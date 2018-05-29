MSPs back Planning Bill
- Witnesses criticise the lack of consultation over bank closures at the Economy Committee
- MSPs agree the general principles of the Planning (Scotland) Bill but calls are made for substantial changes
- SNP MSP leads a debate on support for the families of missing people
MSPs passed the general principles of the Planning Bill, with only the Lib Dems voting against.
However all the opposition parties expressed concerns about the legislation, which ranged from the centralisation of powers, the lack of a statutory purpose on the face of the Bill to the 'Orwellian rebranding of jargonistic gobbledygook'!
Local Government Minister Kevin Stewart gave a pledge to carefully consider putting the purpose of planning into statute.
Risks of going missing must be highlighted says minister
Communitye Safety Minister Annabelle Ewing says the government is happy to fund a partnership between the Missing People charity, Barnardos, Shelter Scotland and Glasgow University to develop and deliver return discussion training across Scotland.
Ms Ewing tells the chamber that through the government's framework support for families is being prioritised.
Police Scotland provides support to families when a loved one goes missing, she explains.
The minister accepts there is more that needs to be done, citing the importance of education and the need to highlight the risks of going missing to the young.
Background: More than 730 on 'long-term' missing list
More than 730 people in Scotland are classed as "long-term" missing, according to figures published last year..
Police Scotland's new national missing person unit has taken on the task of analysing missing person data.
Last year, almost 22,000 missing person investigations were made in Scotland, 62% of them involving children.
The report, seen by BBC Scotland, shows that 99% of people have since been found safe and well - including all the children who went missing.
A total of 91 adults were found dead and 16 are still missing.
Once someone has been missing for more than 28 days they are categorised as long-term missing.
Prevention is central to National Framework for Missing Persons
Community Safety Minister Annabelle Ewing confirms she met with Police Scotland earlier today, following the publication of the missing persons statistics.
She says it is comforting to know that the majority of people return safely but agrees with members that support must be available to these people.
In 57% of missing person investigations, the person missing had been missing before, Ms Ewing states.
Turning to the National Framework for Missing Persons, the minister says it brings together experts in the field and recognises the work of many services in the field.
Prevention is central to the approach Ms Ewing explains, but she points to the challenges of this.
Background: Missing People
From the website Missing People.
Vulnerable missing people must be given support says Labour MSP
Labour MSP Daniel Johnson says 80% of adults who go missing have underlying mental health conditions.
These people are vulnerable and are taking a last resort, he suggests.
Mr Johnson commends the police for their efforts in locating missing people.
He calls for services to be put in place to find out why people are going missing, highlighting that around half of missing people have been missing before.
Background: Missing people in numbers
Concerned families should contact police as soon as possible
Tory MSP Edward Mountain tells the chamber that when you look at the reason for why people disappear they are complex and varied.
"Some forget where their home is, some make a choice to go missing and some people feel that they have no choice at all."
When a person first goes missing the sooner the search begins the better, he says.
Community Safety Minister Annabelle Ewing intervenes to point out that Police Scotland's website calls on people who are concerned about a missing person to report it immediately.
Mr Mountain welcomes this, agreeing people should contact the police as soon as possible.
SNP MSP tells chamber about his missing uncle
SNP MSP Kenneth Gibson tells the parliament about his uncle Leonard Lawson who went missing in the 1960s and was never seen again.
The family simply stopped mentioning him as a way of coping, he explains.
We must recognise the suffering of thousands of families and also of those who feel forced to leave home, Mr Gibson says.
From the Daily Record: Tribute to Sean McKenna
From the Daily Record: The heartbroken parents of Sean McKenna have hailed the Coatbridge community for its support and kindness after the body of their “brilliant boy” was discovered.
An intensive near three-week search for Townhead man Sean came to a tragic end on October 27 2016, when police found his body at Woodend Loch.
Around 1000 people attended a candlelit vigil in memory of the 24-year-old, walking from the La Ronde pub to St Bartholomew’s Chapel.
Sean’s young nieces, Ellie, Nicole and Abbie, carried cards and candles and tributes have been left outside the family home.
