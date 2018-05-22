MSPs remember Manchester attack victims

The Justice Committee takes evidence on the Management of Offenders Bill from Scotland's chief inspector of prisons.
Justice Secretary Michael Matheson gives a ministerial statement on police call handling
The Sccotish Parliament observes one minute's silence in remembrance of the victims of the Manchester Arena concert attack
MSPs debate how to tackle the employment gap faced by disabled people
Tory MSP Liam Kerr leads a member's debate entitled 'Increasing awareness of restorative justice within the criminal justice system'
Live Reporting
By Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson
All times stated are UK
That's all from Holyrood Live
That's all from Holyrood Live today, Tuesday 22 May 2018.
MSPs observed one minute's silence this afternoon to mark the anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack which saw 22 people killed.
Among those killed was 14-year-old schoolgirl Eilidh MacLeod from Barra.
Her friend Laura MacIntyre survived but was badly injured.
As well as a national minute's silence, an emotional memorial service took place in Manchester.
Minister backs value of restorative justice
Legal Affairs and Community Safety Minister Annabelle Ewing says restorative justice offers an opportunity to build on efforts to create a safer Scotland.
She emphasises the need to put victims at the heart of the criminal justice process.
We must ensure high quality training is available to restorative justice facilitators, the minister states.
Public awareness and its benefits must also be improved, she argues.
Ms Ewing says the Scottish government is committed to providing strategic leadership to deliver restorative justice in Scotland.
One option being considered is a national framework to help deliver it at a local level, with consultation work currently underway.
Lib Dem MSP points out restorative justice can be key to rehabilitation
Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur pays tribute to his colleague Alison McInnes for her efforts on restorative justice when she was an MSP.
Mr McArthur points out restorative justice can be key to rehabilitation.
He says he does not think all victims have access to safe restorative justice services but accepts progress has been made.
Restorative justice could be used as diversion from prosecution insists Green MSP
Green MSP John Finnie says it is often not only the victim that is seeking an apology, but offenders want to provide one too.
He argues that it could be seen as a diversion from prosecution.
Background: Restorative justice: 'How I got an apology from my abuser'
Laura Coel was sexually abused by her former stepfather for long periods of her childhood.
She explains how the restorative justice system enabled her to meet him years later and gain an apology.
"You tend to make up in your head what your abuser is thinking, and you make judgments about things which only they can tell you for sure," Laura says.
She remembers the unanswered questions that led her, in 2014, to meet her former stepfather for the first time since he was sentenced in 2006.
Her abuser - who we have decided not to name - groomed and sexually assaulted her between the ages of four and 14, and served four years in prison after pleading guilty to 12 counts of indecent assault and gross indecency with a child.
Laura, from Morpeth, Northumberland, had wanted to hear him apologise for his actions, but also make him face up to how his crimes had affected her.
Lib Dem MSP supports government's motion and ambitions
Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton supports the government's motion and its efforts to close the disability employment gap.
Mr Cole-Hamilton cites the Inclusion Scotland word "employerability" which is crucial.
He points to accessibility in schools not being universal, which creates social barriers.
The Lib Dem MSP says these barriers continue at university.
Radical action required says Green MSP
The Green MSP states benefit sanctions have no positive effects on getting disabled people into work, but rather they are likely to lead to health impacts that move them further away from the labour market.
Ms Johnstone welcomes the Scottish government's commitment to avoiding sanctions as part of the new social security agency.
She queries what support through Fair Start Scotland will be available for those who want to return to work, but are unlikely to be able to do so within the 18 month time frame.
Concerns are also expressed about how the Individual Placement and Support model will be offered.
Wrapping up, Ms Johnstone says the Scottish government's ambition to half to employment gap must be backed by radical action.
Background: The challenge of getting to work in a wheelchair
The UK government has vowed to help one million disabled people into work over the next decade. But for many people, the challenges of work begin before they even get to the office.
The commute to work can be a battle for millions. However, for people with disabilities, transport inaccessibility can make the struggle even harder.
The government says in the past four years 600,000 disabled people have found work, despite the employment challenges they face.
This is in part due to the Access to Work initiative, which provides means-tested workplace support to disabled people - including transport grants.
According to UK government figures, £103.9m was spent on the Access to Work scheme in 2016-17, helping about 25,000 people across England, Scotland and Wales.
Live Reporting
By Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson
All times stated are UK
That's all from Holyrood Live
That's all from Holyrood Live today, Tuesday 22 May 2018.
MSPs observed one minute's silence this afternoon to mark the anniversary of the Manchester Arena attack which saw 22 people killed.
