Siambr

AMs discuss the future of S4C

Summary

  1. Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee
  2. Plenary begins at 13.30 with Questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Education
  3. Questions to the Counsel General
  4. Topical Questions
  5. Debate by Individual Members: policing
  6. Plaid Cymru debate: Welsh National Health Service
  7. Welsh Conservatives debate: future of the Welsh economy
  8. Short Debate: Rebuilding lives through community sport

Live Reporting

By Alun Jones and Nia Harri

All times stated are UK

Evidence Session 9

Giving evidence are:   

Alun Davies AM, Minister for Lifelong Learning and Welsh Language;

Paul Kindred, Senior Policy Analyst.

Welcome to Senedd Live

We begin this morning with the Culture, Welsh Language and Communications Committee's discussion on the the future of S4C. 

