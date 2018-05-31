Mackay sets out future financial plans
- The Culture Committee takes evidence on the screen sector from Creative Scotland and the culture secretary
- Opposition leaders and backbench MSPs quiz the first minister
- Tory MSP leads a debate on Edinburgh's city bypass
- MSPs quiz rural and environment ministers in portfolio questions
- Finance Secretary Derek Mackay delivers the inaugural statement on the medium term financial strategy
- The final stage debate of the Housing (Amendment) (Scotland) Bill
Finance Secretary Derek Mackay delivered the inaugural statement on the Medium Term Financial Strategy (MTFS), or Scotland's "Autumn Statement" in May!
The Scottish Fiscal Commission's forecast shows Scotland's economy is set for five more years of subdued growth.
The finance secretary blamed Austerity, Brexit and a Cap on migration - what he termed the ABC of the UK government's budgetary approach.
However the Conservative finance spokesman Murdo Fraser said the Scottish government were responsible.
MSPs unanimously pass the Housing (Amendment) (Scotland) Bill
Labour MSP Mark Griffin says the Bill is vital to securing much needed homes.
Tory MSP Graham Simpson opts not to give a closing speech!
Housing Minister Kevin Stewart says he was not expecting this but he will try fill up the eight minutes to decision time... and successfully manages to do so (with the help of a couple of interventions).
A SPICe briefing helpfully outlines the Bill's proposals:
The Housing (Amendment) (Scotland) Bill seeks to enable the Official for National Statistics (ONS) to reclassify registered social landlords as private sector bodies.
To do so, the Bill removed or reduces certain powers the Scottish Housing Regulator has.
In 2015, the ONS said housing associations could no longer be seen as charities or private businesses due to the intrusive nature of ministerial control over them.
This meant borrowing would count towards Scottish government borrowing limits.
The Housing (Amendment) (Scotland) Bill - final debate
Next up is the final stage debate on the Housing (Amendment) (Scotland) Bill.
There are no stage 3 amendments to be considered, meaning MSPs move straight to the general debate.
Housing Minister Kevin Stewart leads this final debate of the week.
Tory MSP Graham Simpson agrees with the minister that this is uncontroversial but essential for social housing.
Labour MSP Mark Griffin agrees and accepts "we must legislate".
Rennie labels forecasts 'grim'
Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie says the forecasts are "grim".
He asks for the precise cost of this.
Mr Mackay says the Budget later in the year will depend on forecasts nearer the time.
All matters will be taken into account as we approach the Budget, he explains.
The finance secretary agrees there will be difficult years ahead if we don't grow the economy, which is why, he argues, more needs to be done on issues like migration.
Do councils face cuts not detailed in the MTFS asks Harvie
Scottish Green Party co-convener Patrick Harvie begins by saying no one would expect detailed budgetary lines in the MTFS.
However Mr Harvie argues there should be scenarios for local government spending and he asks if that is because councils face more cuts.
He reiterates his call for local tax reform.
Mr Mackay insists there have been real terms increases for local government and denies the report sets out the prospect of cuts to councils.
The minister goes on to agree to look at the reform of local taxation.
Labour MSP calls for higher taxes on millionaires
Labour MSP James Kelly labels the strategy a "cuts forecast".
It will not give comfort to patients waiting for appointments, parents waiting for teachers or passengers waiting for trains throughout Scotland he says.
When will the cabinet secretary "get off the fence" and start taxing millionaires a higher rate, Mr Kelly asks.
Mr Mackay says the strategy sets out challenges "thanks to Tory austerity", but adds it also provides potential solutions.
The Scottish government tax proposals provide more money for Scotland's public service than Labour's proposals would have, Mr Mackay argues.
The SNP has published its "growth commission" report on the economics of an independent Scotland. The 354-page report runs through 50 recommendations on a range of fiscal subjects - but what are the key messages?
Click here for detailed analysis.
Minister insists Tories have not read the growth commission report
Mr Mackay begins with consensus, agreeing that the MTFS is welcome progress.
The finance secretary argues that the UK government continues with austerity for austerity's sake and insists £5bn could be released for Scotland if it stopped it.
He goes on to say the UK government cannot walk away from the ABC of the budget, Austerity, Brexit and Caps on immigration.
There is no evidence whatsoever the divergence in tax policy in Scotland has had a negative impact on economy, he says and argues the opposite has happened.
Mr Mackay insists it is abundantly clear the Tories have not read the growth commission.
Tory MSP urges Scottish goverment to reject 'super austerity' of growth commission
Tory MSP Murdo Fraser thanks Mr Mackay for highlighting the UK government's "success" at delivering on deficit commitments ahead of time.
Turning to the Scottish economy, Mr Fraser says the fact growth is predicted to be behind the rest of the UK cannot be blamed on Brexit because it predates it.
The Tory MSP wonders what impact the more subdued growth will have on the block grant and on public services.
He also encourages the finance secretary to reject the "super austerity" in the growth commission report.
MTFS does not provide detailed budgetary allocations at this stage
Mr Mackay says there is no resource budget allocation from the UK government beyond 2019-20.
The MTFS does not provide detailed budgetary allocations at this stage, he explains.
