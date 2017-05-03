Africa Live: Zuma allies vow to 'boo back', South Korean warship sails to Somalia

I know I can knock anyone out - Joshua

The Nigerian family of newly crowned world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is planning a special celebration to mark his epic victory at Wembley at the weekend, local media report.

His uncle, Adedamola Joshua, who lives in Sagamu in south-western Ogun state, told the local Today news website that the boxing superstar's Nigerian family was hugely proud of his achievements.

He welcomed reports of a government plan to rename a street in Sagamu in honour of his nephew.

Joshua's mother is Nigerian and he spent six months at a boarding school in the West African state when he was 11. His father is reported to be of Nigerian and Irish heritage.

He's spoken proudly in the past about his Nigerian heritage and says that his diet of popular national dishes, including pounded yam, eba and egusi has been part the recipe to his success.

“My heart is with Nigeria, my heart is with Britain, I’m a Nigerian by blood, yes," he has said.

The government said yesterday that it would invite Joshua to come to Nigeria soon, especially since he had expressed a desire to "give back" to the country.

