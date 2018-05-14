Transport minister provides update

Good morning from the Holyrood Live today, Wednesday 16 May 2018.

First up this morning, Transport Minister Humza Yousaf provides the Rural Economy & Economy Committee with an update on his portfolio.

After lunch, community, social security and equalities ministers face a grilling during portfolio questions.

Then most of the afternoon will be dominated by a debate on Erasmus+, led by the Europe Committee.

Ending the day will be Labour MSP Rhoda Grant highlighting Ninewells hospital's fundraiser campaign for a new focus ultrasound device.