Scottish Greens 'scrap council tax' motion amended by SNP

BBC/PA/Scottish Parliament

The Scottish government's tax and spending plans for the next year have passed their final parliamentary hurdle.

The budget includes major changes to Scotland's income tax rates and bands, which will see middle and high earners pay more and lower earners pay less.

The minority SNP government struck a deal with the Scottish Greens last month that gave them enough support to pass the budget.

The final vote was 70 to 56.

The deal agreed with the Greens saw the party's six MSPs support the budget in return for a package which includes £170m more for local councils than had originally been proposed.

Colin Hattersley Scottish Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie

Scottish Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie said the concessions his party had won in return for its support meant that "the £157m of local government cuts proposed by the SNP" had been "more than reversed".

However he spoke at length about wanting more reform to local government finance going forward, saying the Greens would want to see "meaningful progress" on this front - including a "full replacement" of the council tax - before they entered into any future budget talks.