Africa Live: Zuma allies vow to 'boo back', South Korean warship sails to Somalia
Live Reporting
By Hugo Williams and Farouk Chothia
All times stated are UK
Anthony Joshua's Nigerian family 'prepare special celebration'
The Nigerian family of newly crowned world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is planning a special celebration to mark his epic victory at Wembley at the weekend, local media report.
His uncle, Adedamola Joshua, who lives in Sagamu in south-western Ogun state, told the local Today news website that the boxing superstar's Nigerian family was hugely proud of his achievements.
He welcomed reports of a government plan to rename a street in Sagamu in honour of his nephew.
Joshua's mother is Nigerian and he spent six months at a boarding school in the West African state when he was 11. His father is reported to be of Nigerian and Irish heritage.
He's spoken proudly in the past about his Nigerian heritage and says that his diet of popular national dishes, including pounded yam, eba and egusi has been part the recipe to his success.
“My heart is with Nigeria, my heart is with Britain, I’m a Nigerian by blood, yes," he has said.
The government said yesterday that it would invite Joshua to come to Nigeria soon, especially since he had expressed a desire to "give back" to the country.
You can hear Joshua talk more about his Nigerian heritage in the interview below:
Losing Kenyan candidates rush to stand as independents
Long queues formed at the offices of Kenya's electoral regulator as hundreds of people, including current MPs and governors, flocked to register as candidates for this August's elections ahead of Thursday's deadline.
The huge majority of these aspiring candidates are losers in party primaries who have resigned their memberships en masse to stand as independents, the Kenya Standard newspaper reports. Police officers and security guards locked the gates of the Registrar of Political Parties to control numbers, assuring those outside that their cases would be heard.
"It is hectic here. We have close to 4,000 requests and the number keeps increasing," registrar Lucy Ndung'u said as crowds were moved to a nearby car park.
Several MPs are among those registering as independents after losing party backing, The Daily Nation newspaper says.
However, some of those lining up to register as independents suggested that their primary defeats might not have been entirely legitimate.
Zuma: 'Booing part of democracy'
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma says he has no problem with the fact that he was booed at a May Day rally on Monday, as the country is a democracy - not a dictatorship.
"You will agree in a country of dictators, there will be no protests, no booing," Mr Zuma told journalists, in his first comments over the incident.
"In a country where there is no democracy, there will be an angry president [ordering] the police to arrest these people," Mr Zuma added.
Workers booed Mr Zuma, and called on him to resign at the rally in Bloemfontein city.
In his response, Mr Zuma said: "I am very happy that South Africans have matured in democracy and they have a president they can talk to [about] whatever is in their minds. They are not going to be arrested or harassed."
When asked whether he would step down, Mr Zuma said he would leave office but not now, local media report.
Mr Zuma has been under pressure from a wide range of groups - including trade unions, big businesses, opposition parties and members of his own party - to resign.
He has been dogged by corruption allegations throughout his presidency, and caused an uproar by sacking his respected finance minster in March.
Mr Zuma denies any wrongdoing.
His term as leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC) will end in December and as South Africa's president in 2019.
Mr Zuma is the fourth president South Africa has had since the racist system of apartheid ended in 1994.
Ancient model garden found in Egypt
The remains of a nearly 4,000-year-old model garden have been discovered by archaeologists outside a tomb in the ancient Egyptian capital of Thebes, the antiquities ministry has said.
The 3m x 2m (10ft x 7ft) garden consists of equally divided square plots each about 30 cm (1ft) across, AFP news agency reports.
It was discovered in an open courtyard outside a Middle Kingdom (2050 to 1800 BC) tomb.
Heated row in SA parliament
A senior member of South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) and a controversial black rights activist nearly traded blows at a meeting in parliament today, the privately owned IOL news site reports.
The drama started when the head of the Black First Land First (BFLF) group, Andile Mngxitama, refused to heed an order from ANC MP Yunus Carrim to leave the meeting for calling fellow MP Joanne Fubbs a "fascist", it adds.
Mr Carrim - who was chairing the meeting - then confronted Mr Mngxitama and heated exchanges took place between the two.
An opposition MP has tweeted a photo of the altercation:
The BFLF was at the meeting to make a presentation calling for the financial sector to be reformed and for "white monopoly capital" to be destroyed.
The group is allied with President Jacob Zuma, who is under pressure from his ANC rivals and the opposition to resign.
Why 14 black male Cambridge students posed for this photo
Jimi Babasola and Peter Adefioye are two of the people in a picture of 14 black male students at Cambridge University that has become a hit on Facebook.
They, alongside Ore Ogunbiyi who took the photo, told Victoria Derbyshire they wanted to encourage young black people to believe that "Cambridge is within their reach".
The group posed for several images that were shared in a bid to encourage more black students to apply to the university.
The post on Facebook said: "In 2015, only 15 black, male undergraduates were accepted into Cambridge.
