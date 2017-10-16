100 Women challenge: Combating sexual harassment
Summary
- Women from #Teamgo gather in London to spend a week combating sexual harassment on public transport
- BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women around the world every year
- Our previous challenges took on the glass ceiling (San Francisco) and female illiteracy (Delhi); next week we will be challenging sexism in sport (Rio de Janeiro)