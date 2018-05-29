MSPs back Planning Bill

Members of the Local Government and Communities Committee questioned powers which would be handed to ministers by the bill, saying it was not clear how or if they would be used.

They wrote that "it is not good legislative practice for powers to be granted only for them to either lie on the statute books unused or for subsequent governments to seek to use them many years later, potentially in ways not originally envisioned.

In particular, MSPs said they were "concerned" about powers the bill would give ministers to redistribute funds from an infrastructure levy around the country, saying funds should be spent in the local areas where they are collected.

bbc

They suggested adding a "sunset clause" to parts of the bill, so that powers would expire after a certain amount of time if they are not renewed.

Committee convener Bob Doris said: "A clear theme running through our report is the importance of empowering communities to have a meaningful say on the kind of place they want to live in. Communities being able to help shape their area by working with planning authorities early on makes for better places.

"It remains the case that more disadvantaged communities could lose out on shaping their local areas because of a lack of money, time and capacity, which we think may widen inequality. That's why we've called for communities to be supported so that planning works for everyone."