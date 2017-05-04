Africa Live: Zuma 'must reveal' why minister was sacked, Ghana's nationwide power blackout

Charlotte Edey

Five years ago Zainab, a midwife in western Kenya, delivered a child with male and female sexual organs.

"When I looked to see if it was a boy or a girl, I saw two things protruding - this baby had male and female parts," she says.

Instead of saying what she usually said at this point - "It's a boy!" or "It's a girl!" - Zainab handed the baby to its mother and simply told her, "Here is your baby."

The parents did not want to take it and told Zainab to kill it.

Instead she took the baby as her own.

Two years later, the same thing happened again - and before long she was forced to flee to save the children's lives.

