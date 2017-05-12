Africa Live: Gunfire in Ivory Coast, SA outrage after brutal murder
- Karabo Mokoena's boyfriend due in court in South Africa after her burnt body was reportedly found
- Ivory Coast soldiers shoot into the air over government deal
- Email stories and comments to africalive@bbc.co.uk - Friday 12 May 2017
By Dickens Olewe and Damian Zane
'Sunburnt' apples vex South African farmers
The export of fruit is one of Africa's largest sectors but South Africa's apple farmers are growing increasingly concerned about the effects of climate change on their crop.
They're complaining about the apples now becoming sunburnt and are taking measures to try and reduce the amount of direct sun the apples get. They're also experimenting with different varieties.
The BBC's Jason Boswell reports from the country's Western Cape Province.
Kenyans and Somalis deported from US
Five Kenyans are among 72 people who have been deported from the US over immigration issues, privately-owned Star newspaper reports.
The rest are from Somalia, it adds.
The group arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International airport in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, Friday morning.
In January, two Kenyans and 90 Somalis were deported from the US for immigration reasons, the Star adds.
US President Donald Trump has promised to crackdown on illegal immigration into the US.
Gunfire in Ivory Coast's main city confirmed by BBC reporter
The BBC's Tamasin Ford in Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan has confirmed that there has been shooting in the Plateau district of the city.
She says that the soldiers are unhappy with the fact that mutineers had dropped demands for further bonus payments after a meeting with President Alassane Ouattara.
She also reports that there has been gunfire in Korhogo in the north of the country, and earlier we had heard reports of shooting in the air in the country's second city, Bouake.
'Gunfire in Abidjan'
Gunfire has broken out at Ivory coast military headquarters in the commercial capital of Abidjan, an officer has told the Reuters news agency.
"There's shooting at the general staff. I wasn't able to enter," the officer said.
We earlier reported that representatives of soldiers who had mutinied at the start of the year had entered into a deal with the government to drop their pay demands, which sparked shooting from people unhappy with the deal in Ivory Coast's second city, Bouake.
Seventy children survive accident in SA
At least 70 children have sustained minor injuries after a morning accident after the bus they were travelling in overturned in Kwazulu Natal province, South Africa's emergency services ER24 reports.
It says that when its crew arrived at the scene they "found the bus lying on its side on the side of the road".
The occupants from the bus had already climbed out of the vehicle and were found walking around the scene, it adds.
The children were treated for their injuries at the scene and then transported to various hospitals.
The cause of the accident is unknown.
In April, 19 schoolchildren died after the minibus they were travelling in crashed with a truck near the capital, Pretoria.
African art up for auction in New York
While the debate continues over artist Damian Hirst's use of copy of a Benin bronze in his latest exhibition (see below), you have the chance (if you have enough money) to get hold of an original African art work at an auction in New York.
Southeby's is advertising pieces that it will be selling on Monday including this one from Angola:
It is a Chokwe sculpture dating from the 19th Century, and will probably cost you between $1.5m and $2.5m.
When it comes to the cost of these sculptures, the recent work of Nigerian artist Adeniyi Olagunju explores the idea of the value of traditional objects in the contemporary art world. The BBC heard from him in February:
And, as we mentioned on the BBC Africa Live Page on Monday, Nigerian Victor Ehikhamenor's critique of Hirst's use of a Benin bronze has now attracted a lot of attention with pieces in the New York Times, Huffington Post and Quartz.
Here's one of the original Instagram posts that started the debate:
Abattoir closed amid anthrax fears in Kenya's central region
Angela Ng'endo
BBC Africa
Eight people have been admitted to hospital following an anthrax outbreak in Kiambu county in central Kenya, a local health official says.
Officials in the county have closed down the abattoir where the outbreak is thought to have started.
The patients, all male, have been isolated and are being treated after showing symptoms similar to those of victims who have contracted anthrax.
The local veterinary department has ordered that no animal should leave the area, as the government tries to contain the spread of the disease.
However the medical officials in the area have assured the public that the situation is under control.
Anthrax is bacterial disease that affects mostly sheep and cattle, typically affecting the skin and lungs but it can be transmitted to humans.
It is curable in human beings when detected early.
Kenya police shoot dead alleged female gangster
Details of an incident that led to a woman gangster being shot dead by police on Wednesday in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, have been published by privately-owned Daily Nation newspaper.
Claire Mwaninki, as local media are calling her, was part of a gang of four that had been on a robbing spree before being confronted by police and killed in a shootout alongside another gang member.
According to the police she married to a wanted gangster.
The capital's police boss Japheth Koome said many criminal gangs have female members.
"The women are used to transport guns, gather information while some even take part in robberies,” Mr Koome said, adding that they also take food to male suspects in hiding.
He said the involvement of females in crime is a challenge to the security as officers are not allowed to search handbags, the Daily Nation reports.
Shooting 'heard overnight' in Ivory Coast second city
The Reuters news agency is publishing more details about the shooting heard overnight in Ivory Coast's second city Bouake (see earlier entry).
Soldiers there were reportedly protesting about a deal that was struck between their representatives and President Alassane Ouattara. They dropped the demands for further bonus payments.
In January, mutineers took control of Bouake over their pay and treatment.
An unnamed leader of the mutineers in Bouake told Reuters that: "There was shooting all night because people are not happy with what their colleagues did in Abidjan."
South Africans angered by abuse against women
Pumza Fihlani
BBC News
Police in South Africa have confirmed that a 27-year-old man has been arrested and is expected in court in connection with the death of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Karabo Mokoena, who was reported missing two weeks ago.
This comes after a burnt body was identified as hers.
There has been an outpouring of anger and grief in South Africa, mostly by women who took to sharing their stories of abuse at the hands of their partners.
The hashtag #Menaretrash has been trending on Twitter overnight with mostly women calling for an end to violence against them.
#RIPKarabo has also been trending.
South Africa has a very high number of reported rapes - around 30,000 a year.
Ivory Coast mutineers drop demands
Thousands of Ivory Coast soldiers who mutinied at the start of this year have agreed to drop their demands for further payments from the government .
A spokesman for the group apologised to President Alassane Ouattara at a televised ceremony in Abidjan, signalling an end to the protest.
The mutineers, mainly demobilised former rebels, forced the government into paying bonuses of about $8,000 (£6,200) each.
They had been due to receive further payments this month.
Some mutineers in Ivory Coast's second city Bouake criticised the deal, saying they had not been consulted.
The Reuters news agency is reporting that soldiers are shooting in the air this morning in protest.
