Scottish government to give vote to refugees

Big Noise is an investment in children says SNP MSP
Mr Crawford points to independent research into the benefits of Big Noise, including engagement with education, building social skills, and offering respite and protection for vulnerable children.
It also builds trust, confidence and self-esteem in young people, he says.
Mr Crawford notes the Scottish government has contributed £3.8m to the programme over an eight year period, but this is only 19% of expenditure.
Local authorities, public bodies and the third sector also make contributions, the SNP MSP states.
This is a huge investment in children, he adds.
SNP MSP sings praises of Big Noise Orchestra and Sistema Scotland
Mr Crawford begins by congratulating Sistema Scotland for 10 wonderful years of the Big Noise Orchestra.
The SNP MSP tells the chamber the fantastic and talented young people of the Big Noise Orchestra will shortly play at a reception in the Scottish parliament, where the first minister will address the musicians and guests.
He praises Sistema Scotland for transforming the lives of young people in Scotland.
Mr Crawford highlights the genesis of the Big Noise in the Raploch in his constituency.
Sistema Scotland and the Big Noise Orchestra project
He points out the Big Noise Orchestra project was set up in Raploch, Stirling, and now provides opportunities for children in the Govanhill area of Glasgow, Torry in Aberdeen and, most recently, in Douglas, Dundee.
The project's aims of encouraging creativity and confidence and helping to nurture a new generation in a growing number of communities across the country, and wishes it well
Lib Dem calls for proper consideration of cross-party proposals once published
Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton begins by expressing his unease at following Mr Wightman in this debate, who he considers a "maestro" on this topic - much to the mirth of the rest of the chamber!
He tells the chamber about how in the aftermath of Grenfell we must ensure properties are in a good state of repair and fit for purpose.
This is an important debate and I am glad of the consensus, he says.
We must listen to the cross party group when it publishes its recommendations, Mr Cole-Hamilton concludes.
Legal barriers stand in the way of good quality tenements
Green MSP Andy Wightman says it is incumbent on MSPs to deal with the matter given the high proportion of people in Scotland living in flatted property.
There are huge legal barriers in the way of ensuring tenements meet a good standards, he explains.
Tenements are framed in law as private interests, notes the Green MSP.
We must reframe the debate as one concerning public infrastructure rather than private property, Mr Wightman insists.
He points to various omissions in law impacting the problem, including the fact that there is no reference to 'buildings' and instead only to individual flats.
Here's the Labour amendment
Labour MSP says landlords trying to invest in their properties should be supported
Labour MSP Pauline McNeill says the existing provisions are inadequate for dealing with Scotland's tenements.
Ms McNeill adds housing associations are already playing a vital role.
The reluctance of owners to take a long term view is an issue, she insists.
The Labour MSP says the main problem is a lack of routine maintenance and a lack of interest from owners.
She says landlords trying to invest in their properties should be supported and the law should favour them over absentee landlords.
Here's the government amendment
Local authorities urges to use powers to require repairs
Housing Minister Kevin Stewart begins by referring to points of consensus between the parties on this matter.
He lends support to the Lib Dems call for improvement to housing stock in order to tackle fuel poverty in an unselected motion.
Mr Stewart also confirms the Scottish government has approached the UK government regarding the removal of VAT on home repairs, as highlighted in the unselected Green amendment.
The minister urges the local authorities to use their powers to help citizens ensure properties are fit for purpose, noting a number have already done so.
Missing share powers will also be extended to registered social landlords in legislation to be introduced later this year, he confirms.
On property factors specifically, Mr Stewart notes the regulatory regime has been in force for over five years and adds the Scottish government has consulted recently on strengthening this.
There is no single quick fix to improve to condition of Scotland's homes, the minister says, but he commits to bringing forward various measures to ensure everyone has a good quality home.
'We need to make sure factoring firms are operating properly'
Tory MSP Graham Simpson explains this afternoon's debate concentrates on the current housing stock.
Mr Simpson says in Scotland a quarter of housing in Scotland are tenements with many of them pre 1919.
He points out a working group was formed to address this issue, as the ownership of flats in tenements is shared which is where the problem lies.
Mr Simpson welcomes the government agreeing there should be a review carried out on relevant existing legislation and on how tenement housing in Scotland could potentially be better maintained and enhanced.
