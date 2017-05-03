The professional football players' union Fifpro says that the yellow card given to Ghanaian player Sulley Muntari after he complained to the referee about racist abuse from the crowd in a Serie A match should be withdrawn.

Muntari, who was playing for Pescara, was booked for dissent and then walked off the pitch.

It is not exactly clear what happened during the discussion between the referee and the player.

Fifpro says:

Players should feel comfortable bringing any issue to the attention of the referee, especially one as significant as allegations of racism in the workplace.

Professional footballers should expect to be adequately protected by the relevant authorities in a place of work that does not tolerate discrimination of any kind."

Speaking after the game, Muntari said: "The referee should not just stay on the field and blow the whistle, he must do everything.

"He should be aware of these things and set an example.

"I asked him if he had heard the insults. I insisted that he must have the courage to stop the game."