Among those killed was 14-year-old schoolgirl Eilidh MacLeod from Barra.
Her friend Laura MacIntyre survived but was badly injured.
As well as a national minute's silence, an emotional memorial service took place in Manchester.
Minister backs value of restorative justice
Legal Affairs and Community Safety Minister Annabelle Ewing says restorative justice offers an opportunity to build on efforts to create a safer Scotland.
She emphasises the need to put victims at the heart of the criminal justice process.
We must ensure high quality training is available to restorative justice facilitators, the minister states.
Public awareness and its benefits must also be improved, she argues.
Ms Ewing says the Scottish government is committed to providing strategic leadership to deliver restorative justice in Scotland.
One option being considered is a national framework to help deliver it at a local level, with consultation work currently underway.
Lib Dem MSP points out restorative justice can be key to rehabilitation
Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur pays tribute to his colleague Alison McInnes for her efforts on restorative justice when she was an MSP.
Mr McArthur points out restorative justice can be key to rehabilitation.
He says he does not think all victims have access to safe restorative justice services but accepts progress has been made.
Restorative justice could be used as diversion from prosecution insists Green MSP
Green MSP John Finnie says it is often not only the victim that is seeking an apology, but offenders want to provide one too.
He argues that it could be seen as a diversion from prosecution.
Background: Restorative justice: 'How I got an apology from my abuser'
Laura Coel was sexually abused by her former stepfather for long periods of her childhood.
She explains how the restorative justice system enabled her to meet him years later and gain an apology.
"You tend to make up in your head what your abuser is thinking, and you make judgments about things which only they can tell you for sure," Laura says.
She remembers the unanswered questions that led her, in 2014, to meet her former stepfather for the first time since he was sentenced in 2006.
Her abuser - who we have decided not to name - groomed and sexually assaulted her between the ages of four and 14, and served four years in prison after pleading guilty to 12 counts of indecent assault and gross indecency with a child.
Laura, from Morpeth, Northumberland, had wanted to hear him apologise for his actions, but also make him face up to how his crimes had affected her.
Read Laura's story.
Labour MSP points out restorative justice can benefit victim AND perpetrator
Labour MSP Daniel Johnson says the traditional model of one that looks at punishment is flawed.
Mr Johnson points out that people committing crimes are very often victims before they do so.
He agrees with Liam Kerr that sometimes the victim can get lost and reminds the chamber Lady Justice not only carries a sword but also scales.
The Labour MSP says restorative justice is not just beneficial for the victim but can help the perpetrator see the real consequences of what they have done.
SNP MSP praises restorative justice schemes
SNP MSP Fulton Macgregor, as a former social worker in the justice system, exalts the value of restorative justice, particularly for young people.
He welcomes the Scottish government's commitment to supporting its delivery.
While only a small number of local authorities are providing it officially, Mr Macgregor insists more are making use of restorative justice but are not naming it as such.
Background: Restorative justice in Scotland
Last October, the Scottish government published guidance for the delivery of restorative justice in Scotland.
It sets out the key principles of such an approach for providers and facilitators.
In September 2016, a report from the Independent Advisory Group on Hate Crime, Prejudice and Community Cohesion concluded the Scottish government should explore using restorative justice for victims and perpetrators of hate crime.
Restorative justice should not replace a formal trial and punishment
Mr Kerr tells the chamber: "We need to get these services up and running."
This will put victims at the heart of the justice system, he argues.
The Tory MSP says restorative justice should not replace a formal trial and punishment.
He ponders whether victims should be included in Community Payback Review Hearings.
Background: What is restorative justice?
Source:Restorative Justice Council
Restorative justice allows victims to receive an apology says Tory MSP
Tory MSP Liam Kerr emphasises that restorative justice does not replace a formal trial.
It offers victims the opportunity to receive a direct apology which is not normally possible during the usual criminal justice routes, he explains.
Scotland's re-conviction rate has "barely changed" in the last 17 years, highlights the Tory MSP.
But restorative justice schemes in England demonstrated a drop in re-conviction rates of 15%, he says.
Here is the motion
In his motion, Tory MSP Liam Kerr:
Restorative justice debate begins
Tory MSP Liam Kerr now leads a members' debate on restorative justice.
Scottish government's amended motion agreed
The Scottish government's motion, as amended by Labour and the Tories, is agreed with 81 for and 28 against.
Tory and Labour amendments agreed
The Tory amendment is agreed unanimously.
Labour's amendment is agreed, with 81 MSPs voting for and 28 against.
