Sturgeon 'horrified' by gagged worker photo
Summary
- The Public Audit and Post-legislative Scrutiny Committee take evidence on NHS Tayside from Shona Robison
- Nicola Sturgeon is quizzed by opposition party leaders during first minister's questions
- Labour MSP Mary Fee leads a debate celebrating Scotland's Gypsy/Traveller Community
- A ministerial statement will be made on the Northern Isles ferry procurement
- MSPs debate Scotland's National Outcomes
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told MSPs she is "absolutely horrified" by a photo of a woman allegedly taped to a chair and gagged by male colleagues.
Ms Sturgeon said she had asked a top civil servant to conduct a full review into the circumstances and report to her personally as soon as possible.
The BBC obtained the photo of DeeAnn Fitzpatrick being restrained.
She claims it took place amid years of bullying and harassment at Marine Scotland's Scrabster office.
Ms Sturgeon said: "Bullying, abuse, sexism, racism, have no place in any work place and they will not be tolerated in the Scottish government or its agencies."
Deputy convener calls for more time for scrutiny of the National Outcomes
Local Government and Communities Committee deputy convener Monica Lennon says she was encouraged by the range of responses her committee received on the National Outcomes in such a short time.
Ms Lennon points out the National Outcomes have been broadly welcomed, but raises some concerns about:
She accepts it can be difficult to measure things like love.
The Labour MSP agrees annual scrutiny will be very important and calls for more time for scrutiny.
National Outcomes will put Scotland in a stronger place
Finance Secretary Derek Mackay tells the chamber to be careful about describing some of the outcomes as "waffle", as some of the wording came directly from society during consultation.
The Scotland Performs website is live, transparent and the measurements through the indicators have been determined by statisticians, Mr Mackay states.
The indicators are credible, helpful and at times they will be critical when progress is not made, he adds.
The cabinet secretary says the national outcomes put us in a stronger place as a country and a parliament.
Background: What are the Scottish government's proposed national outcomes?
The Scottish government is proposing to have 11 national outcomes overall. These Local Government and Communities Committee considered the three which fell under its remit:
The remaining eight are:
Tory MSP says National Outcomes are 'waffle' and 'bureaucratic babble'
Tory MSP Graham Simpson begins by saying he's pretty sure James Kelly called him an anorak there.
A resounding "yup" is heard across the chamber, eliciting some chuckles.
The Tory MSP tells the chamber he genuinely likes Mr Mackay but adds he couldn't get his head around the waffle that is the National Outcomes.
He runs through all eleven.
The Tory MSP insists the wording of the National Outcomes is "bureaucratic babble".
Labour MSP calls for 'honest debate' during budget process
Labour MSP James Kelly says the government is struggling in some areas, pointing to pockets of poverty on Rutherglen.
We need to look at both inputs (i.e. the budget process) and outputs together, he says.
For this to happen we need more honest debates in parliament, the Labour MSP suggests.
Accepting that the government wants to focus on the positives, Mr Kelly argues that in order to achieve more both it and opposition parties must be more honest.
Finance Secretary Derek Mackay highlights that alongside every budget is the Scotland Performs scorecard which does pick up on areas which need improvement.
Mr Kelly says there needs to be a honest debate around priorities during the budget.
Let's take off our anoraks and get down to the issues, he concludes.
'What's not good is this is not part of the national discourse'
Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie says it is good we review what's in and what's out of the Natonal Performance Framework.
Mr Rennie says: "What's not good is this is not part of the national discourse."
If he went down the Bonnygate in Cupar talking about the National Performance Framework they would not the have the faintest idea what he was talking about.
That happens quite often, he jokes, but would certainly be the case in this instance!
Mr Rennie points out eight of the outcomes show no improvement or decline and he cites poor performance in the indicators as well.
He says: "In a variety of different areas we are not performing."
The Lib Dem MSP calls for an annual debate to address this.
'I would rather have a cooperative economy than a competitive economy'
Green MSP Andy Wightman says he was the "sole dissenting voice" on economic priorities in the committee's report.
He explains this was due to a lack of definition for inclusive growth and the fact it is based on "flawed" GDP measures.
"I would rather have a cooperative economy than a competitive economy."
Mr Wightman expresses hope that the next national outcomes will reflect the "very real limitations" on economies based on the current metrics.
Turning to the status of the sustainable development goals, the Green MSP says their goals, targets and indicators all incorporated selectively in the NPF.
He asks the government to consider how the NPF could be connected more closely to the sustainable development goals.
'There must be a really strong link to the budgetary process'
Labour MSP James Kelly says he feels the cabinet secretary is a wee bit grumpy this afernoon, which is not like him.
Mr Kelly adds the National Outcomes go back to 2007 when Scotland Performs was introduced.
He explains this was due to no measures of whether funding was leading to intended outcomes.
The Labour MSP says it is crucial that there must be a really strong link to the budgetary process.
He points out we are struggling to meet health targets and thus struggling to meet health outcomes.
Mr Kelly says we need an honest debate about the issues happening on the ground in areas like health, education and homelessness.
