MSPs remember Manchester attack victims

That's all from Holyrood Live today, Tuesday 22 May 2018.

MSPs observed one minute's silence this afternoon to mark the anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack which saw 22 people killed.

BBC

Among those killed was 14-year-old schoolgirl Eilidh MacLeod from Barra.

Her friend Laura MacIntyre survived but was badly injured.

As well as a national minute's silence, an emotional memorial service took place in Manchester.