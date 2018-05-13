As it happened: Cardiff City's parade

Speaking to fans outside Cardiff Castle, Neil Warnock says he "had a word with him upstairs to make sure the weather was good for you".

He tells the assembled throng of supporters about this season, and says "not one of you lot thought we’d get promotion at the start of this season, no, not one of you thought - don’t you lie!".

"It's a great feeling at the moment. I know all the lads have had to put up with a few rollickings throughout the season - we’ve been kicked up and down, we’ve been written off that many times, and we’ve come back and surprised everybody.

"When you look at a day like today you realise just what a big club we are - especially in Wales."