Read more here.
SNP MSP calls for emotional, psychological and practical support for families
Mr MacGregor says when speaking to the family of Sean McKenna, the lack of support for those with a loved one missing was highlighted.
The SNP MSP calls for emotional, psychological and practical support for those going through this.
He welcomes the Scottish government's National Framework for Missing Persons.
He cites three simple steps Missing People UK are asking MSPs to take:
Background: Police database goes back to 1957 and the Moira Anderson case
The police database goes back to 1957 and many people have been missing for decades.
Ch Insp Lex Baillie, the head of Scotland's new National Missing Person Unit, said that every single case remained open.
He said they were hoping to gather the DNA of those still missing in order to cross-check it with the UK missing person database and, in some cases, those databases abroad.
Collecting familial DNA also helps the unit to rule out links to unidentified human remains.
Ch Insp Baillie said: "We have looked at the long-term missing people very closely dating back to 1957 and the Moira Anderson case and as a result of that we have found 61 people safe and well," he said
"There are 41 people who we have found to have died in the past few years, unfortunately, but that gives a little bit of closure to the families."
He said: "We will do what we can to bring in all the information we can to find individuals.
"We are seeking to get the DNA where we can but the families are spread around the world.
"Moira Anderson's sisters are in Australia for example. So it's not as easy as you would think but we are trying to identify DNA sources and samples where we can. Each of the 732 is an individual story."
Little is more devastating than realising a loved one is missing says SNP MSP
SNP MSP Fulton MacGregor welcomes charities Missing People and the Moira Anderson Foundation to the gallery.
He says little is more devastating than realising a loved one is missing.
It is important that when this becomes the horrible reality for families, they are offered the right support he states.
Mr MacGregor tells the chamber about the case of Sean McKenna, who was sadly found too late.
He also recalls the case of Moira Anderson, who went missing at the age of 11 in 1957 and is still considered a missing person today.
More than half of children who go missing in Scotland are in care the SNP MSP notes.
He also highlights a link between mental health and those who go missing, particularly young men.
Background: Missing man Sean McKenna found dead in loch
The body of a young man who went missing in North Lanarkshire in October 2016, was found in Wooden Lcoh, Coatbridge.
Sean McKenna, 24, from Coatbridge, had been missing since leaving a friend's house in the early hours of 10 October 2016.
Police Scotland said confirmed Mr McKenna was found in the loch.
A post mortem examination was to be held to establish the cause of death, which is not being treated as suspicious.
Praise for the campaign of the family of Sean McKenna
Mr Macgregor uses his motion to state, despite the excellent work of Police Scotland in searching for missing people, the families who are left devastated receive little or no emotional, practical and legal support in coping with the disappearance of their missing loved one.
The SNP MSP will use the debate to highlight the campaign of the family of Sean McKenna, who went missing in Coatbridge in 2017, for more support for families of missing loved ones.
Mr Macgregor also points to the National Missing Person’s Framework, which was published by the Scottish Government in 2017 and calls for it to be implemented in every local authority area.
Here's the motion from the debate....................
Background: Police Scotland: Missing people cases up by 1,000
The number of missing people reports investigated by police in Scotland has increased by almost 1,000 in the past year.
Police Scotland said it investigated nearly 23,000 cases in 2017-18, relating to about 12,500 people.
The figure was 4.4% higher than the previous year.
About a quarter of the investigations - 5,833 - involved just 300 people, each of whom had been reported missing at least 10 times.
Police figures showed that of those reported missing, 64% were children, while 24% of investigations involved someone with a mental health issue.
More than 99% of people reported missing were traced alive. About 0.4% were found dead, while 0.1% were not traced.
Read more here.
Support for families of missing people
SNP MSP Fulton MacGregor will now lead a member's debate calling for support for families of missing people.
MSPs back the general principles of the Planning Bill
MSPs back the general principles of the Planning (Scotland) Bill, with 107 MSPs backing it and four against.
Minister emphasises need to make planning process simple for communities
Local Government Minister Kevin Stewart confirms the Scottish government will give careful consideration to setting out the purpose of planning in the Bill.
