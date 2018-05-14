MSPs discuss welfare fund

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Thursday 17 May 2018.

The Social Security Committee will be taking evidence on the Scottish welfare fund from 9am.

PA

After general questions we will bring you extensive coverage of first minister's questions, complete with live reaction on social media.

SNP MSP Clare Haughey will the lead a debate on the Everyone's Business campaign, which highlights perinatal mental health problems.

PoppyScotland

After lunch, Veterans Minister Keith Brown will make a statement on the Scottish Veterans Commissioner's report on veteran health and wellbeing.

The day will end with the final debate on the Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (Relief from Additional Amount) (Scotland) Bill.