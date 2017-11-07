Carl Sargeant

Reaction to the death of Carl Sargeant

  1. Ex-Welsh Labour minister who faced a party investigation into allegations about his personal conduct has taken his own life, BBC Wales understands.
  2. This afternoon's plenary session is not going ahead

'Devastated at this news'

Tweet from former colleague and friend

Statement from First Minister Carwyn Jones

Carl Sargeant found dead

An ex-Welsh Labour minister who faced a party investigation into allegations about his personal conduct has taken his own life, BBC Wales understands.

Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant, 49, lost his ministerial job as cabinet secretary for communities and children last Friday.

