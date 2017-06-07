Final Senedd plenary before the general election

The second Plaid Cymru debate is on the Brexit process, proposing that the assembly:

1. Notes the result of last year's EU referendum.

2. Recognises that Wales has unique needs and requirements throughout the Brexit process.

3. Notes the importance of Wales insulating itself from the economic uncertainty of Brexit, as well as grasping the new legislative and economic opportunities created beyond our departure from the EU.

4. Calls on the UK Government to ensure:

a) that the National Assembly for Wales has a veto over any foreign trade deal;

b) that fiscal powers over VAT and APD are devolved to the National Assembly for Wales at the earliest opportunity and that further consideration is given to a unique Welsh corporation tax rate;

c) that procurement powers are devolved to Wales to enable the Welsh Government to stipulate greater involvement of Welsh businesses in the procurement process to promote Welsh businesses; and

d) that Wales does not receive a penny less in funding (as promised during the EU referendum campaign) and that a new investment package is brought forward to insulate the Welsh economy throughout the economic uncertainty caused by Brexit.

5. Calls on the Welsh Government to bring forward plans for a Welsh migration service and work with the UK Government to bring forward UK legislation to allow regional visas to allow Wales to have an immigration policy that works for its public services and economy.