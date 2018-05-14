UK, Scottish and EU flags

Transport minister provides update

Summary

  1. Transport Minister Humza Yousaf discusses his portfolio with the Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee
  2. Communities, social security and equalities ministers face questioning
  3. The Europe Committee leads a debate on Erasmus+
  4. A Labour MSP highlights Ninewells hospital ultrasound fundraiser

Live Reporting

By Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson

All times stated are UK

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live!

Good morning from the Holyrood Live today, Wednesday 16 May 2018.

Humza Yousaf, train, ferry and a bicycle
BBC/Thinkstock/CalMac

First up this morning, Transport Minister Humza Yousaf provides the Rural Economy & Economy Committee with an update on his portfolio.

After lunch, community, social security and equalities ministers face a grilling during portfolio questions.

Student reading map in European city
Getty Images

Then most of the afternoon will be dominated by a debate on Erasmus+, led by the Europe Committee.

Ending the day will be Labour MSP Rhoda Grant highlighting Ninewells hospital's fundraiser campaign for a new focus ultrasound device.