"However, it is important that despite their underrepresentation, we let young black people know that this is something that they can aspire to."
One tweeter has pointed out that more than half of those who posed for the photo have Nigerian names:
Will Nigerians be told what's wrong with Buhari?
Stephanie Hegarty
BBC Africa, Lagos
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's absence from today's weekly cabinet meeting adds fuel to the raging fire of speculation over his health.
Mr Buhari, 74, has rarely been seen outside of his official residence in the eight weeks since he returned from medical leave in the UK where he was treated for an undisclosed illness.
But the real controversy began when he stopped attending an important cabinet meeting four weeks ago.
The presidency has said very little about what is wrong with Mr Buhari and, to their credit, not much has been leaked to the press either.
When Mr Buhari was on medical leave from February to March, he officially handed over power to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.
On his return, he addressed journalists but was vague about his condition. He officially took back the reigns but since then his absence from key meeting and events has raised eyebrows.
Last Friday, he did not show up for Friday Muslim prayers and on Monday, he broke with tradition by failing to make a public address for Worker’s Day.
#WhereisBuhari started trending on Twitter and Nobel Prize-winning writer Wole Soyinka, as well as prominent civil society activists, called on the president to release his medical records and to take official medical leave once again.
While Mr Buhari is absent, Mr Osinbajo, who enjoys a relatively positive public image, has been presiding over various meetings.
He was seen to do a good job as acting president while Mr Buhari was in the UK.
Some even considered him to be more active than the president, nicknamed “Baba Go Slow” by his critics.
This is a crucial year for Nigeria and important decisions need to be made as the country struggles to get out of recession.
The presidency is keen to assure the public that Mr Buhari is still very much in charge because a power vacuum, whether real or perceived, could be highly damaging for the country.
Italy football authorities 'gutless' over Muntari racism protest
Ex-Tottenham striker and BBC broadcaster Garth Crooks says "every self-respecting black player" in the Italian league should strike this weekend unless Ghana star Sulley Muntari's one-match suspension is withdrawn.
Pescara midfielder Muntari, 32, was banned after he protested against racist abuse he received from the crowd during Sunday's Serie A match at Cagliari, which earned him a yellow card for dissent before he walked off.
Italy's football chiefs were branded "gutless" by anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out.
In a statement it said:
SA author takes his own life
BBC World Service
There have been calls for a renewed debate on assisted dying in South Africa, after the renowned author, Karel Schoeman, took his own life at the age of 77.
In a farewell letter, Mr Schoeman said the deterioration of his physical and mental capabilities was becoming clear and he was certain he did not want to get old.
He said he hoped his death would contribute to a wider discussion about the problems of old age, and help bring about changes to South Africa's laws, which prohibit voluntary euthanasia.
Mr Schoeman, who wrote mainly in Afrikaans, was one of South Africa's most celebrated literary figures. He was the author of 19 novels and numerous works of non-fiction.
Nigeria's VP in hot seat
Stephanie Hegarty
BBC Africa, Lagos
Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo chaired the cabinet meeting in the capital, Abuja, in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The presidency has not issued any information about the state of Mr Buhari's health, except to say he has been "resting".
Last night, his wife, Aisha Buhari said that her husband’s health was not as bad as people perceived it to be, while one of his aides released a statement saying he met with two ministers yesterday.
But both claims will not reassure a public that has not seen their president leave his villa in the eight weeks since he returned from medical leave in the UK.
BreakingBuhari misses cabinet meeting amid health fears
Nigerian President Muhammudu Buhari has missed a weekly cabinet meeting for the third time in a row, the BBC bureau in the capital Abuja reports.
Yesterday, a group of prominent Nigerians called on Mr Buhari to take medical leave amid growing concern about his health.
In March, he returned from seven weeks of medical leave in the UK where he was treated for an undisclosed illness
When he returned home he said he had never been so ill in his life.
Should Nigerians be worried about their president's health?
As Aisha Buhari, Nigeria's first lady, plays down fears over her husband's health, the BBC's Newsday programme has been asking how Nigerians have been responding given the lack of clear information.
Local talkshow host Stanley Bentu told the programme:
Zuma faction vows to 'boo Ramaphosa'
Supporters of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma have vowed to "boo back" after the embattled leader was booed off stage by workers demanding his resignation at a May Day rally on Monday, the local Business Day newspaper reports.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa - who is a contender to succeed Mr Zuma - would be targeted as the president had been booed in his name, the newspaper quoted the leader of the governing African National Congress' youth wing, Collen Maine, as saying.
According to the newspaper Mr Maine, a key ally of Mr Zuma, said:
Mr Zuma abandoned the rally after workers chanted "Get out" and sang "Have you heard the good news? Zuma is going".
Last month, the main trade union federation, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), called for his resignation after he sacked widely respected Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, leading to global rating agencies downgrading South Africa to junk status.
