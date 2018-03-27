Scottish government to contact EC over European Arrest Warrant
- The Justice Committee takes evidence on the role of the third sector and remand alternatives
- Scotland's new employment service ministerial statement
- 'City Regions - Deal or No Deal?' debate
- SNP MSP Rona Mackay leads a debate on cancer awareness for young people
Justice Secretary Michael Matheson confirmed he would speak to the European Commission about European Arrest Warrants.
This follows a European Arrest Warrant being issued for former Catalan minsiter Clara Ponsatí on Friday.
Former Catalan minister Clara Ponsati will hand herself in to Police Scotland on Wednesday, her lawyer has said.
Mr Matheson voiced "deep regret" at the situation, but said ministers had "no powers" to intervene in the judicial process.
After a question was tabled on the topic at Holyrood, he told MSPs: "We profoundly regret that the Spanish government has failed to engage in dialogue with Catalonia's politicians, and the issue is now instead subject to the judicial process."
Young people faces specific barriers to diagnosis
Ms Robison says young people face specific challenges in getting a cancer diagnosis.
She says often it can take a while for them to feel something is wrong, for them to pluck up the courage to see a doctor or to even explain the problem to the GP.
Health messaging to young people often stays with them for life and can help remove the taboo about speaking out their bodies, the health secretary suggests.
Ms Robison highlights some schools have not taken the TCT's resource and she urges MSPs to look into what is happening in their constituencies.
She confirms she will ask education officials to speak to schools about making use of the education and awareness programme.
Background: The teenagers growing up with cancer
Every day in the UK seven teenagers find out they have cancer. At the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, the Teenage Cancer Trust has set up a specially-designed "teen-only" unit.
The unit brings together young people from all over Scotland who are dealing with cancer, so they don't have to face it alone.
Meet Natasha, Nairn and Declan.
Scottish Referral Guidelines for Suspected Cancer will be reviewed and refreshed
Health Secretary Shona Robison thanks the Teenage Cancer Trust for the work they do.
Ms Robison says every diagnosis of cancer in childhood is devastating to the family, but says thankfully the numbers are quite small.
She says cancer remains a top clinical priority for the Scotttish government.
The signs of cancer in young people are often missed or misdianosed, due to similartiies with other less harmful problems.
She says she is happy to say the Scottish Referral Guidelines for Suspected Cancer will be reviewed and refreshed later this year.
This will have specific sections on detecting cancers in children, teenagers and young adults to help identify those most likely to have cancre.
'Cancer can strike anyone'
SNP MSP Stuart McMillan says educating children about nutrition and physical activity is "crucial", particular given the number of children that start primary school already obese.
"Cancer can strike anyone - old or young, male or female, smoke or non," the SNP MSP says.
Early diagnosis and better treatment means more people are surviving cancer but the fight goes on, Mr McMillan states.
Background: The preventable causes of cancer in Scotland
Around 41.5% of cancer cases in Scotland have preventable causes, research suggests.
Tobacco smoke is behind the largest proportion of these, at about 18.2% of all cases.
This is followed by obesity and being overweight at 6.8%.
Other factors include:
Tory MSP stresses importance of positive life choices and physical activity
Tory MSP Brian Whittle strongly suggests if obesity, smoking, alcohol and drug abuse and poor mental health are tackled then the incidence of preventable cancers can be reduced.
Mr Whittle stresses the importance of exercise and physical activity in achieving this.
He says positive life choices can stack the deck in our favour in combatting preventable cancers.
Background: Cancer patients 'did not discuss symptoms with GP'
More than a quarter of cancer patients diagnosed as an emergency in the north of Scotland had not discussed any relevant symptoms with their GP beforehand, according to a new study.
A total of 28% had not talked about the symptoms, the University of Aberdeen paper revealed.
Lead author Dr Peter Murchie said it highlighted the complications surrounding emergency cancer diagnosis.
Cancer Research UK said it was a complex area.
Read more.
SNP MSP suggests targeting interventions towards those with family history of cancer
SNP MSP Stewart Stevenson suggests targeting some interventions towards young people who have a family history of cancer may be something to consider in the future.
