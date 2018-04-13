Holyrood Live Wednesday 18 2018

Summary
- Holyrood’s committee conveners quiz First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on her government’s programme and priorities.
- Environment, climate change and land reform ministers and then rural economy and connectivity ministers are quizzed during portfolio questions
- MSPs debate the Historical Sexual Offences (Pardons and Disregards) (Scotland) Bill for the first time, before voting on its general principles at decision time
- SNP MSP Kenneth Gibson leads a debate entitled 'Artificial Intelligence, Future Prosperity, a Threat to Employment or Existential Threat?'