Mr Zuma has refused to step down, saying he will continue pursue his policy of "radical economic transformation" to benefit the poor black majority.
The opposition has repeatedly accused him of being corrupt, and says the reshuffle was aimed at giving him and his allies greater access to government money.
Mr Zuma has been dogged by allegations of corruption for more than a decade.
Last year, a court ruled that he should face corruption charges over a 1999 arms deal.
Mr Zuma is appealing against the ruling.
In a separate case last year, South Africa's highest court ruled that he had breached his oath of office by failing to repay government money used to upgrade his private residence.
Mr Zuma is due to step down as leader of the ANC in December, and as South Africa's president in 2019.
His ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Mr Rampahosa are vying to succeed him in both positions.
Read more: Zuma, the survivor
Ugandan journalists 'arrested' on Press Freedom Day
Six journalists marching in support of World Press Freedom Day were arrested this morning in the Ugandan capital Kampala, according to local media.
Local news website ChimpReports says that one journalist for Urban TV was beaten and his trousers torn, with officers throwing him to the ground, treading on him and putting him onto a waiting police truck.
It says that the journalists have all now been released without charge.
Here's a world map showing press freedom across the world from NGO Reporters Without Borders.
Many African countries are shown in black and red, the two lowest colours on the freedom index:
'Not enough fans racially abused Muntari'
Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari has been banned for one game after he protested against racist abuse.
He was booked for dissent after asking the referee to stop Sunday's Serie A match against Cagliari, saying he was being racially abused.
The 32-year-old ex-Ghana international then walked off the pitch in protest - for which he received a second yellow card, officials have now confirmed.
They added not enough fans took part in the abuse to trigger action.
The Serie A disciplinary committee agreed their actions were "deplorable" but said its guidelines meant it could not impose sanctions as only "approximately 10" supporters were involved - fewer than 1% of the Cagliari supporters in the ground.
A BBC Sports reporter in Ghana has tweeted about the controversy:
As has the chief football writer at the UK's Times Newspaper:
Fellow Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng, Muntari's former teammate at AC Milan who walked off the pitch after being racially abused when they were both playing for the Italian side in 2013, has also tweeted his support, referring to reports that Muntari gave his shirt to one of the fans involved:
Malian soldiers killed in ambush
BBC World Service
Nine Malian soldiers have been killed in an ambush by suspected Islamist militants, the government says.
A spokesman said the troops were attacked while travelling in a convoy on Tuesday.
No group was named and no one has claimed responsibility.
The government extended a state of emergency at the weekend in response to the militants, who've launched a number of attacks recently.
French forces backing the government said they killed or captured 20 militants near the border with Burkina Faso late last month.
South Korea warship sails to Somalia
A South Korean warship is heading for Somalia to hold an anti-piracy drill in waters off the country's coast.
The 4,400-ton destroyer Daejoyoung left the South Korean port of Busan yesterday, with a 300-strong crew on board.
Friday's drill will involve the destroyer Daejoyoung, a 17,000-ton commercial vessel and 350 seamen and sailors, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reports.
The country has had a naval unit in the Gulf of Aden since 2009 as part of global efforts to combat piracy off the coast of Somalia.
The South Korean navy has posted a video of a previous anti-piracy mission on its official YouTube channel (you may recognise some of the footage - it's been lifted from the Hollywood film Captain Phillips):
First lady: Buhari health fears exaggerated
Nigeria's first lady has played down fears that President Muhammadu Buhari is seriously ill, while a respected local newspaper reports that he is expected to attend today's weekly cabinet meeting after missing the last two.
In a tweet, Aisha Buhari said:
Her comments came after calls from a group of prominent Nigerian civil society activists for Mr Buhari to go back on medical leave following the "apparent deterioration" of his health.
The president's health has been the source of intense speculation after he spent about seven weeks in the UK receiving treatment for an unspecified illness.
He returned home in March, saying he had never been "so sick" in his life and hinted that he had received a blood transfusion.
Concern about his health resurfaced after he missed last week's Muslim Friday prayer, as well as the last two weekly cabinet meetings, held on Wednesdays.
Nigeria's respected This Day newspaper quotes an unnamed source as saying that the president is likely to chair today's cabinet meeting in the capital, Abuja.
Briefing journalists after meeting Mr Buhari yesterday, Justice Minister Abubakar Malami said a committee - which investigated the discovery of more than $43m (£34m) in a flat in the commercial capital, Lagos, last month - would submit its report to the president today, the newspaper quotes the newspaper as saying.
Mr Buhari suspended National Intelligence Agency (NIA) boss Ayo Oke after anti-corruption officers seized the money during a raid on the upmarket flat, and ordered an investigation into how the agency came into possession of the money.
Unnamed intelligence officials told local media at the time that the cash was kept in the flat for covert operations.
Today's wise words
Our African proverb of the day:
Good morning
Welcome to BBC Africa Live where we will bring you the latest news from around the continent.