Reaction to the death of Carl Sargeant

An ex-Welsh Labour minister who faced a party investigation into allegations about his personal conduct has taken his own life , BBC Wales understands. Alyn and Deeside AM Carl Sargeant, 49, lost his ministerial job as cabinet secretary for communities and children last Friday.
'Devastated at this news'
Tweet from former colleague and friend
Statement from First Minister Carwyn Jones
Carl Sargeant found dead