The Tory MSP points out there are number of factoring firms who are multiple offenders.
He says we need to make sure factoring firms are operating properly, lambasting a firm named Apex.
The Tories will now lead a debate on housing factors
The second Tory debate will focus on the party's call to get tough on housing factors who fail to carry out vital repairs to properties.
Subject choices at heart of achievement for young people says Tory MSP
Tory MSP Oliver Mundell says subject choice lies right at the heart of ensuring young people get the best start in life.
It is "astonishing" that the Scottish government is trying to claim this was the intention behind the Curriculum for Excellence, Mr Mundell states.
How can we expect a broad range of subjects will be on offer when there aren't the teachers to teach them, he asks.
Labour MSP Alex Rowley suggests "failed austerity" from the UK government has contributed to the problem.
Mr Mundell disagrees, arguing the Scottish government has more money than ever before and it is its own political choices which have caused the issue.
Minister highlights importance of right guidance to hep subject choice
Further and Higher Education Minister Shirley-Anne Somerville says every young person must have the right advice and guidance to help them make the right subject choices.
Ms Somerville says work will be undertaken to map Advanced Higher provision across Scotland.
She insists barriers to choice will be looked at to ensure all schools are being innovative.
The minister argues college places have been developed to give qualifcations that lead to employment.
Ms Somerville insists more choice will be provided in the form of workplace opportunities.
Limiting subject choices will exacerbate attainment gap argues Labour MSP
Closing for Labour, Mary Fee MSP says many rural schools have been particularly disadvantaged by the issue.
She argues limiting subject choice limits opportunity.
Children should not have their paths narrowed at such a young age, Ms Fee asserts.
We need wide-ranging solutions - and investment to match those solution - to fix the attainment gap, insists the Labour MSP.
She warns that limited subject choices will only exacerbate the attainment gap.
All pupils should have the same opportunity and same choice she argues.
Background: Dr Jim Scott: For the sake of all able pupils Advanced Higher must be available
Dr Jim Scott, former headteacher and lecturer at Dundee University, writes in the Herald:
"In Scotland, the ‘national educational myth’ (here’s tae us, wha’s like us?) tends to focus on our long history and breadth of education for all, crowned by the status and history of the Higher Grade qualification, even though all of these are, to some extent, perceptions as much as facts.
"In the current climate, we tend to forget that equality and excellence were the watchwords for Scottish education before equity – rightly – took centre stage.
"We also tend to forget that meeting the needs of all children was always a problem at both ends of the ability spectrum and that the most able were often not fully stretched by Scottish educational approaches.
"Advanced Higher and its predecessor were developed to improve the learning pathway for the most able, but Advanced Higher is more often glimpsed in the reflected glory of Higher than highlighted as an important qualification whose role is to challenge and stretch the most able."
That's all from Holyrood Live!
That's all from Holyrood Live on Wednesday 23 May 2017.
The Scottish government has confirmed its intention to extend the voting francise to include all non-UK citizens living in Scotland.
Parliamentary Business Minister Joe FitzPatrick said all residents in Scotland, "wherever they are from", should be able to vote.
Currently only British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizens over the age of 16 can vote in Scottish parliamentary and local authority elections.
The minister also said expansion would include asylum seekers and refugees settled in Scotland.
MSPs backed lowering the voting age from 18 to 16 back in 2015, following the devolution of powers over Scottish elections.
The changes will not apply to general elections, the power over which resides with Westminster.
'Let's celebrate the children of the Big Noise Sistema Scotland'
The minister says Sistema Scotland is a great example of what young people can achieve.
She highlights the reception after the debate when 80 children from all four Big Noise Orchestras will perform together for the first time.
This promise to be a must attend event, she says.
"Let's celebrate the children of the Big Noise Sistema Scotland."
The deputy presiding officer commends such "a lovely debate" and closes the meeting of the parliament.
Minister praises Sistema Scotland's 'creative, empowering and engergising approach'
Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop says it is clear there is a shared appreciation of and indeed a passion for Sistema and their work.
Ms Hyslop praises Richard Holloway who brought his passion to the Raploch ten years ago and began Sistema Scotland with the first Big Noise Orchestra.
She gives special praise to all inolved with Sistema Scotland for their "creative, empowering and engergising approach" to helping young people and communities.
