Tax haven secrets of the super-rich revealed

Summary
- The leak, dubbed the Paradise Papers, contains 13.4m million documents, mostly from one leading firm in offshore finance
- BBC Panorama is part of nearly 100 media groups investigating the papers
- About £10m ($13m) of the Queen's private money was invested offshore
- Donald Trump's commerce secretary is shown to have a stake in a firm dealing with Russians sanctioned by the US
- Lord Ashcroft, a UK former Conservative party deputy chairman and a significant donor, may have ignored rules around how his offshore investments were managed