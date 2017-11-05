palm tree graphic

Tax haven secrets of the super-rich revealed

Summary

  1. The leak, dubbed the Paradise Papers, contains 13.4m million documents, mostly from one leading firm in offshore finance
  2. BBC Panorama is part of nearly 100 media groups investigating the papers
  3. About £10m ($13m) of the Queen's private money was invested offshore
  4. Donald Trump's commerce secretary is shown to have a stake in a firm dealing with Russians sanctioned by the US
  5. Lord Ashcroft, a UK former Conservative party deputy chairman and a significant donor, may have ignored rules around how his offshore investments were managed