35% tax on the betting companies' revenue (less the prize money pay out). They also have to pay corporation tax on profits.
SportPesa currently supports the Kenyan premier league, individual football and rugby teams and several other sports.
But the company says that its backing of European teams such as Everton and Hull City will not be affected.
In recent years, SportsPesa has emerged as one of East Africa's major gambling companies.
Shark attacks threaten island tourism
The Indian Ocean island of Reunion may not have the same tourist pull as its close neighbour Mauritius but still attracts thousands of visitors every year.
Yet shark attacks have forced the authorities to swimming and surfing on most of the island's beaches, which has seriously affected on local businesses.
From Reunion, Africa Business Report's Jason Boswell has more:
Backlash over Tanzania pregnant schoolgirl ban
Tweeters have been reacting to the Tanzanian president's remark that girls who get pregnant should be expelled from school.
They have been using the hashtag #arudishule which means "she should go back to school" to object to this:
President John Magufuli said on Thursday that schoolgirls who become mothers will not be allowed to go back to school after giving birth.
"After calculating some few mathematics she’d be asking the teacher in the classroom ‘let me go out and breastfeed my crying baby,'" reasoned President Magufuli.
In fact, this is currently the law in Tanzania but he appeared to be reacting now because of pressure from NGOs to change the law.
"These NGOs should go out and open schools for parents. But they should not force the government [to take back the pupils]," he said.
The story has hit the front pages of the country's newspapers:
This Swahili language newspaper says: "John Magufuli tells rights bodies they are speaking 'nonsense'".
Watched chimps change their hunting habits
Chimpanzees in Uganda may have changed their hunting strategy in response to being watched by scientists, research suggests.
While studying the animals, researchers documented very different hunting habits of two closely neighbouring chimp "tribes".
"Sonso" chimps hunt in small groups for colobus monkeys, while those from the "Waibira" troop hunt solo and catch "whatever they can get their hands on".
The findings show how sensitive chimp society is to human presence.
Lead researcher Catherine Hobaiter, from the University of St Andrews, said the Waibira group's behaviour might have changed to a more "opportunistic" strategy because those chimps were much less used to the presence of human scientists.
Read more on this story.
BreakingGunman kills three in Kenya bank attack
Gunmen have attacked a bank in the town of Elwak in Mandera County, north-east Kenya, killing at least three people including one police officer, says the county commissioner.
Gun shots can still be heard in the area, a local reporter says.
SA mayor plans wall to separate communities
The mayor of South Africa's city of Tshwane has said that he wants to build a wall to separate a community of home owners from an informal settlement, EWN reports.
Mayor Solly Msimanga's move follows violence on Wednesday between residents of the two areas, News 24 adds.
It reports that petrol bombs destroyed homes in both communities.
EWN says that the homeowners said that people in the informal settlement should be evicted as they had taken the land illegally.
The Tshwane area includes the capital, Pretoria.
Botswana ex-President Masire dies
Botswana's former President Ketumile Masire has died at the age of 91, the government has announced.
Sir Ketumile, who led Botswana for 18 years from 1980, has been praised for cementing stability in the country and laying the foundations for its economic success, the AFP news agency reports.
He also got involved in trying to resolve regional disputes, including supporting the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa.
South Africa's High Commissioner to Botswana, Mdu Lembede, is quoted by the SABC as saying the former president not only backed the anti-apartheid movement but also supported other struggles in Namibia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.
After stepping down in 1988 to make way for Vice-President Festus Mogae he worked as a mediator in a number of conflicts including in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Botswana's government has announced three days of national mourning.
Safe Ebola burials 'saved thousands of lives'
BBC World Service
A new study says that safe burial practices introduced by the Red Cross during the recent Ebola outbreak in three West African countries probably saved thousands of lives.
Around 29,000 people were infected with Ebola, almost all in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, between 2013 and 2016.
The research, published in the journal Plos Neglected Tropical Diseases, suggests the work of the Red Cross volunteers potentially prevented an extra 10,000 secondary cases of Ebola.
Read more on the BBC News website.
UK defeated in UN vote on Chagos Islands
An argument between the UK and Mauritius over disputed Chagos Islands will be referred to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
The UN General Assembly voted by 94 countries to 15 that The Hague should examine the Indian Ocean islands' legal status.
The former British colony used to be part of Mauritius but was detached in 1965.
Families were forced to leave the Chagos Islands in the 1960s and 1970s to make way for the US Air Force base on one of the islands Diego Garcia, which is leased until 2036.
Mauritius, which gained independence from Britain in 1968, argues that the UK broke international law when it separated off the islands before granting Mauritius its independence.
Read more on the BBC News website.
Today's wise words
Our African proverb of the day:
