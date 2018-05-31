Holyrood Live report

Lib Dem MSP Mike Rumbles admits he had concerns about raising islanders' expectations when the Bill was first published.
He explains that, as made clear on trips to the islands, communities expected the "funds would be found to put things right".
"I am now convinced with the amendments passed today that this is a much improved Bill."
Green MSP believes Islands Bill will be historic legislation
Green MSP John Finne says this legislation has been an excellent piece of cross party work.
Mr Finnie believes the Islands Bill will turn out to be an historic piece of legislation.
The Green MSP tells the chamber no two islands are the same, stressing the importance of communities.
We need to look at making our islands truly sustainable, he says.
Background: What is proposed in the Bill?
Creation of a National Islands Plan
Statutory protection for the Western Isles' Na h-Eileanan an Iar Scottish parliamentary constituency boundary
Greater flexibility around councillor representation within island communities
Extended powers to island councils in relation to marine licensing. This involves the potential extension of the provisions of the Orkney and Zetland County Council Acts of 1974, to enable Scottish minsters to establish a scheme requiring that activities up to 12 nautical miles from an island are licensed by the appropriate local authority
Labour MSP says Bill could have been more radical
Labour MSP Colin Smyth says the Bill is a step forward though it could have been more radical.
He welcomes impact assessment processes for island communities in particular.
The Labour MSP argues little has been done to devolve power to communities, though amendments agreed today will begin to deal with this.
He says he looks forward to future work to ensure the ambitions behind the Bill are achieved.
Background: Our Islands Our Future
Orkney Council, Shetland Council and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar launched the campaign in 2014.
A joint mission statement from the three councils sought to open discussion of how the islands are accounted for constitutionally.
Suggestions included:
Giving the councils control of the sea bed around the islands
Creating new grid connections so tidal and wave energy could be sent to the mainland
Establishing fiscal arrangements so the islands receive more benefits from local resources
Tory MSP calls for budgetary support for the aspirations in the Bill
Tory MSP Peter Chapman thanks the councils of Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles for starting their process with the Our Islands, Our Future initiative.
Mr Chapman hopes it gives them the powers and the autonomy they hoped for.
The Tory MSP welcomes the passing of Liam McArthur's amendment on retrospective impact assessments to allow "island proofing".
He says without the proper budgetary support the aspirations in the Bill will remain just that, aspirations.
Live Reporting
By Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson
All times stated are UK
That's all from Holyrood Live!
That's all from Holyrood Live on Wednesday 30 May 2018.
MSPs unanimously passed the Islands (Scotland) Bill.
The "historic" legislation will offer greater protection and powers to Scotland's island communities.
It gives island councils extra powers over activities on and around their coastlines and requires ministers to have a long-term plan for improvement.
Islands Minister Humza Yousaf said the passage of the bill was "an important milestone for island communities".
Minister says those with learning disabilities must be listened to
Mr Stewart highlights measures in A Fairer Scotland for Disabled People which address some of the housing issues raised.
The minister argues local authorities should meet the needs and demands in their areas.
He says the Affordable Housing Programme is for all of Scotland and all of Scotland's people.
The minister tells the chamber that no one knows the concerns of those with learning disabilities better than those people themselves.
Background: 'Nightmare' rental shortage for disabled people, EHRC finds
The dire shortage of private rental properties suitable for disabled people has been exposed by a new report.
The Equalities and Human Rights Commission said 93% of 8.5 million rental properties in the UK were not accessible to the disabled.
It called on ministers to take action to improve housing accessibility.
The government said it was providing councils with almost £1bn over the next two years to adapt properties for disabled people.
The EHRC report said many local authorities in England, Scotland and Wales have not collected data or planned for the future, even though the number of disabled people is increasing.
Read more here.
Appropriate housing improves lives of disabled people says minister
Housing Minister Kevin Stewart states the Scottish government is committed to improving the lives of people with learning disabilities.
He recognises the role appropriate housing can play in this.
A house can be safe space, a place which anchors us to our communities, and gives ourselves a sense of place, the minister says.
People with learning disabilities have no lesser right to this that anyone else, Mr Stewart tells the chamber.
Background: Disabled equality 'at risk' in Scotland
Twenty years of progress towards real equality for disabled people in Scotland could be at risk, the Equality and Human Rights Commission has said.
The commission warned that a "concentrated effort" needed to be made around housing, hate crime, mental health, employment and education.
And it said 15% of Scottish wheelchair users were "inadequately housed".
But the Scottish government said the report failed to acknowledge its disability delivery plan.
Read more here.
'People with learning disabilities must have the type of support that they need'
Labour MSP Pauline McNeill begins: "A decent warm home to suit your needs is a right."
The Labour MSP goes on to say: "Society must and should give support to all those who need it."
"Scotland's 120,000 people with learning disabilities must have the type of support that they need to live in a home of their own choice."
Tory MSP calls for more appropriate housing to be built
Tory MSP Jeremy Balfour says things have moved on since the 1970s when people were left in institutions which did not meet the needs of them or their families.
The majority of people with learning disabilities now live in appropriate housing, he highlights.
However, he accepts there are different practices in different local authorities and more must be done to ensure a standard consistency of service.
Mr Balfour speaks about the need to ensure appropriate housing is built for people with learning disabilities.
It is often expensive to make alterations to housing at a later stage, the Tory MSP notes.
Housing Minister Kevin Stewart calls for local authorities to discuss this issue with officials, adding subsidies are available.
SNP MSP highilghts effectiveness of clusters of homes around a support hub
Ms McAlpine highlights the recommendation of the SLCD report for a cluster of homes around a support hub, which she says from personal experience she knows can work.
Ms McAlpine points out that data must be improved at a local level, as highlighted in the report.
It also calls for better guidance and joint protocols between local authorities and social landlords, she says.
Here is the motion..............
SNP MSP Joan McAlpine's motion:
'It's a home that many people with learning disabilities ache for'
SNP MSP Joan McAlpine says: "Four walls and a roof make a house, but it's a home that many people with learning disabilities ache for."
Good practice varies significant between local authorities and there is a lack of guidance for people with learning disabilities looking for a home, she highlights.
Too many individuals still live in inappropriate residential care, Ms McAlpine states.
The SNP MSP explains there is a wide spectrum of needs among people with learning disabilities but most will need some support.
She tells the chamber that social isolation and bullying is a common problem, and also notes people are often housed in areas with high crime rates, leaving them more vulnerable.
MSPs debate housing for learning disabled people
SNP MSP Joan McAlpine leads a lead a debate titled 'Appropriate Housing for People with Learning Disabilities'.
BreakingMSPs unanimously pass the Islands Bill
MSPs unanimously pass the Islands (Scotland) Bill.
Minister welcomes cross-party support for the Bill
Islands Minister Humza Yousaf welcomes the cross-party support for the Bill, joking he has rarely applauded every single contribution in this chamber!
This is a culmination of the part of the journey we are on, he says.
He agrees that the national islands plan must reflect the diversity of the islands.
This Bill sends a very clear message to island communities that we value them as much as we do mainland communities, the minister states.
Islands play a huge role in our lives collectively as a nation and they have fought to keep their heritage alive, Mr Yousaf adds.
'With this Bill islanders can no longer be ignored'
Tory MSP Donald Cameron says his party have always welcomed the Islands Bill and will vote to pass it at decision time.
Mr Cameron argues the four year report, brought in by his colleague Jamie Greene in the last amendment debated earlier this afternoon, could be one of the most important additions to the legislation.
The Tory MSP praises the efforts of the Our Islands Our Future campaign.
He tells the chamber: "For too long presiding officer this parliament has felt too remote to islanders, and with this Bill islanders can no longer be ignored."
The Tory MSP argues that it is refreshing to see the government move power away from the centre for once, rather than the other way round.
We need to strengthen island communities says Labour MSP
Labour MSP Rhoda Grant states much work is still to come around strengthening the national islands plan.
We need to strengthen island communities and we need to build them, the Labour MSP argues.
This will help them grow and become much more sustainable, she adds.
"There has to be jobs and there has to be opportunities to allow them to come back."
This Bill has the potential to do that, Ms Grant argues.
A tartan tie conspiracy?
Background: Successful businesses 'key' to success of Scottish islands
Last October we reported that business leaders on Scotland's islands have called for more to be done to improve the infrastructure and encourage young people to stay.
A survey of 275 island firms by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) found 88% said they faced challenges that mainland businesses do not.
