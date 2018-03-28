Scottish Greens 'scrap council tax' motion amended by SNP
Summary
- The transport secretary gives evidence on Scotland's winter resilience in the face of the 'beast from the east' and Storm Emma
- MSPs quiz finance and constitution ministers and then economy, jobs and fair work ministers during portfolio questions
- The Green Party leads a debate calling for the reversing of bus passenger decline
- The party will then lead a debate on local taxation
- SNP MSP Graeme Dey's member's debate celebrates Earth Hour 2018
The Scottish Green effort to have a motion passed calling for the end of the council tax was thwarted by a government amendment highlighting recent changes.
The amendment stated the government was "open to further dialogue on options for local tax reform".
Minister says individuals and households can make a difference
Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham says individuals and households can make a difference, as shown by the Earth Hour pledges and also the reaction to Blue Planet's highlighting plastic in the ocean.
The minister says Scotland led the industrial revolution and has a responsibility to tackle climate change.
Ms Cunningham says the new Climate Change Bill will increase the ambition of Scotland's long term targets.
Background: Earth Hour: Lights off to preserve the planet's environment
The world's most famous landmarks are plunged into darkness for one hour every year.
The global Earth Hour campaign raises awareness about the impacts of climate change. It started in Australia in 2007 and is now observed by participants in 187 countries, according to organisers.
Here are some major sites across the globe that dimmed their lights on Saturday 24 March 2018.
Click here for many more around the world.
177 Scottish landmarks and monuments went dark for this year's Earth Hour
Environment and Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham says 177 Scottish landmarks and monuments went dark for this year's Earth Hour.
Ms Cunningham says many schools also signed up and says this is the 10th year the Scottish government has backed the campaign.
She says she is currently appointing an expert panel to consider environmental charges for wasteful behaviour.
Background: Why take part in Earth Hour?
From the Earth Hour website: "Right now we’re up against the biggest environmental threats that our generation, or any generation, has ever faced.
"Wildlife we love, like elephants, turtles and polar bears, are at risk from the effects of climate change, pollution & over-consumption.
"The damage has been shockingly fast. Over the last 25 – 30 years:(Source: WWF-UK Living Planet Report)
Read more here.
MSP congratulates WWF on keeping climate change to the fore all year round
Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur shows his Earth Hour credentials from the get go, 'pandaring' somewhat to WWF Scotland!
Mr McArthur says the Earth Hour campaign is going from strength to strength.
The Lib Dem MSP says there needs to be a Warm Homes Bill to help eradicate fuel poverty.
He congratulates WWF on keeping the issue of climate change to the fore all year round.
'The momentum for change is unstoppable'
Green MSP Mark Ruskell says actions like running a wash at 30 degrees or having a permanent mug for coffee may make a small difference, but are important in keeping the issue to the forefront.
Mr Ruskell says: "We have a moral duty to do everything we can as early as we can."
He asks the cabinet secretary to comment on what can be done to buffer the environment against climate change.
"The momentum for change is unstoppable."
Here's a look back to Earth Hour 2018 in Scotland
Labour MSP says there is a lot more that can be done to protect the environment
Labour MSP Alex Rowley says he bought candles for Earth Hour and marked it and says it took him back to the miners strike in the 1970s.
Mr Rowleys says he didn't need the candles because Mossomoran (the nartural gas petrochemical plan) was flaring all weekend!
Mr Rowley says there is a lot that government is doing but adds there is a lot more that can be done.
Tory MSP praises WWF for efforts on Earth Hour
Tory MSP Maurice Golden thanks WWF for their global efforts to tackle climate change and for their efforts on Earth Hour.
Mr Golden highlights the #PromiseForThePlanet.
Background: What is WWF's Earth Hour?
Read more about Earth Hour 2018 here.
SNP MSP says annual Earth Hour activities are clearly to be commended
SNP MSP Graeme Dey begins by saying hundreds of millions of people participated in Earth Hour 2018.
Mr Dey praises local authorities, sites and Lothian Buses for participating.
He explains the urgent need for Earth Hour to challenge climate change and its impact across the globe.
Mr Dey says the annual Earth Hour activities are clearly to be commended but calls for action all year round.
Background: Earth Hour in Scotland
According to WWF Scotland, over the last 10 years, Scotland has made its mark on the international Earth Hour map with consistently impressive levels of national participation.
In 2017, Scotland again received support from all local authorities, joining 186 countries and territories from every continent on the planet.
An eye-catching165 iconic buildings and landmarksswitched off their lights, joining 3,000 others around the world in WWF’s Earth Hour’s unique display of darkness, which has become a global phenomenon.
This year, as landmarks, organisations, businesses and individuals switch off in solidarity, the spotlight turns to the 1 in 6 species at risk of extinction from climate change.
As recent media such as BBC’s Blue Planet II raises public awareness about the plight of species suffering from rapidly changing climates, for Earth Hour 2018, WWF is asking people to make a promise for the planet to live more sustainably.
Click here to ind outwhat is on in Scotland this Earth Hour weekend.
Click here forWWF's suggestions for 60 things to do in the dark.
Here's Graeme Dey's motion in full.....
Earth Hour 2018 debate next.......
SNP MSP Graeme Dey will now lead a debate celebrating Earth Hour 2018.
Green motion on council tax, as amended by SNP, agreed to
MSPs vote to reject the Tory amendment with 28 MSPs backing it and 86 against.