He warns a checklist could be limiting but he recognises the desire to have an overarching purpose.
The Bill will increase scrutiny of the National Planning Framework to 90 days and I am certain that that is adequate, Mr Stewart insists.
The minister explains he wants a simplistic and easy way for people to get involved in planning.
He argues this cannot be done without decluttering the landscape and reducing the number of plans, including removing the need for strategic development plans.
Turning to rights of appeal, Mr Stewart expresses concern that changing this would act as an disincentive to those wishing to invest in communities and limit engagement at the start of the process.
'Orwellian rebranding of jargonistic gobbledygook'
Tory MSP Adam Tomkins wants the statutory purpose on the face of the Bill rather than in policy.
Mr Tomkins says it is right to argue the provisions on Simplified Development Zones must go further.
He says changing the name of of SDZs to Master Plan Development Zones "is not the improvement we are all seeking".
He brands this "Orwellian rebranding of jargonistic gobbledygook".
It is striking how many times members have described this Bill as a missed opportunity, he tells the chamber.
He says it is a mistake to remove Strategic Development Plans from the proposed legislation.
Bill is 'at best underwhelming' says Labour MSP
Labour MSP Monica Lennon says it is clear this Bill is "at best underwhelming".
She argues "tinkering around the edge" of the planning system will not resolve the housing "crisis".
Scotland's planning system is permissive, states the Labour MSP, highlighting the number of consents given.
But how many of these planning consents go nowhere, she asks.
She questions the decision to abolish strategic development plans, arguing "it doesn't really make much sense" to make them voluntary.
Turning to equal rights of appeal, Ms Lennon says the imbalance of power between communities and developers is unfair.
We need to look at this more closely, she insists, confirming Scottish Labour will bring forward amendments.
Ms Lennon welcomes the opportunity to work with others to improve the Bill going forward.
Meanwhile outside the chamber.......
World Press Photo exhibition coming to Holyrood!
The World Press Photo Exhibition 2018 is coming to the Scottish parliament with some of the most powerful images taken across the globe.
These will include the aftermath of an attack that shook the heart of London; a rioter on fire running from police in Venezuela; a young boy being pulled alive from rubble in Mosul; and concert goers hiding from a gunman at a country music festival in Las Vegas.
The free exhibition opens at Holyrood on Wednesday 1 August and will run until Saturday 25 August.
The travelling exhibition includes more than 100 award-winning photos from countries all around the world in what is truly a global exhibition of talents.
The images depict stories from a range of categories including contemporary issues, sport, people and nature.
Announcing the exhibition, Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said: “This is press photography at its best and the exhibition captures not just the news events of one year, but all the sorrow and the joy that makes our world."
Lib Dems to vote against fundamental principles of this Bill at decision time
Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton says his party will stand alone against the fundamental principles of this Bill at decision time.
Mr Hamilton argues that ministers and officials are not better placed to make decisions than local councillors.
He says this Bill is "somewhat of a disappointment", born of a review with no real objectives.
The Lib Dem MSP tells the chamber his party has the most problem with centralisation and the National Planning Framework.
He cannot accept the unfettered level of power being taken by the minister in not allowing parliament to amend the NPF.
Background: Census highlights problems facing live music venues
Small music venues are at risk due to rate rises and complaints, according to the UK's first live music census.
The Edinburgh University survey suggested a third of small venues had issues with property development and complaints over noise pollution.
The music census also found that a third of venues felt increases in business rates had a negative impact.
The Scottish government said new planning guidance should help tackle the issue of noise disturbance.
The census found live music contributed £78.8m to Glasgow's economy.
Read more here.
Bill needs 'substantial amendment' says Green MSP
Green MSP Andy Wightman says the planning process is "complex" and the legislation "even more so".
I struggle to define with any clarity what the general principles of this Bill are, he adds.
Mr Wightman welcomes the intention to enshrine the purpose of planning in law.
He expresses disappointment that the national planning framework will not be subject to proper parliamentary scrutiny.
On local place plans, the Green MSP says that without statutory footing these risk raising community expectations.
He also calls for the Bill to be amended to reform the current appeals system.