Response to last week's point of order
Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh refers back to a point of order from Labour MSP Daniel Johnson last week on the conduct of the education secretary and his officials.
Mr Macintosh points out that complaints against ministers are for the ministerial code and complaints against civil servants is for the civil servants code.
'The problem is not with disabled people, the problem is a societal one'
Mr Hepburn assures Alison Johnstone that Fair Start Scotland will fully support those with a learning disability.
He tells the chamber the employment rate for those with a learning disability is worse than for those with a disability.
"The problem is not with disabled people, the problem is a societal one."
Mr Hepburn praises Daniel Johnson for being willing to come to the chamber and talk about his ADHD.
The minister goes on to agree realistic targets and timescale must be set.
Closing employment gap would boost GDP says minister
Employability and Training Minister Jamie Hepburn welcomes the broad consensus across the chamber on this issue.
We must reach out to people not in work and get them into employment, the minister argues, saying each person represents a lost opportunity and social injustice.
The right to work should be a universal one, he asserts.
Mr Hepburn also insists there is an economic incentive to employing disabled people, highlighting estimates that closing the employment gap would lead to a 3.5% increase to GDP.
'Barriers to employment, both perceived and real, need to be addressed'
Tory MSP Michelle Ballantyne says barriers to employment, both perceived and real, need to be addressed so Scotland's disabled people can participate in the economy and communities.
Ms Ballantyne welcomes the government's working group on this issue.
She welcomes the recent Deaf Awareness Week and the Fairer Scotland Action Plan.
The Tory MSP calls for a timeframe for the ambition to cut the disability employment gap by halve.
She says the education participation gap is up to 7% between young people with and without disabilities.
Unemployment is 15.5% higher for disabled graduates, compared to those without a disability, she tells the chamber.
Public sector must offer leadership on workforce diversity
Labour MSP Mark Griffin urges the public sector to offer more leadership in creating a more diverse workforce.
He tells the chamber of how he has to wear a hearing aid since spring recess.
Mr Griffin says support and necessary adjustments can offer a 48% return on investment to employers.
The Labour MSP notes the changes to the Access to Work scheme puts 600 jobs at risk.
He goes on to criticise other various UK government policies which he says negatively impact disabled people in particular.
Almost half of people in poverty are living with someone with a disability, he highlights, and he insists a target on employment would be a step towards improving this.
Not all disabilities are visible emphasises Labour MSP
Labour MSP Elaine Smith highlights that not all disabilities are visible.
She calls for more inclusion of trade union equalities representatives in discussions.
Barriers to employment are complex the Labour MSP says, including difficulties in finding transport, housing near to work or suitable childcare arrangements.
Broader action is required for equal opportunities and equal access to be fulfilled, she states.
Tory MSP highlights under-representation of disabled people at Holyrood
Tory MSP Jeremy Balfour says there are a number of myths out there on disability employment.
Pointing to local authorities, he asks how many disabled people make it to senior positions.
Even in Holyrood, we are well short of any target Mr Balfour states.
Employers are scared of employing disabled people, particularly around being able to support the individuals, he suggests.
Mr Balfour says we do want to encourage disabled people to be all they can be, "but I think we also have to be realistic."
"There are some jobs that disabled people cannot do," he says, suggesting his colleagues would be worried if he for example had wanted to become a surgeon.
'We need to address these barriers in the path of disabled people'
SNP MSP Ruth Maguire accepts that some disabled people are not able to work, but many, many more are ready and willing.
Ms Maguire insists the problems are "stigma, poor attitudes, discriminatory cultures, policies and processes".
"We need to address these barriers in the path of disabled people."
"We need to address employers failing to make reasonable adjustments to work places for fear of costs or lack of awareness."
The SNP MSP insists a large part of the problem is societal.
Background: Disability plan will help a million people into work, ministers say
We reported in November that plans to get one million more disabled people in work over the next 10 years have been set out by the UK government.
Ministers say the new strategy will help those with disabilities keep their jobs and progress in their careers.
The new measures include widening the number of people who can issue fitness-to-work notices and additional training for mental health professionals.
While many of the areas set out in the strategy are devolved, it includes a commitment to consult with the Scottish and Welsh governments on any activity which covers the whole of Great Britain.
Prime Minister Theresa May said a person's life and career "should not be dictated by their disability or health condition".
Read more here.
Targets must be backed by action says Lib Dem MSP
Mr Cole-Hamilton says: "Targets matter but we have to stand them up with accountability and action."
He points to research from SAMH indicating the many employers would not recruit a person with a mental health problem of any kind.
Organisations and companies must be "accessibility literate", the Lib Dem MSP states.
