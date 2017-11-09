Carwyn Jones

Jones' statement over Sargeant death

Summary

  1. First Minister Carwyn Jones to make statement following the death of former minister Carl Sargeant
  2. It comes after criticism of the way he dealt with "groping or touching" allegations made against Mr Sargeant
  3. Mr Sargeant was sacked from his cabinet role and suspended by the Welsh Labour party. He was found dead four days later

Live Reporting

By Rhiannon Beacham, Peter Shuttleworth and Rachel Flint

All times stated are UK

Jones criticised over handling of Sargeant

Carwyn Jones has been under fire over his handling of the allegations made against Carl Sargeant in the days before his death.

Former minister Leighton Andrews claimed the first minister knew the Alyn and Deeside AM was being bullied in the Welsh Government, but said nothing was done.

Mr Sargeant was found dead on Tuesday four days after being sacked from his cabinet role amid allegations of groping.

Read more

Carl Sargeant
BBC
Carl Sargeant was found dead at his home four days after being sacked from his position in the Welsh Government

The press awaits

BBC Wales political reporter Carl Roberts tweets

@fmwales Media waiting, @fmwales statement expected 1620 now
Carl Roberts

carltrev

'Extraordinary'

BBC Wales' Political Editor Nick Servini tweets

Back in Cathays Park nearly a week after the Welsh Gov reshuffle. Extraordinary to think of news conference dealing with fallout like this.

Nick Servini

NickServini

Back in Cathays Park nearly a week after the Welsh Gov reshuffle. Extraordinary to think of news conference dealing with fallout like this.

The scene is set

BBC Wales political correspondent Aled ap Dafydd tweets

View from Cathays Park as press pack awaits @fmwales next move
Aled ap Dafydd

AledapDafydd

Carwyn Jones' heading to press conference

First Minister Carwyn Jones has finished his meeting with Welsh Labour AMs and is on his way to Cathays Park, where he will make the statement.

There have been calls for him to resign and criticism of the way he handled the allegations made against the former communities secretary.

Welsh Labour group meeting in the Senedd over - @fmwales on his way here for a press conference at the… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…

jamswilliams85

Statement imminent

First Minister Carwyn Jones is due to make a statement following the death of sacked minister Carl Sargeant.

The statement follows a meeting with fellow members of the Labour group in Wales this afternoon.

Mr Sargeant was found dead at his home on Tuesday, four days after he was sacked as communities minister and suspended from Welsh Labour after accusations from a number of women which included "groping" claims.

It is believed he had taken his own life.

First Minister Carwyn Jones
BBC
First Minister Carwyn Jones