'Ambiguous' outcomes may impact scrutiny says Tory MSP
Tory MSP Alexander Stewart says the new outcomes are "ambiguous" which may impact effective scrutiny of performance.
These outcomes are shift away from hard targets he insists.
"The government doesn't want to be held to account as much," suggests Mr Stewart.
He offers support to the recommendation that the length of scrutiny be extended next time.
Despite certain reservations about the outcomes, we welcome a commitment to ensuring the National Performance Framework is embedded in public bodies the Tory MSP adds.
Background: What is being removed?
There are currently 16 national outcomes, but this has been whittled down to 11 in the new Scottish government proposals.
The majority of them are being kept, with some being rolled into one outcome.
For example, "Our children have the best start in life and are ready to succeed" and "We have improved the life chances for our children, young people and families at risk" is becoming "We grow up loved, safe and respected so that we can realise our full potential."
However, the following it being removed entirely: "Our public services are high quality, continually improving, efficient and responsive to local people’s needs."
As such, the Local Government and Communities Committee raised this in its report, concluding: "The Committee seeks reassurance from the Scottish Government that high quality public services will continue to be a national priority."
'The new indicators represent the progress Scotland wants to make as a society'
Mr Mackay insists the indicators are aligned and fundamental.
The finance secretary argues the new indicators represent the progress Scotland wants to make as a society, like on child wellbeing and happiness.
The minister is content with the purpose of the outcomes which define the mission around wellbeing and inclusive growth as world leading.
He tells the chamber the government wants to deliver sustainable economic growth but in a fairer, more progressive and inclusive way.
Background: What are national outcomes?
The national outcomes are the Scottish government’s broad policy aims.
They are part of the National Performance Framework which sets out the Scottish government’s overarching single purpose.
The current national outcomes include a set of national indicators too. These are high-level measures that show how the Scottish government is performing against the outcomes.
National outcomes must be reviewed at least every five years. The current outcomes were set in 2007, with one further outcome added in 2011.
The proposed changes now follow the Scottish government consulting on the outcomes with the public and expert stakeholders.
'The outcomes are beyond objection'
Finance Secretary Derek Mackay insists the government has engaged with the public to establish what kind of country they want Scotland to be.
Mr Mackay praises Oxfam UK and the Carnegie Trust for running the consultations across Scotland.
They found desire for economic growth, but also wellbeing and society, he says.
The minister points out Cosla back the National Outcomes.
He says the National Performance Framework (NPF) sets out the vision and purpose as to how the outcomes will be achieved and measured.
"The outcomes are beyond objection."
How was the business community consulted?
Economy, Jobs and Fair Work Committee convener Gordon Lindhurst says it is unclear how the views of the business community - particularly SMEs - were sought during the consultation.
He also raises concern about how to measure inclusive growth, and even what its definition should focus on.
Turning to UN Sustainable Development Goals, Mr Lindhurst wonders if the Scottish government intends to report in a disaggregated way from the UK government.
The NPF is seen as a leader in policy making, but it remains a means for improvement and not the improvement itself, he adds.
Call for an indicator that assess air pollution and its health impact
Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Committee convener Graeme Dey begins by saying having just 40 sitting days for scrutiny was "quite inadequate".
Mr Dey says only seven responses were received from 12 stakeholders sought out.
Read the committee's inquiry into National Outcomes here.
Mr Dey says the climate change indicators will be scrutinised during the forthcoming Climate Change Bill stages.
The SNP MSP asks why the indicator for growth in the green economy was not included.
He calls for an indicator that asses air pollution and its health impact.
Finance Secretary Derek Mackay intervenes to say sustainable development goals are aligned to every aspect of the NPF.
National outcomes will impact on every person in Scotland
Local Government and Communities Committee convener Bob Doris says these national outcomes will impact on every person in Scotland for many years to come.
It is difficult to disagree with the wording of the outcomes, so the national indicators were equally of interest to the committee during its inquiry, he says.
One of the committee's recommendations was a "plea for more scrutiny time in the future" he notes, suggesting the Scottish government may wish to publish a draft well in advance.
Under the Community Empowerment (Scotland) Act 2015, the Scottish government is required to bring national outcomes proposals to the Scottish parliament, Mr Doris explains.
The convener calls on the Scottish government to reconsider its wording of the outcomes to ensure the overall aim and the road map to it are separate.
An outcome on high quality public services has vanished completely, he notes, and the committee is seeking assurances that progress against this will still be measured.
Mr Doris also calls for more clarity on how other elements will be measured, included proxy measures.
Background: Committee backs national outcomes changes
A Holyrood committee has welcomed the proposed changes to the Scottish government's national outcomes, including suggestions on how to report progress.
However, the Local Government and Community Committee did recommend the the Scottish government ought to reconsider its wording to better "separate out the means from the desired ends".
It also sought confirmation that data provided by national indicators will remain comparable to previous data to ensure comparison against the national outcomes year on year.
The national outcomes feed into the National Performance Framework, which the Scottish government use to guide its public policy choices.
The NPF was first published in 2007. The proposed changes are part of its third iteration.