Planning can and must be a force for good, Mr Wightman states, and he adds that this Bill needs "substantial amendment".
He warns that if this were the final Bill, his party would be voting against it - but as there is room for improvement, the Greens will support the general principles tonight.
'We have to equalise appeal rights'
Ms Lennon raises concerns that the Bill is very difficult to follow, which won't enhance engagement.
The most fundamental flaw in the legislation is that it lacks definition, she says.
The Labour MSP calls for a purpose for the planning system at Stage 2.
Ms Lennon argues: "We have to equalise appeal rights."
This Bill has been a missed opportunity, she says.
Planning celebrates culture in communities says Labour MSP
Labour MSP Monica Lennon says without planning there would be "chaos", but the system has embedded some inequalities in communities.
It can be improved, she argues.
Planning policy and strategy cannot be looked at in isolation, she adds.
It is about trying to celebrate the culture in our communities, such as protecting grassroots music venues, Ms Lennon explains.
The Labour MSP says we need to get better at explaining what planning is because decisions have an impact on the long-term future.
'There is little in this Bill that we like'
Mr Simpson tells the chamber there is a deeply worrying section on performance, councillors and training in the Bill.
These are probably the "most Draconian measures" the government wants to impose, he says.
The Tory MSP states the government wants to create a planning performance coordinator who would snitch on councils if they aren't up to scratch.
But what constitutes poor performance is poorly defined and leaves the way open to make planning more political, with ministers being able to order councils to change their ways.
For example councils may reject windfarms for good reason, but governments may define that as under-performing he argues.
Mr Simpson tells the chamber the government wants councillors to undergo training but the minister will not do the same.
"The committee thinks this rather barmy idea should be dropped and we agree."
"There is little in this Bill that we like."
Bacakground: Call for protection of live music venues
The Local government and Communities Committee said the current proposals in the Planning Bill were not enough to soothe frustrations felt by local people over the existing planning system.
They wrote: "It is clear to the committee that many communities feel frustrated by the planning system. Previous attempts to front-load the system have not been successful. The committee is not persuaded that proposals in this bill go far enough to address that."
MSPs said that planning appeals "should only be allowed in certain circumstances", and also said there should be rules to "limit or deter" repeat appeals and repeats of applications which have previously been refused.
They also called for a section on monitoring the performance of planning authorities to be scrapped outright, saying there was "no need or justification" for it.
And they called for protection for music venues which ministers have pledged to include in development plans to be added into the legislation.
'This Bill is a power grab'
Tory MSP Graham Simpson recalls his "bruising" time as a councillor, where planning and engagement was frequently on the agenda.
He warns the Planning Bill is "very centralising".
Housing Minister Kevin Stewart points to more decisions being sent to local review bodies, stronger alignment between spacial and community planning, co-production of the NPF and the establishment of Community Place Plans.
"This Bill is a power grab," responds Mr Simpson.
The Tory MSP also questions the purpose of the Bill, arguing it does not contain provisions to build more housing or protect the environment.
He confirms his party will table an amendment to establish a purpose.
Background: Call for a sunset clause for the Bill
Members of the Local Government and Communities Committee questioned powers which would be handed to ministers by the bill, saying it was not clear how or if they would be used.
They wrote that "it is not good legislative practice for powers to be granted only for them to either lie on the statute books unused or for subsequent governments to seek to use them many years later, potentially in ways not originally envisioned.
In particular, MSPs said they were "concerned" about powers the bill would give ministers to redistribute funds from an infrastructure levy around the country, saying funds should be spent in the local areas where they are collected.
They suggested adding a "sunset clause" to parts of the bill, so that powers would expire after a certain amount of time if they are not renewed.
Committee convener Bob Doris said: "A clear theme running through our report is the importance of empowering communities to have a meaningful say on the kind of place they want to live in. Communities being able to help shape their area by working with planning authorities early on makes for better places.
"It remains the case that more disadvantaged communities could lose out on shaping their local areas because of a lack of money, time and capacity, which we think may widen inequality. That's why we've called for communities to be supported so that planning works for everyone."