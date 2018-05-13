As it happened: Cardiff City's parade
Summary
- Cardiff City back in the Premier League for the first time since 2013-14
- Team go on open-top bus parade from Cardiff City Stadium to Cardiff Castle
- Thousands turn out to cheer on Neil Warnock and his players
By Ben Frampton, Hollie Smith and Anna Caulton
All times stated are UK
Happy fans
Craig and Ella, father and daughter from Groesfaen near Cardiff, are season ticket holders. Craig says: "I can’t put it into words, they’re playing the big boys now."
Lucy-Ann Jones and Darren Williamson came from Bridgend to watch the parade. He said: "I’m ecstatic, it’s been a long time coming and Warnock is an absolute legend."
Tania and Peter Richards, both from Bridgend... Peter says: "It’s amazing, awesome and in blue as well, that means a lot to a lot of people!"
Warnock reflects on the season's ups and downs
Speaking to fans outside Cardiff Castle, Neil Warnock says he "had a word with him upstairs to make sure the weather was good for you".
He tells the assembled throng of supporters about this season, and says "not one of you lot thought we’d get promotion at the start of this season, no, not one of you thought - don’t you lie!".
"It's a great feeling at the moment. I know all the lads have had to put up with a few rollickings throughout the season - we’ve been kicked up and down, we’ve been written off that many times, and we’ve come back and surprised everybody.
"When you look at a day like today you realise just what a big club we are - especially in Wales."
The sun is shining on Cardiff
Fan Laura Windsor said: "When the sun comes out like this, you know it's a great day - it's perfect! I'm over the moon, still not quite sure it's sunk in, but it's brilliant."
Her son doesn't look like he can quite believe it either!
In case you missed the trophy
Swansea are relegated
Swansea have lost 2-1 to Stoke and both teams will be playing in the Championship next season.
Packed to the rafters
All eyes on Cardiff Castle and it's shoulder-to-shoulder out there.
Promotion is 'unbelievable'
Jac from Bridgend probably reflecting the mood of many Cardiff fans: "It’s hard to believe they’ve gone up, I didn’t think it would happen."
Cardiff fans love having the blues
Bold prediction
Christian and his little boy Sonny, from Blackwood, have been waiting by the castle.
No jitters from Christian about next season, though: “Confident about life in the Premier league next season. Top half of the table!”
A strong statement...
They're at the castle
Thousands have gathered at the castle waiting for the main event, and the bus has pulled up to the delight of the assembled fans.
Making progress through the crowds
Usually people can't stand a slow bus journey through town, but not a single person will mind today - they're enjoying every second.
Bluebirds soaring
What a crowd!
Songs and cheers
The wonder of Warnock
Neil Warnock is the man who has taken Cardiff City from relegation worries to the Premier League - his eighth promotion. BBC Sport Wales has spoken to a member of each of the teams Warnock has guided to promotion to find out just what makes him a record breaker.
Parade pictures
The parade is well under way and fans and players alike are making the most of a lovely summer's day.
View from the bus
Cardiff defender Greg Halford is giving fans a glimpse of what it's like from on the bus as it makes its way through the crowds.
And they're off!
Family day out
Three generations of Cardiff City fans, John (left) Martin (centre) and Logan (right)... son, father and grandson are among the roughly 400 people down at the stadium ready to follow the bus through Cardiff. 63-year-old Martin has been following the club since he was 15. He says he's followed them through many ups and downs, but it's a shock to see them promoted.
Putting a brave face on it
It's 0-0 over at the Liberty Stadium and both sets of fans are taking a stoic view of their fortunes.
Over in Swansea...
At the Liberty Stadium, Swansea City are facing Stoke. The team will be hoping for a miracle - and a spectacular change in goal difference - to avoid likely relegation from the Premier League after seven years in the top flight. Some fans protested about the club's owners before kick-off.
Forget the car...
Today's celebration coincides with a car-free day in the capital, so supporters have been asked to use public transport. Cardiff Council has published details of all the road closures, and bus passengers have been warned that some buses will follow different routes around the city centre and may start from different departure points.
Over at the castle
Stage presenter Rhydian Bowen Phillips gets into the spirit of things with the universal gesture for "I'm a Cardiff City fan".
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Cardiff City's celebration following their promotion to the Premier League. The open-top bus parade begins shortly, but lots of fans are already out waiting for a glimpse of their heroes. Stay with us for the latest throughout the afternoon