Africa Live: Nigeria pupils kidnapped, Manchester bomber 'in anti-Gaddafi militia'

South Africa's opposition leader Mmusi Maimane is leading a protest about the detention in Lusaka of his Zambian counterpart Hakainde Hichilema on treason charges.

In a video posted by Mr Maimane's party you can see him shouting "free HH" as well as criticising the presidency of Edgar Lungu.

Mr Maimane wanted to be in Zambia for Mr Hichilema's court appearance today, but was unable to leave his plane after it landed in Lusaka.

A magistrate's court is due to decide whether a treason trial should go ahead.