Read the committee's report here.
Debate on national outcomes begins
The Local Government and Communities Committee convner Bob Doris leads a debate on its report, Consultation on the draft National Outcomes.
The Scottish government has proposed 11 new outcomes, to replace the 16 which have been in place since 2011 (15 of which were established in 2007).
The revised outcomes were developed after the Scottish government consulted with both the public and experts.
The Scottish parliament information centre has produced a briefing on the national outcomes consultation.
Minister pledges to continue engagement with councils and island MSPs
Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur welcomes the decision to tender the services.
The Orkney MSP calls on the minister to take full cognisance of the views of the islanders going forward.
He calls for ongoing engagement with the council and key stakeholders.
Mr Yousaf confirms he will and pledges to talk to Tavish Scott, the Shetland MSP, and Liam McArthur too.
Discussion on tender specifications will be open assures minister
Lib Dem MSP Tavish Scott welcomes the decision.
He asks the minister to meet with the seafood industry, the councils and locals to ensure specifications are right.
Mr Scott asserts that capacity is the main issue, as freight and islanders must be able to use the service.
The minister guarantees discussion on the specification will be a "very open one," and he will take the member's recommendations of who to meet on board.
'If this is a direction of travel it is a very depressing direction of travel'
Green MSP John Finnie says the announcement is extremely disappointing and this is a missed opportunity to have a ferry service publicly owned just for islanders.
Mr Finnie says: "If this is a direction of travel it is a very depressing direction of travel."
Mr Yousaf says to go for a direct award and public ownership would risk the lifeline service.
Background: Call to nationalise Northern Isles ferry services from RMT
A transport union called for the Northern Isles ferry service to be nationalised last October.
The RMT said the contract for vessels should be taken into public ownership, when the current one with Serco NorthLink Ferries on behalf of the Scottish government expires.
The union said an online petition had already attracted hundreds of signatures.
Transport Scotland said a policy review was being carried out.
Read more.
Labour MSP calls for public sector bid for Northern Isles service
Labour MSP Colin Smyth says public transport is an essential public services.
This is not a belief shared by the SNP, he argues.
He asks the minister to guarantee a level playing field during the tender process and calls for a strong public sector bid to be made.
Mr Yousaf argues that it is clear that business owners and community councils are happy with the current service.
I'm not prepared to put this service at risk, he states.
The minister insists that he it not ruling out public ownership in the future is Teckal and state aid rules can be satisfied.
Here are the two main reasons for the decision.....................
Tory MSP calls on minister to take nationalisation off the table
Tory MSP Jamie Greene thanks the minister for listening to islanders and confirming the Northern Isles services will go to tender.
Mr Greene says the EU and a legal block are the only things stopping the minister from taking the contract in house.
There is little appetite for nationalisation of the service, so why persist in this dogmatic approach, he asks.
Mr Yousaf answers saying the government's approach is "not dogmatic, it's principle" to directly award lifeline services to an in house operator.
The transport and islands minister insists there will be an "open and transparent tender".
Northern Isles contract will be tendered as soon as possible
We will continue to make the case for direct award prior to the current Clyde and Hebrides contract ending in 2024, confirms Mr Yousaf.
However on the Northern Isles service, he states the next contract must be tendered as soon as possible.
Delaying the decision would only put the continuation of the service at risk, he warns.
The decision to tender the next Northern Isles ferry service does not change my mind for the long-term plan to give a direct award to an in house operator, Mr Yousaf emphasises.
Direct award case requires evidence of market failure
There is not the same strength of feeling to make a direct award as currently exists for the Clyde and Hebrides services, Mr Yousaf states.
Stakeholder responses highlighted positive elements of the tender process, with arguments made that it had improved the service, he tells the chamber.
The minister confirms the European Commission has responded to questions over state aid rules, including highlights the need to demonstrate evidence of a market failure to be able to intervene.
We must give further consideration to the European Commission's response to be able to give a direct award that satisfies state aid rules, he explains.
Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Services continue to operate under public ownership
Transport and Islands Minister Humza Yousaf cites his interim report which said a direct award to a Teckel compliant in-house operator would be compatible with the Maritime Cabotage Regulation, subject to further consideration of how to tackle the Teckal control test.
He also highlights the need to satisfy the state aid rules and highlights the plans to continue positive engagement with the EU top ensure this happens.
Mr Yousaf says the government is committed to building that case ahead of the Clyde and Hebrides ferry services contract coming to an end in 2024.
In the meantime the services will continue to operate under full public ownership.
Background: Reduced Northern Isles ferry fare scheme to be rolled out
Last August we reported a scheme to reduce ferry fares to and from the Northern Isles would be rolled out this year.
Minister for Transport and the Islands, Humza Yousaf, said Road Equivalent Tariff (RET) would be introduced on Pentland Firth routes, with a variant for Aberdeen to Kirkwall and Lerwick.
RET allows fares to be realigned with the equivalent cost of travel by road.
It is expected to see foot passenger fares cut by an average of more than 40%, with car fares down more than 30%.
Read more here.
Northern Isles ferry statement begins