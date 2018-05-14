Nicola Sturgeon

MSPs discuss welfare fund

Summary

  1. The Social Security Committee takes evidence on the Scottish welfare fund
  2. The first minister faces questions during FMQs
  3. An SNP MSP leads a debate on perinatal mental health
  4. A ministerial statement on veterans health and wellbeing
  5. Final debate on the LBTT (Relief from Additional Amount) Bill

Live Reporting

By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison

All times stated are UK

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live!

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Thursday 17 May 2018.

The Social Security Committee will be taking evidence on the Scottish welfare fund from 9am.

Nicola Sturgeon and Ruth Davidson
PA

After general questions we will bring you extensive coverage of first minister's questions, complete with live reaction on social media.

SNP MSP Clare Haughey will the lead a debate on the Everyone's Business campaign, which highlights perinatal mental health problems.

Veterans
PoppyScotland

After lunch, Veterans Minister Keith Brown will make a statement on the Scottish Veterans Commissioner's report on veteran health and wellbeing.

The day will end with the final debate on the Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (Relief from Additional Amount) (Scotland) Bill.

