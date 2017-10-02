100 Women

100 Women: Breaking the glass ceiling

Read more: Who is on the list?; Can women change the world in a week?

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Our experts will discuss issues faced by women in the workplace live from Silicon Valley on BBC World Service radio at 16:00 GMT
  2. They are tackling the first of four challenges during this season of BBC 100 Women - the glass ceiling
  3. Their innovations will be unveiled on 6 October
  4. Upcoming challenges are tackling female illiteracy (Delhi); improving public transport safety for women (London); and challenging sexism in sport (Rio de Janeiro)