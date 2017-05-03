Local and general election polls loom large at first minister's questions

The health of children with diabetes in Wales is improving, a report has shown.

Those with type 1 diabetes whose blood glucose is in the target range increased from 17.8% in 2014-15 to 27.2% in 2015-16.

It affects the body's ability to produce insulin, meaning there can be dangerously high levels of glucose (or sugar) in the blood.

The annual statement of progress for diabetes also said those with high blood glucose fell from 21.6% to 18.6%.