He says while obesity is unlikely to cause cancers in young people it does underpin cancer in adulthood.
'All of us will be touched by cancer in one form or another'
Labour MSP Anas Sarwar says: "All of us will be touched by cancer in one form or another."
Mr Sarwar says his best friend's nephew is six years old and has a severe form of cancer and he says he has seen the chaos that brings to the family life.
He stresses the need for early diagnosis and treatment and he praises the TCT and all cancer charities for their excellent work.
Mr Sarwar says the work of the TCT raising awareness of cancer in schools through education is crucial to empower our young people.
Background: Thousands of Scottish cancer cases 'avoidable' by lifestyle change
Quitting bad lifestyle habits could cut cancer rates in Scotland by more than 40%, according to a charity.
Cancer Research UK said about 13,000 cases a year could be avoided through simple changes.
Analysis of recent figures suggested Scotland has the largest number of preventable cancer diagnoses in the UK.
Dealing with smoking, obesity and alcohol consumption could make the biggest difference.
Across the UK, the study found that more than 135,000 cases of cancer a year could be prevented.
Read more.
Tory MSP praises availability of age-specific information
Tory MSP Miles Briggs says TCT's education and awareness programme has let to a threefold increase in the number of young people talking to each other about cancer.
One in two people can expect to get some form of cancer as some point in their lives, Mr Briggs says, but highlights 40% of these are preventable.
This is a good time to consider the promotion of health and wellbeing in schools, colleges and universities, says the Tory MSP.
Mr Briggs says access to age-specific information is a positive development.
Background: Scottish cancer death rates 61% higher among poor
Death rates from cancer are 61% higher in the most deprived areas of Scotland, according to the latest figures.
NHS Scotland found living in a poor area affected your chance of survival despite an 11% drop in the number of deaths from all cancers since 2006.
There were also 27% more cancers diagnosed in deprived areas compared with the most affluent last year.
Campaigners have called for more to be done to understand and address the disparity.
Read more.
'The work that the Teenage Cancer Trust do is absolutely fantastic'
SNP MSP Tom Arthur says: "The work that the Teenage Cancer Trust do is absolutely fantastic in providing services and support."
Mr Arthur says he will engage with schools in Renfrewshire South to ensure they engage with the trust on
The SNP MSP pays warm tribute to Sean McBain, who wote and recorded a new song every week for a year to raise money for the TCT.
Mr Arthur says Mr McBain, a singer who survived cancer of the tongue aged 20 having caught it early, raised more than £6,000 for the charity and says that is why he lodged a motion praising the Aberdeen man.
Background: National cancer strategy
The Scottish government's national cancer strategy highlights the importance of increasing awareness of the correlation between cancer and lifestyle choices from childhood.
Through its Detect Cancer Early programme, the Scottish government said it would continue to work with the Teenage Cancer Trust to roll out school-based education and awareness programmes.
The programme provides young people with the information on lifestyle choices, common signs and symptoms to be aware of and encourages them to discuss cancer prevention and awareness with older family members.
It is hoped this will ensure young people have access to cancer prevention and early detection messages.
TCT ducation programme 'will save lives'
"A dad with cancer is still a dad and a teenger with cancer is still a teenage", SNP MSP Rona Mackay begins.
She notes Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT) is the only charity in the UK dedicated to teenage cancer patients and praises the services it provides.
"It's not just old people that get cancer," the SNP MSP states, who also highlights survival rates among teenagers are lower than adults for some tumour types.
Teenagers must be encouraged to go see GPs if they notice changes in the bodies, says Ms Mackay.
The TCT education and awareness programmes helps teenagers notice changes that might be a sign of cancer, she says, noting it has been rolled out to 80% of schools so far.
"I want to see TCT's education and awareness programme delivered in schools across Scotland because this programme will save lives."
Background: Teenage Cancer Trust
Around seven young people aged between 13 and 24 are diagnosed with cancer every day in the UK.
They need expert treatment and support from the moment they hear the word ‘cancer.’
The Teenage Cancer Trust is the only charity dedicated to making this happen.
Visit their website here.
