100 Women Challenge: Fighting sexism in sport
Summary
- The final challenge of the 100 Women season is taking place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- #TeamPlay will spend the week coming up with ways to fight sexism in sport
- A panel will debate the issue live on the BBC World Service's Outside Source programme from 16:06 GMT (17:06 BST)
- BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year
- This season has seen teams focus on three other problems: the glass ceiling, female illiteracy and sexual harassment on transport