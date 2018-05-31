Mackay sets out future financial plans

PA/Scottish Parliament/BBC

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay delivered the inaugural statement on the Medium Term Financial Strategy (MTFS), or Scotland's "Autumn Statement" in May!

The Scottish Fiscal Commission's forecast shows Scotland's economy is set for five more years of subdued growth.

The finance secretary blamed Austerity, Brexit and a Cap on migration - what he termed the ABC of the UK government's budgetary approach.

However the Conservative finance spokesman Murdo Fraser said the Scottish government were responsible.