The culture secretary says Sistema reaches 2,500 children weekly.
She highlights the £2.5m government investment in Sistema Scotland over four years.
Background: Sistema orchestra makes a Big Noise for Aberdeen children
The Sistema Scotland orchestra - which offers free music tuition in deprived areas - has been credited for the positive impact it has had on the children who take part.
Teachers in Aberdeen have reported improvements in academic and behavioural skills including listening, concentration, creativity, communications and co-operation.
Sistema Scotland, which was set up in 2008, draws its inspiration from El Sistema in Venezuela.
Green MSP congratulates all those who have made Big Noise such a success
Green MSP Mark Ruskell celebrates what he says is probably the most far reaching, successful social cohesion project we have in Scotland.
The Green MSP congratulates all those who have made Big Noise such a success all over Scotland.
He says Sistema leads to inclusion across the community he lauds the many benefits of the Big Noise Orchestras.
The Green MSP concludes saying it is a humbling experience to see what Big Noise has grown into.
Background: Children's orchestra makes a Big Noise in Dundee
Sistema Scotland's fourth children's orchestra has launched in Dundee backed by a £325,000 funding boost.
The Big Noise project helps children by using music and the experience of being part of an orchestra.
Big Noise Douglas will work with around 400 pupils from St Pius and Claypotts Castle primary schools.
The Perth-based Gannochy Trust has given an initial investment of £325,000 towards the charity and the new orchestra.
Read more here.
Sistema is a 'glorious and joyful thing'
Labour MSP Jenny Marra says Sistema Scotland is a "dream come true" and a "glorious and joyful thing".
She praises the fact that the organisation works in communities worst impacted by inequality.
Sistema brings light and joy to homes that need more light, that need more joy, Ms Marra says.
The Labour MSP wishes Sistema a happy birthday and hopes it can continue its achievement for years to come.
Tory MSP highlights positive impact of Big Noise Orchestra on young musicians
Tory MSP Rachael Hamilton wishes Sistema Scotland and the Big Noise Orchestras a very happy 10th birthday and welcomes their members to the gallery.
Ms Hamilton tells the chamber of the benefits for children in taking music lessons and how it helps them take opportunities in their lives.
She confesses she played the trumpet "very badly" in a youth orchestra and says how much she benefited from the "immersive and fun" atmosphere.
The Tory MSP highlights the positive impact being in the Big Noise Orchestra has on the young musicians.
Background: Sistema Big Noise orchestras can 'transform' lives
A youth orchestra scheme which provides free music tuition in deprived areas has the potential to "transform" children's lives, a report has found.
Education Scotland said the "Big Noise" orchestras helped to improve the life chances of children who took part.
The scheme is run by charity Sistema Scotland, which set up the first orchestra in Raploch, Stirling, nine years ago.
Others have been launched in Glasgow, Aberdeen and most recently Dundee.
Education Scotland reviewed the Stirling, Glasgow and Aberdeen centres in April 2017.
The orchestras are based on a pioneering Venezuelan project which was started in 1975.
Read more here.
10 years of Sistema Scotland and the Big Noise Orchestra debate
SNP MSP Bruce Crawford will now lead a member's debate marking the tenth anniverary of the founding of Sistema Scotland and the Big Noise Orchestra.
What just happened?
Here is the Scottish Conservative motion (blue text) as amended by the Scottish government (yellow) and Labour (red).
And here is the Conservative motion (blue) as amended by the Scottish government's amendment (yellow).
Housing factors
The Scottish government amendment is agreed to with 101 MSPs backing it and 21against.
Labour's amendment therefore falls.
The Conservative motion as amended by the government is unanimously agreed to.
Amendments and motion on subject choices unanimously agreed
The Scottish government amendment is unanimously agreed.
The Labour amendment is unanimously agreed.
The final Conservative motion as amended is also unanimously agreed.
What time is it on the new ticking clock.....DECISION TIME
Tory MSP calls for a system of compulsory factoring in new build flats
Tory MSP Jamie Greene asks why 17 councils have not issued a single work notice in the last five year.
Why are they so reluctant to use the powers they've been given, he asks.
Mr Greene calls for a system of compulsory factoring in new build flats.
He goes on to highlight bad practice in certain factoring firms.
