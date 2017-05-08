Africa Live: Trevor Noah credits Trump for award, SA warns Zimbabwe of power cut

Matthew Teller

The minefields laid in the Falkland Islands were intended to kill or maim British soldiers, but over the last 35 years they have become de facto nature reserves for penguins.

Since 2009 the British government has spent tens of millions of pounds on mine-clearance in the Falklands.

Guy Marot of the Falkland Islands Demining Programme Office oversees a team of largely Zimbabwean operatives, highly valued for their long experience of demining in their home country and further afield.

He takes me out to one of the clearance sites. In a setting of wide open moorland, battling gales and driving rain, demining specialist Innocent Mudzamiri, fully kitted out with protective clothing and visor, explains how he approaches his job, lying prone in the boggy peat, painstakingly clearing dirt from around devices that could blow up in his face.

Matthew Teller Innocent Mudzamiri and his team have demined millions of square metres

"It's just caution. You have to do it gently, so that you don't disturb the mine," he says.

"Your mind must be free - no thinking of home, or thinking whatever, but just concentrate."

So far, Mr Mudzamiri and his colleagues have cleared more than seven million square metres of mostly rough countryside.

But now, Phase 5 of the demining programme is seeing sensitive sites of environmental concern, such as Yorke Bay, come up for clearance.