Background: Access to work: Funding increase for disabled workers
The maximum amount disabled people can claim to help them access employment is set to increase to £57,000 a year.
This is a £15,000 - or 38% - rise from the current cap on Access to Work funding, which was introduced in 2015.
The work and pensions secretary said the move was part of the government's commitment to have one million more disabled people in work by 2027.
But campaigners have launched a legal challenge saying the cap could affect deaf people and those with high needs.
Read more.
Lib Dem MSP supports government's motion and ambitions
Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton supports the government's motion and its efforts to close the disability employment gap.
Mr Cole-Hamilton cites the Inclusion Scotland word "employerability" which is crucial.
He points to accessibility in schools not being universal, which creates social barriers.
The Lib Dem MSP says these barriers continue at university.
Radical action required says Green MSP
The Green MSP states benefit sanctions have no positive effects on getting disabled people into work, but rather they are likely to lead to health impacts that move them further away from the labour market.
Ms Johnstone welcomes the Scottish government's commitment to avoiding sanctions as part of the new social security agency.
She queries what support through Fair Start Scotland will be available for those who want to return to work, but are unlikely to be able to do so within the 18 month time frame.
Concerns are also expressed about how the Individual Placement and Support model will be offered.
Wrapping up, Ms Johnstone says the Scottish government's ambition to half to employment gap must be backed by radical action.
Background: The challenge of getting to work in a wheelchair
The UK government has vowed to help one million disabled people into work over the next decade. But for many people, the challenges of work begin before they even get to the office.
The commute to work can be a battle for millions. However, for people with disabilities, transport inaccessibility can make the struggle even harder.
The government says in the past four years 600,000 disabled people have found work, despite the employment challenges they face.
This is in part due to the Access to Work initiative, which provides means-tested workplace support to disabled people - including transport grants.
According to UK government figures, £103.9m was spent on the Access to Work scheme in 2016-17, helping about 25,000 people across England, Scotland and Wales.
Read more here.
Green MSP welcomes government ambition to halve disability employment gap
Green MSP Alison Johnstone welcomes the government ambition to halve the disability employment gap.
Ms Johnstone highlights the need to ensure the economy and society are inclusive of everyone.
She cites cut to ESA for people in the work-related activity group of £30 from £103 to £73 a week.
This fails to recognise that a disabled person faces more barriers to work, she insists.
The Green cites eleven-time Paralympic gold medallist Lady Tanni Grey-Thompson who expressed her “deep disappointment” with the cuts.
Labour MSP calls for positive action
Ms Grant calls for positive discrimination and urges the public sector to ensure more disabled people are employed.
She suggests guaranteeing disabled people an interview would help this.
The Labour MSP speaks about the work of Apex Scotland, which has worked with people with addiction problems due to mental health issues.
Support for these people can take time and money, but the reward - both economically and for the business involved - is worth it, she argues.
We have to make a step change on how we support people with disabilities, Ms Grant concludes.
Here's the Labour amendment
Labour MSP calls for disability employment gap targets
Labour MSP Rhoda Grant says the government motion is worthwhile but "we need to go further".
Wishful thinking on its own won't close the disability employment gap, she states.
She calls for targets and progress reports in parliament.
The Labour MSP highlights the positive experience she had through Inclusion Scotland's parliamentary internship programme and pays warm tribute to Ryan McMullan who worked with her.
Mr McMullan, who has cerebral palsy, was undaunted and a real asset to her office, Ms Grant says.
She concedes she learned more from him than he did from her.
Tory MSP welcomes focus on mental health in the workplace
Mr Halcro Johnston says it is clear that the Scottish and UK governments must interact to be successful in tackling these issues.
The Tory MSP highlights that those with depression and anxiety, severe learning disabilities and nervous disorders have low levels of interaction with the workplace.
He therefore welcomes the minister's recognition of the need for work on mental health in the workplace, and also calls for more support for those with learning difficulties.
Improving the skills of people with disabilities is also imperative, he says, noting many leave school with little prospect of entering the labour market.
Here is the Tory amendment
Tory MSP insists views of disabled people and charities must be paramount
Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston says while change has been coming, it has been slow and the disability employment gap is stubborn.
Mr Halcro Johnston states the UK gap is bigger than that of the EU, while the picture in Scotland is even more stark.
The views of disabled people and charities must be paramount, he insists.
The Tory MSP says: "Fortunately there has been a real shift in attitude towards disabled people in the workplace in our lifetimes."
It was only in 1985 that the Conservatives brought in the Disability Discrimination Act, he says.