This debate is all about people and getting it right for them says minister
Housing Minister Kevin Stewart says eight local authorities have missing share powers in place and four have used them.
He tells the chamber he will urges more authorities to make use of them when he next meets with them.
Mr Stewart also suggests members come forward if they know of specific cases and he can look into them.
The minister emphasises the importance of reflecting on costs for owners, noting it is important maintenance and repair is affordable.
This debate is all about people and getting it right for them, he concludes.
Labour MSP urges minister to work with council housing conveners
Labour MSP Alex Rowley points out there is cross-party agreement and something needs to be done on this very important issue.
Mr Rowley asks the minister to tackle the issue of owners not paying for repairs and he calls on housing conveners from councils to be brought round a table to do just that.
Tory MSP Graham Simpson intervenes to invite the Labour MSP to the next meeting of the Working Group on Maintenance of Tenement Scheme Property where he will reveal every council's position.
Mr Rowley welcomes this and goes on to urge the minister to work with everyone to find a solution.
Lib Dem calls for proper consideration of cross-party proposals once published
Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton begins by expressing his unease at following Mr Wightman in this debate, who he considers a "maestro" on this topic - much to the mirth of the rest of the chamber!
He tells the chamber about how in the aftermath of Grenfell we must ensure properties are in a good state of repair and fit for purpose.
This is an important debate and I am glad of the consensus, he says.
We must listen to the cross party group when it publishes its recommendations, Mr Cole-Hamilton concludes.
Legal barriers stand in the way of good quality tenements
Green MSP Andy Wightman says it is incumbent on MSPs to deal with the matter given the high proportion of people in Scotland living in flatted property.
There are huge legal barriers in the way of ensuring tenements meet a good standards, he explains.
Tenements are framed in law as private interests, notes the Green MSP.
We must reframe the debate as one concerning public infrastructure rather than private property, Mr Wightman insists.
He points to various omissions in law impacting the problem, including the fact that there is no reference to 'buildings' and instead only to individual flats.
Here's the Labour amendment
Labour MSP says landlords trying to invest in their properties should be supported
Labour MSP Pauline McNeill says the existing provisions are inadequate for dealing with Scotland's tenements.
Ms McNeill adds housing associations are already playing a vital role.
The reluctance of owners to take a long term view is an issue, she insists.
The Labour MSP says the main problem is a lack of routine maintenance and a lack of interest from owners.
She says landlords trying to invest in their properties should be supported and the law should favour them over absentee landlords.
Here's the government amendment
Local authorities urges to use powers to require repairs
Housing Minister Kevin Stewart begins by referring to points of consensus between the parties on this matter.
He lends support to the Lib Dems call for improvement to housing stock in order to tackle fuel poverty in an unselected motion.
Mr Stewart also confirms the Scottish government has approached the UK government regarding the removal of VAT on home repairs, as highlighted in the unselected Green amendment.
The minister urges the local authorities to use their powers to help citizens ensure properties are fit for purpose, noting a number have already done so.
Missing share powers will also be extended to registered social landlords in legislation to be introduced later this year, he confirms.
On property factors specifically, Mr Stewart notes the regulatory regime has been in force for over five years and adds the Scottish government has consulted recently on strengthening this.
There is no single quick fix to improve to condition of Scotland's homes, the minister says, but he commits to bringing forward various measures to ensure everyone has a good quality home.
'We need to make sure factoring firms are operating properly'
Tory MSP Graham Simpson explains this afternoon's debate concentrates on the current housing stock.
Mr Simpson says in Scotland a quarter of housing in Scotland are tenements with many of them pre 1919.
He points out a working group was formed to address this issue, as the ownership of flats in tenements is shared which is where the problem lies.
Mr Simpson welcomes the government agreeing there should be a review carried out on relevant existing legislation and on how tenement housing in Scotland could potentially be better maintained and enhanced.
The Tory MSP points out there are number of factoring firms who are multiple offenders.
He says we need to make sure factoring firms are operating properly, lambasting a firm named Apex.
The Tories will now lead a debate on housing factors
The second Tory debate will focus on the party's call to get tough on housing factors who fail to carry out vital repairs to properties.
Subject choices at heart of achievement for young people says Tory MSP
Tory MSP Oliver Mundell says subject choice lies right at the heart of ensuring young people get the best start in life.
