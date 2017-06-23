Africa highlights: Nigeria 'foil Eid terror attack plan', SA woman crashes car into roof

We reported earlier that there has been a backlash to Tanzanian President John Magufuli's comment that girls should get expelled from school if they get pregnant.

To get an idea of what it is like to be a teen mother in Tanzania the BBC asked Jackie Leonard Lomboma who got pregnant when she was 15 years old.

Jackie Leonard Lomboma Jackie (on the right) got pregnant at 15-years-old

Here's her story:

My family couldn't afford to pay for me to go to secondary school and I met a boy who promised that he would talk to his parents to help once I accepted to be with him.

The first time I met him is the first time I got pregnant and that was the last time I saw him.

It was the first time I had sex.

My grandfather chased me out of home. As per the village rules and custom, when a girl gets pregnant at a young age, before getting married; you become like a curse to your family and everyone in the village.

I ended up working as a maid with a family who moved away. When they were leaving for another place, the mother asked me what I needed for her as a goodbye gift.

I told her I want to go to school.

It was really tough. The kids were bullying me, laughing at me and life at school was very difficult.

But I was empowered through education, that is why today I am supporting other girls to stand up again.

It is a big disappointment to hear such a statement from our president. It is only education that can help overcome poverty.