Sturgeon condemns 'punish a Muslim' campaign

Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland will "stand united" against the hate criminals behind a campaign urging people to "punish a Muslim", in response to a powerful and moving question from Anas Sarwar.

The Labour MSP raised the social media and letter hate campaign at first minister's questions.

Mr Sarwar asked MSPs in the chamber to imagine they were a Muslim women or child as he read from the "shocking, shameful and sickening" letter which lists a points-scoring ranking for crimes against Muslims.

bbc The question from Anas Sarawr recieves applause from across the whole chamber

Mr Sarwar said: "A message to the haters - an attack on one Scot, regardless of faith or race, is an attack on all Scots and we will never let you win."

This was met with applause from around the chamber.

The first minister agreed wholeheartedly with Mr Sarwar: "I utterly condemn this disgusting so-called campaign."