The finance secretary's amendment is agreed to with 86 MSPs backing him and 28 against.
Labour MSP James Kelly sees his amendment fall, 23 MSPs backed it, but 91 voted against.
The Green motion on scrapping the council tax, as amended by the Scottish governement, is duly passed.
86 MSPs backed it and 28 MSPs voted against.
MSPs will now vote on the 'Scrap the Council Tax' motion and amendments
Here are the motion and amendments from the scrap the council tax debate:
Green motion on buses, as amended by SNP, is agreed to
MSPs vote to back the amendment from Transport Minister Humza Yousaf.
63 MSPs backed it and 51 were against.
This preempts the other amendments.
The Scottish Green Party motion on buses, as amended, is agreed to with 109 MSPs backing it and with five abstentions.
MSPs now vote on the motion and amendments from the 'Better Buses' debate
Here is the all important motion and amendments.................
We now move to decision time..................
MSPs will now vote on the motions and amendments from both Scottish Green Party debates.
Reform should include asset wealth says Scottish Green co-convener
Scottish Green co-convener Patrick Harvie labels council tax a "fundamentally broken system" which is "25 years+ out of date".
There needs to be reform which includes asset wealth, he argues.
His party published proposals more than two years ago, says Mr Harvie, but accepts consensus must be built on which way to go.
The Green MSP argues this must begin with an endorsement of the first recommendation from the Commission on Local Tax Reform - to scrap council tax.
"We need to crack on and get this job done."
Minister insists SNP has done what it pledged in 2016 manifesto on council tax
Finance Secretary Derek Mackay says he believes consensus can be found on this isue.
Mr Mackay says there was a commission on taxation, but since then there have been parliamentary elections and they are important.
The minister says he was elected on the 2016 SNP manifesto that set out what his party has done on council tax.
He insists local government has had a very fair settlement from the Scottish government, in part thanks to the efforts of the Greens.
Tory MSP says devolving financial powers to councils would empower local communities
Tory MSP Alexander Stewart says the Scottish Greens have "no alternative and no idea".
He says the OECD predicts Scotland will be one of the slowest growing economies over the next few years, asking why one should put up taxes during this time.
Councils should be able to keep all business rates incomes, Mr Stewart argues.
Devolving financial powers to councils would empower local communities, the Tory MSP suggests.
'There is a clear majority to replace the council tax'
Labour MSP Jackie Baillie says the SNP promised to scrap the council tax in 2007 and 2011 and this is just another broken promise.
Ms Baillie says it is a delicious irony that the SNP is keeping the hated and unfair council tax.
The Labour MSP says a decade on the SNP has not scrapped the tax.
She says: "There is a clear majority to replace the council tax."
Background: Councils demand government cash for public pay rises
In February we reported that councils asked the Scottish government for more cash to pay for public sector pay rises.
Ministers announced an end to the public workers' pay cap as part of their 2018/19 tax and spending plans.
The budget deal with the Scottish Greens means pay rises will now apply to 75% of public sector staff.
The Greens' deal also won an additional £170 million for councils, but umbrella group Cosla said pay remains a major issue for local authorities.
Lib Dems back land value tax
Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie says the his party favours ending council tax and replacing it with land value tax.
This would raise revenue in a "fair and just" way, he says.
Any local tax must be set by local authorities he argues, adding this would be a step towards council controlling more taxes.
Background: Local government finance must change says Harvie
During the final debate on the budget in February, Scottish Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie revealed he had written to the first minister with options to consider for local government financing.
He believed this will stop repeated debates on subsequent budgets focusing on "how much pressure to push down the chain".
New powers must be created for local government so they are not so dependent on central decisions, the Green MSP argued.
Mr Harvie confirms this will be a precondition for the Greens to take part in budget negotiations next year.
He says local government has utter dependence on Scottish government funding.
The Scottish Greens co-convener called for responsibility for local taxation to be given to councils and demanded the current system of council tax must end.
Full coverage of the final budget debate can be found here.
Background: Budget backed with support from the with Greens
The Scottish government's tax and spending plans for the next year have passed their final parliamentary hurdle.
The budget includes major changes to Scotland's income tax rates and bands, which will see middle and high earners pay more and lower earners pay less.
The minority SNP government struck a deal with the Scottish Greens last month that gave them enough support to pass the budget.
The final vote was 70 to 56.
The deal agreed with the Greens saw the party's six MSPs support the budget in return for a package which includes £170m more for local councils than had originally been proposed.
Scottish Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie said the concessions his party had won in return for its support meant that "the £157m of local government cuts proposed by the SNP" had been "more than reversed".
However he spoke at length about wanting more reform to local government finance going forward, saying the Greens would want to see "meaningful progress" on this front - including a "full replacement" of the council tax - before they entered into any future budget talks.
Here's the Labour amendment
'It is time up for the council tax'
Labour MSP James Kelly says it is time to scrap the council tax and quickly adds those are not his words but those of Nicola Sturgeon in 2007.
Mr Kelly is chastised by the deputy presiding officer for brandishing a poster of Ms Sturgeon and the then first minister, Alex Salmond pledging just that.
He says his party would replace the tax with a fairer system.
The Labour MSP says local government has been penalised by the SNP government.
He very much welcomes the Green motion and the suggestion of cross-party talks to find a solution.
"It is time up for the council tax."