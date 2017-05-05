Africa Live: Somali official sacked over minister shooting

The authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have arrested 14 Chinese people over allegations that they were trying to illegally export protected timber, the AFP news agency reports.

The acting governor of the Haut-Katanga region Celestin Pande is quoted as saying that they were caught cutting the trees.

AFP also quotes a Chinese official saying that his country respects laws aimed at protecting the environment.

Mr Pande said that over the past four months 17,000 tonnes of ther protected timber had been illegally cut down.