The report identifies transport and affordable housing as priorities.
The Scottish government said it was investing millions in digital connectivity, transport and housing.
Read more here.
What day is this? You otter know.......................
Lib Dem MSP welcomes 'much improved Bill'
Lib Dem MSP Mike Rumbles admits he had concerns about raising islanders' expectations when the Bill was first published.
He explains that, as made clear on trips to the islands, communities expected the "funds would be found to put things right".
"I am now convinced with the amendments passed today that this is a much improved Bill."
Green MSP believes Islands Bill will be historic legislation
Green MSP John Finne says this legislation has been an excellent piece of cross party work.
Mr Finnie believes the Islands Bill will turn out to be an historic piece of legislation.
The Green MSP tells the chamber no two islands are the same, stressing the importance of communities.
We need to look at making our islands truly sustainable, he says.
Background: What is proposed in the Bill?
Labour MSP says Bill could have been more radical
Labour MSP Colin Smyth says the Bill is a step forward though it could have been more radical.
He welcomes impact assessment processes for island communities in particular.
The Labour MSP argues little has been done to devolve power to communities, though amendments agreed today will begin to deal with this.
He says he looks forward to future work to ensure the ambitions behind the Bill are achieved.
Background: Our Islands Our Future
Orkney Council, Shetland Council and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar launched the campaign in 2014.
A joint mission statement from the three councils sought to open discussion of how the islands are accounted for constitutionally.
Suggestions included:
Tory MSP calls for budgetary support for the aspirations in the Bill
Tory MSP Peter Chapman thanks the councils of Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles for starting their process with the Our Islands, Our Future initiative.
Mr Chapman hopes it gives them the powers and the autonomy they hoped for.
The Tory MSP welcomes the passing of Liam McArthur's amendment on retrospective impact assessments to allow "island proofing".
He says without the proper budgetary support the aspirations in the Bill will remain just that, aspirations.
Bill is 'important milestone' for islands
Islands Minister Humza Yousaf says this Bill is an important milestone for the island communities.
This government has worked really hard to deliver for the islands, he says, pointing to the road equivalent tariff, the air discount scheme, a housing fund and investment in broadband.
This BIll is about people and it is for people, the minister explains.
It will give them a platform to build the future for the islands, he concludes.
Background: MSPs backs general principles of Bill
MSPs unanimously agreed the general principles of the Islands (Scotland) Bill in February.
It followed the Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee endorsing the general principles of the Bill in January.
In its stage 1 report, the committee agreed the Bill would enable future action by the Scottish government.
However, it also urged the government to manage the needs of islands who may expect more immediate outcomes and to ensure locals can feed into the national islands plan.
Final debate on Islands Bill begins shortly......................
MSPs will now debate the Islands (Scotland) Bill as a whole, before voting on it at decision time at the later time of 5.45pm.
The final amendment for debate.................is passed unanimously
Welcome unanimity around the group 10 amendment 31 on the report on the operation of Act.
Marine development and plans amendment
Moving to group 9 on marine development and plans, Islands Minister Humza Yousaf provides an explanation on his amendment on 'delegation of functions relating to regional marine plans'.
MSPs pass it unanimously.
Lib Dem additional powers amendment passes
Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur's amendment 13 on requests for additional powers from local authorities is passed - just.
62 MSPs backed it and 60 voted against.
Amendment relating to wards consisting of inhabited islands is not agreed to
Tory MSP Jamie Greene moves on to group 8 which relates to the number of councillors in wards consisting of inhabited islands.
Islands Minister Humza Yousaf argues against the amendment and it is duly defeated.
Just when you thought the map had been sorted....................Rockall!
Nobody puts Shetland in the corner....box!
Both amendments 3A and 3 are backed unanimously.
So a mapping requirement for Shetland makes it into the Bill.
No more putting Shetland in a corner.....box.
Minister to back Lib Dem 'Shetland in a box' amendment but calls for his to be backed too
Islands Minister Humza Yousaf expresses sympathy with Mr Scott's amendment.
The minister outlines measures taken to ensure all islands are accurately represented going forward.
He explains he looked closely at Mr Scott's amendment and argues his own amendment allows exclusion for the mapping requirement where the circumstances dictate.
The minister tells the chamber he will back Mr Scott's amendment but calls on MSPs to back his.