The minister says he hopes this strategy informs a responsible debate on the economy going forward.
Scotland economic growth to be slower than UK for next five years, SFC predicts
Mr Mackay says the SFC's economic forecasts suggests Scotland's economy growth will be slower than the rest of the UK for the next five years.
However, once migration is stripped out economic growth is much closer he states.
He argues this demonstrates the case for a distinct model of Scottish immigration.
The SFC also expect wages will grow slower than it anticipated in its December forecast, the biggest change between the two, he says.
Turning to income tax, Mr Mackay says the SFC predict this will raise £210m in 2018-19, rising to £400m by 2022-23.
Minister argues his strategy sets out alternatives to austerity
Mr Mackay argues his strategy sets out alternatives to austerity.
The finance secretary says his decisions seek to ensure the government manages its finances responsibly.
He insists the government will always be ambitious for Scotland no matter what happens elsewhere.
The miinister highilghts £20bn in funding in infrastructure over the lifetime of this parliament and details some of the spending plans.
He then goes on to give more detail on his budgetary plans.
An expert review group called for a "substantial change" to the way the Scottish government sets its budget in June 2017.
A budget process review group was set up in 2016 in light of Scotland's newly devolved fiscal powers, comprising government and parliament officials and external financial experts.
They recommended a "cultural change" to a system with more of a long-term focus and more power for the parliament.
The group's final report suggests an "all year round" approach to budgeting and scrutiny, with the government publishing a medium-term financial strategy each spring and data on Scottish tax revenue each autumn.
Read more here.
Scotland could receive £5bn without impacting chancellor's aims argues Mackay
Finance Secretary Derek Mackay welcomes the opportunity to published the first MTFS, stating it is an important step in Scotland receiving more powers.
He adds that it is being published against a backdrop of austerity, Brexit uncertainty and an inhuman immigration policy.
Mr Mackay insists that "austerity is a choice" and Chancellor Philip Hammond has "fiscal headroom".
Scottish government modelling indicates the chancellor could provide Scotland with £5bn while still meeting structure deficit and debt reduction targets.
The cabinet secretary urges the chancellor to reconsider his approach.
Concern about the impact of leaving the EU is also expressed, with Mr Mackay emphasising Scotland did not vote for it.
Background: Scottish Fiscal Commission: Economy facing subdued growth
On 14 December 2017 we reported Scotland's economy was facing "subdued" growth over the next five years, according to the Scottish Fiscal Commission.
The independent body predicted the Scottish economy will grow at less than 1% per year until 2022.
Its five-year forecast suggests GDP growth will be 0.7% in both 2017 and 2018, rising to 1.1% in 2022.
It said the outlook was "driven by slow productivity growth and exacerbated by demographic challenges".
The commission's economic forecasts were published alongside the Scottish government's draft budget for the first time.
Time for the Medium Term Finance Strategy statement..........
Finance Secretary Derek Mackay will now deliver the inaugural statement on the Medium Term Financial Strategy (MTFS).
What's that you ask?
Good question!
The MTFS was first proposed by the Budget Process Review Group.
It forms part of the new budget process endorsed by MSPs on Tuesday 8 May.
The MTFS is designed to improve parliamentary scrutiny of Scottish government budgets by providing information on the sustainability of devolved public finances.
The Budget Process Review Group recommends that the MTFS:
Here's the full Budget Process Review Group report.
About 450,000 plastic pellets, known as "nurdles", have been found on a single beach in Fife as part of a UK-wide survey.
North Queensferry, about 12 miles from the Ineos Polymers plant where nurdles are produced, recorded the largest number, weighing 9.35kg (20.6lb).
In the marine environment, the pellets can be mistaken for food and eaten by fish and seabirds.
Ineos has previously promised to ensure "zero pellet loss".
Read more here.
Firth of Forth plastic pollution
Tory MSP Jeremy Balfour queries action being taken to reduce plastic pollution in the Firth of Forth.
A government fund to support walking and cycling in Scotland is to more than double.
The Community Links Fund will make £36m available over the current financial year to develop walking and cycling paths - up from £15m last year.
Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said the aim was to encourage Scotland to be an "active nation".
The fund is managed by sustainable transport body Sustrans which supported more than 200 projects last year.
Read more.
Active travel
Tory MSP Brian Whittle inquires about how active travel informs environmental policy and climate change commitments.
Plans for Scotland's first low emissions zone will not ban any single class of vehicle in its first four years of operation.
Draft plans published by Glasgow City Council reveal that only the most polluting buses will be targeted.
And it will be 2022 before they are prevented from entering the low emissions zone.
Friends of the Earth Scotland said it falls short of the SNP's pledge to create a low emissions zone by 2018.
Read more here.
Glasgow low emission zone
SNP MSP Bill Kidd requests an update on the low emission zone (LEZ) in Glasgow.
Recycled retread lorry tyres
SNP MSP Kenneth Gibson asks about the environmental impact of using wholly-recycled retread lorry tyres compared with new ones.
Clean air strategy will be reviewed in 2020
Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham says good progress is being made on delivering action contained in the Cleaner Air for Scotland strategy.
A full review of the strategy will take place in 2020 and and legislation required will be considered then.