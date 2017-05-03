Local and general election polls loom large at first minister's questions
Inequalities in access to diabetes services
UKIP's Caroline Jones says there is "a lot to do to address the wider lifestyle risks for diabetes and to tackle inequalities in access to diabetes services".
'Stark warning about the dangers of diabetes'
Angela Burns says the delivery plan and annual report contain a "stark warning about the dangers of diabetes, on a personal level and its long-term effect on the NHS".
She asks. "why aren't we looking at how we do physical education in schools".
Research for the National Paediatric Diabetes Audit
The health of children with diabetes in Wales is improving, a report has shown.
Those with type 1 diabetes whose blood glucose is in the target range increased from 17.8% in 2014-15 to 27.2% in 2015-16.
It affects the body's ability to produce insulin, meaning there can be dangerously high levels of glucose (or sugar) in the blood.
The annual statement of progress for diabetes also said those with high blood glucose fell from 21.6% to 18.6%.
Structured education programmes to help people manage diabetes
Rhun ap Iorwerth calls on AMs to note "the importance of structured education programmes to help people manage diabetes, and regrets that more than 50 per cent of eligible children and young people are unable to participate in these programmes at the present time".
He also stresses the "importance of tackling obesity in preventing type 2 diabetes".
'Reduce variation in care practices'
The final item today is a debate on diabetes services.
Health Secretary Vaughan Gething notes the publication of the updated Diabetes Delivery Plan and the annual report.
The "priority areas" are to:
"a. improve the standard of diabetes care across the health system and reduce variation in care practices;
b. support primary care in the management of diabetes and completion of key care processes;
c. enable people with diabetes to better manage their condition and reduce their risk of complications; and
d. use informatics to drive better integration of services for people with diabetes."
Stage 3 amendments to the Public Health (Wales) Bill
Members agree to a motion to vary the order of consideration of Stage 3 amendments to the Public Health (Wales) Bill.
International profile and reputation
The men's final will have a global live TV audience of 200 million, says Ken Skates.
He adds that "the event will raise Wales' international profile and reputation".
However, he says transport planning has been difficult so far by not knowing which teams will be in the final (although there will be one team from Madrid).
Biggest single sporting event in the UK after the Olympics
Now a statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure, Ken Skates on the Champions League Final.
Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Monaco and Real Madrid are vying for a place in the men's final on 3 June at the Principality Stadium - or the National Stadium of Wales as it is being called by UEFA for the match.
The women's final will be held at the Cardiff City Stadium two days earlier.
The Champions League final has been held in the UK four times previously, at Wembley twice, Old Trafford and Hampden Park.
Economic, social, environmental and cultural well-being
The next item in the Siambr is a statement by the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Local Government, Mark Drakeford: The Welsh Government Future Trends Report.
The Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015 sets out that "Welsh Ministers must, during the period of 12 months beginning with the date of a general election, publish a report (a “future trends report”) that contains:
(a) predictions of likely future trends in the economic, social, environmental and cultural well-being of Wales, and
(b) any related analytical data and information that the Welsh Ministers consider appropriate."
Business Statement and Announcement
We move on to the Business Statement and Announcement where the leader of the House, Jane Hutt outlines the future business of the Assembly.
Borrowing pledge
Mark Reckless has spoken for the first time in the Siambr since he became an independent AM who is part of the Conservative group. He criticised Labour over its borrowing pledge.
'One of the worst patient-doctor ratios in the EU'
Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood says Wales has one of the worst patient-doctor ratios in the EU.
The first minister says 16% more GP training places were available than last year.
'Ratcheting up the debt'
Conservative Nick Ramsay says the last thing the UK needs is "Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party ratcheting up the debt".
In reply, the first minister says Britain's best years are under Labour.
'Public money has been put in jeopardy'
Andrew RT Davies raises the Circuit of Wales report from the Wales Audit Office and suggests "public money has been put in jeopardy".
Leader of the opposition
Llywydd Elin Jones calls Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies the "leader of the opposition".
Mark Reckless has quit UKIP to join the Conservative group in the Senedd.
The South Wales East AM will sit as a Tory but will not join the party.
'Jumping ship'
Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood asks the first minister why he is "jumping ship". She said he claimed there was no chance Labour would win a general election.
Mr Jones replies that Labour has a better chance of winning an election than Plaid Cymru does.
'Soft on crime'
UKIP's Neil Hamilton asks about the "credibility" of Labour's proposals for more police after Diane Abbott's interviews this morning.
Mr Jones defends the Labour proposals to pay for more police through capital gains tax and accuses Neil Hamilton of being "soft on crime".
New medical school in Bangor?
The first minister says there will be a "statement in ensuing weeks" over a proposed new medical school in Bangor.
He adds it is important that any medical school is sustainable.
'Social care system could collapse'
UKIP's Caroline Jones warns that the social care system could collapse.
The first minister says it is important to think long-term about how social care is funded.
Welsh Government's plans for social services
The first question tabled for today is by Dai Lloyd: Will the First Minister make a statement on the Welsh Government's plans for social services?
The first minister says an additional £55m has been invested for 2017/18.
Today's plenary, the first since the Easter recess, begins with Questions to the First Minister.