It is "astonishing" that the Scottish government is trying to claim this was the intention behind the Curriculum for Excellence, Mr Mundell states.
How can we expect a broad range of subjects will be on offer when there aren't the teachers to teach them, he asks.
Labour MSP Alex Rowley suggests "failed austerity" from the UK government has contributed to the problem.
Mr Mundell disagrees, arguing the Scottish government has more money than ever before and it is its own political choices which have caused the issue.
Minister highlights importance of right guidance to hep subject choice
Further and Higher Education Minister Shirley-Anne Somerville says every young person must have the right advice and guidance to help them make the right subject choices.
Ms Somerville says work will be undertaken to map Advanced Higher provision across Scotland.
She insists barriers to choice will be looked at to ensure all schools are being innovative.
The minister argues college places have been developed to give qualifcations that lead to employment.
Ms Somerville insists more choice will be provided in the form of workplace opportunities.
Limiting subject choices will exacerbate attainment gap argues Labour MSP
Closing for Labour, Mary Fee MSP says many rural schools have been particularly disadvantaged by the issue.
She argues limiting subject choice limits opportunity.
Children should not have their paths narrowed at such a young age, Ms Fee asserts.
We need wide-ranging solutions - and investment to match those solution - to fix the attainment gap, insists the Labour MSP.
She warns that limited subject choices will only exacerbate the attainment gap.
All pupils should have the same opportunity and same choice she argues.
Background: Dr Jim Scott: For the sake of all able pupils Advanced Higher must be available
Dr Jim Scott, former headteacher and lecturer at Dundee University, writes in the Herald:
"In Scotland, the ‘national educational myth’ (here’s tae us, wha’s like us?) tends to focus on our long history and breadth of education for all, crowned by the status and history of the Higher Grade qualification, even though all of these are, to some extent, perceptions as much as facts.
"In the current climate, we tend to forget that equality and excellence were the watchwords for Scottish education before equity – rightly – took centre stage.
"We also tend to forget that meeting the needs of all children was always a problem at both ends of the ability spectrum and that the most able were often not fully stretched by Scottish educational approaches.
"Advanced Higher and its predecessor were developed to improve the learning pathway for the most able, but Advanced Higher is more often glimpsed in the reflected glory of Higher than highlighted as an important qualification whose role is to challenge and stretch the most able."
Read more here.
'This is about seeking solutions to this narrowing of choice'
Lib Dem MSP Tavish Scott says his children have been through the subject choice and he points out the decrease in choice is not the government's fault.
Mr Scott adds the unintended consequences came out of the imperfect implementation of the Curriculum for Excellence, not least by Education Scotland.
This is about seeking solutions to this narrowing of choice, he points out.
The Lib Dem MSP calls on the university sector to consider qualifications across the piece of the senior phase.
He calls on the government to take heed of Dr Jim Scott.
Teacher shortage behind subject choice reduction says Green MSP
Green MSP Ross Greer asks: how can we expect young people from deprived backgrounds to achieve if they are not able to choose subjects they want or need?
In Glasgow, people from the most deprived communities are offered on average six fewer subject choices than those from the least deprived, he highlights.
Mr Greer argues teacher shortages are having the most significant impact on subject choices.
He warns the attainment fund and pupil equity fund is being used to "plug gaps" in core funding.
Teachers' wages are 20% lower in real terms than they were 20 years ago, the Green MSP says, and he calls for a restorative pay rise, as backed by the EIS.
'Parents don't understand why their children's choice is so constrained'
Mr Gray says parents don't understand why their children's choice is so constrained and why different school have different choices.
He says parents feel more affluent schools have more choices and he calls for this to be resolved by the government.
Rising number of pupils leaving school with no qualifications at all
Labour MSP Iain Gray begins: "This is an important issue but not a new one."
Nothing is going to convince me the narrowing of subjects was an intended consequence of the Curriculum for Excellence, he states.
Mr Gray highlights that enrollment in modern languages has fallen by 50%.
While pupils will still go on to study five or six Highers, the pool of subjects they can opt for for these qualifications is impacted by S4 choices, he explains.
Those who leave school with only National 4 and 5 qualifications are sitting fewer subjects and the percentage of pupils leaving school with no qualifications at all is rising, Mr Gray argues.