Cardiff City celebration

As it happened: Cardiff City's parade

Summary

  1. Cardiff City back in the Premier League for the first time since 2013-14
  2. Team go on open-top bus parade from Cardiff City Stadium to Cardiff Castle
  3. Thousands turn out to cheer on Neil Warnock and his players

Live Reporting

By Ben Frampton, Hollie Smith and Anna Caulton

All times stated are UK

Thanks and goodbye

Right folks, that brings an end to our live coverage of Cardiff City's promotion party.

Enjoy the rest of the day and remember, only 32 days until the Premier League fixtures are announced on 14 June.

Cardiff captain Sean Morrison (l) and manager Neil Warnock celebrate promotion to the Premier League
Getty Images

Happy fans

Craig and Ella, father and daughter. Both Cardiff City fans
BBC

Craig and Ella, father and daughter from Groesfaen near Cardiff, are season ticket holders. Craig says: "I can’t put it into words, they’re playing the big boys now."

Lucy-Ann Jones and Darren Williamson from Bridgend
BBC

Lucy-Ann Jones and Darren Williamson came from Bridgend to watch the parade. He said: "I’m ecstatic, it’s been a long time coming and Warnock is an absolute legend."

Tania and Peter Richards, both from Bridgend
BBC

Tania and Peter Richards, both from Bridgend... Peter says: "It’s amazing, awesome and in blue as well, that means a lot to a lot of people!"

Warnock reflects on the season's ups and downs

Speaking to fans outside Cardiff Castle, Neil Warnock says he "had a word with him upstairs to make sure the weather was good for you".

He tells the assembled throng of supporters about this season, and says "not one of you lot thought we’d get promotion at the start of this season, no, not one of you thought - don’t you lie!".

"It's a great feeling at the moment. I know all the lads have had to put up with a few rollickings throughout the season - we’ve been kicked up and down, we’ve been written off that many times, and we’ve come back and surprised everybody.

"When you look at a day like today you realise just what a big club we are - especially in Wales."

Cardiff City fans at the castle
BBC

The sun is shining on Cardiff

Fan Laura Windsor said: "When the sun comes out like this, you know it's a great day - it's perfect! I'm over the moon, still not quite sure it's sunk in, but it's brilliant."

Her son doesn't look like he can quite believe it either!

Cardiff City fan Laura Windsor
BBC

In case you missed the trophy

Neil Warnock outside Cardiff City Stadium
Ceri Roberts
Neil Warnock with the trophy outside Cardiff City Stadium earlier

Swansea are relegated

Swansea have lost 2-1 to Stoke and both teams will be playing in the Championship next season.

Carlos Carvalhal, Manager of Swansea City during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Stoke City at Liberty Stadium
Getty Images

Packed to the rafters

All eyes on Cardiff Castle and it's shoulder-to-shoulder out there.

Cardiff City fans at Cardiff Castle
BBC

Promotion is 'unbelievable'

Jac from Bridgend probably reflecting the mood of many Cardiff fans: "It’s hard to believe they’ve gone up, I didn’t think it would happen."

Cardiff City fan Jac, from Bridgend
BBC

Cardiff fans love having the blues

One for you traffic fans...

The roads are reopening, if you need to nip out for a pint of milk.

View more on twitter

Bold prediction

Christian and his little boy Sonny, from Blackwood, have been waiting by the castle.

No jitters from Christian about next season, though: “Confident about life in the Premier league next season. Top half of the table!”

A strong statement...

Christian and his son Sonny
BBC

They're at the castle

Thousands have gathered at the castle waiting for the main event, and the bus has pulled up to the delight of the assembled fans.

Cardiff City parade at Cardiff Castle
BBC

Making progress through the crowds

Usually people can't stand a slow bus journey through town, but not a single person will mind today - they're enjoying every second.

Cardiff City bus making its way through Canton
BBC
Cardiff City bus getting near the castle
BBC

Bluebirds soaring

View more on twitter

What a crowd!

View more on twitter

Songs and cheers

Cardiff City Bus, Neil Warnock in silhouette
BBC

Several hundred Cardiff fans have chosen to walk alongside the bus, singing and cheering every step of the way. The police have closed off many of the surrounding roads to allow the promotion parade through. No complaints from the drivers though, as several get out of their cars to take photos.

Tom BrownBBC Wales Sport

The wonder of Warnock

Neil Warnock is the man who has taken Cardiff City from relegation worries to the Premier League - his eighth promotion. BBC Sport Wales has spoken to a member of each of the teams Warnock has guided to promotion to find out just what makes him a record breaker.

Neil Warnock celebrating
Getty Images

Parade pictures

The parade is well under way and fans and players alike are making the most of a lovely summer's day.

Child waving Cardiff City promotion flag
BBC
fans following bus
BBC
Bus making its way through the crowds
BBC

View from the bus

Cardiff defender Greg Halford is giving fans a glimpse of what it's like from on the bus as it makes its way through the crowds.

View more on twitter

And they're off!

View more on twitter

Family day out

three fans outside Cardiff City Stadium
BBC

Three generations of Cardiff City fans, John (left) Martin (centre) and Logan (right)... son, father and grandson are among the roughly 400 people down at the stadium ready to follow the bus through Cardiff. 63-year-old Martin has been following the club since he was 15. He says he's followed them through many ups and downs, but it's a shock to see them promoted.

Putting a brave face on it

It's 0-0 over at the Liberty Stadium and both sets of fans are taking a stoic view of their fortunes.

View more on twitter

Over in Swansea...

At the Liberty Stadium, Swansea City are facing Stoke. The team will be hoping for a miracle - and a spectacular change in goal difference - to avoid likely relegation from the Premier League after seven years in the top flight. Some fans protested about the club's owners before kick-off.

Two fans with a banner before kick off at the Liberty Stadium
BBC

Forget the car...

Today's celebration coincides with a car-free day in the capital, so supporters have been asked to use public transport. Cardiff Council has published details of all the road closures, and bus passengers have been warned that some buses will follow different routes around the city centre and may start from different departure points.

Children cycling along a Cardiff city centre road on car-free day 2018
BBC
Cyclists taking advantage of Cardiff's car-free streets

Over at the castle

Stage presenter Rhydian Bowen Phillips gets into the spirit of things with the universal gesture for "I'm a Cardiff City fan".

Stage presenter Rhydian Bowen Phillips
BBC

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Cardiff City's celebration following their promotion to the Premier League. The open-top bus parade begins shortly, but lots of fans are already out waiting for a glimpse of their heroes. Stay with us for the latest throughout the afternoon

Nine fans outside Cardiff City Stadium
BBC
Ceri, Anthony, Cory, Connor, Curtis, Sylvia, Emma, Rosenna and Isabell are ready
Open top bus outside the stadium
BBC
Crowds assembling at Cardiff City Stadium