And finally, a debate on cancer awareness among young people
SNP MSP Rona Mackay will now lead her members' debate titled 'Cancer Awareness for Young People'.
Her motion:
'There are a number of issues that need to be worked on and impoved'
Labour MSP Monica Lennon closes the debate on the Local Government and Communities Committeee report City Regions - Deal or No Deal.
Ms Lennon says there is a lot of support for city and growth deals, hence the degree of concensus across the chamber.
"There are a number of issues that need to be worked on and impoved."
The Labour MSP says she is sure MSP across the chamber will welcome the Scottish government's commitment to 100% growth deal coverage across Scotland.
She says the committee's report was a serious attempt to improve the way the deals are managed.
Economy secretary urges UK government to clarify its position on city deals
Economy Secretary Keith Brown urges the UK government to clarify whether it supports the Scottish government's commitment to ensure deals cover the entire of Scotland.
He adds that while the Scottish government could progress deals with local partners, it would close the potential for the UK government to be involved as well.
Mr Brown praises the Local Government and Communities Committee reports and confirms he will update parliament on city deals "in due course".
Tory MSP calls for hard econnomic targets to be introduced by Scottish government
Tory MSP Dean Lockhart says the city regional deals cover 83% of Scotland and he says there is £3.4bn currently scheduled for investment, including £1bn from the UK government.
Mr Lockhart says there are certainly lessons to be learned from the Glasgow City Deal.
He says a number of members raised concerns about the lack of transparency around the city deals.
The Tory MSP calls for hard econnomic targets and outcomes to be introduced by the Scottish government.
This should be in addition to community outcomes, he explains.
Infrastructure investment provides social and economy benefits says Labour MSP
Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald says city deals reflect the idea that investment in infrastructure brings both economic and social benefits.
Local councils and local partnerships must take the lead in the design of the deals, the Labour MSP argues.
It is vital the each deal must develop in a way best suited to the region, he adds.
Mr Macdonald says the Aberdeen deal included a commitment to undertake a 20-year forward review of transport in the area and he suggests work should be done to put second stage deals in place.
He also queries how sectoral deals will dovetail with existing city deals as part of the second stage.
Background: City Deal boost for Edinburgh and south-east Scotland
Edinburgh and south east Scotland are to receive a multi-million pound boost after the latest City Deal was agreed last summer.
The UK and Scottish governments are each investing £300m in the project.
The money will be used to support innovation, infrastructure, housing, tourism and culture including a new concert hall in St Andrew Square.
Contributions from councils and universities are expected to take the total investment in the deal to about £1bn.
Read more here.
Background: Stirling City Deal a 'huge opportunity' for digital future
A City Deal was announced for Stirling by Chancellor Philip Hammond in his 2016 Autumn statement.
The deal, which includes Clackmannanshire, gives areas greater powers to help support economic growth, create jobs or invest in local projects
Andrew Black looks at what it could mean for Scotland's digital future.
Call for Scottish and UK governments to invest in the Ayrshire Growth Scheme
Tory MSP Brian Whittle calls on the Scottish and UK governments to invest in the Ayrshire Growth Scheme.
Mr Whittle says the Ayrshire growth deal has taken collaboration of three councils.
The Tory MSP says he has been speaking regularly with the Scottish Office and with Ruth Davidson and David Mundell to push for the Ayrshire Growth Scheme.
Neither goverment is taking the first steps to make the work of the Ayrshire councils worthwhile, emphasises Mr Whittle.
He says: "The attitude adopted by both governments is not on of collaboration, rather competition."
Background: Aberdeen City Region deal 'potentially unlocks £826m'
The signing of a £250m Aberdeen City Region Deal could potentially unlock more than £800m of investment, it has been predicted.
The 10-year deal commits the UK and Scottish governments to invest the money, with Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire councils also contributing.
At the signing in Aberdeen, it was estimated the value could be £826m once other investment is factored in.
It is believed hundreds of jobs could be created annually as a result.
Read more.
Are city deals effective at attracting investment asks Labour MSP
Labour MSP David Stewart says inclusive growth is not just about jobs, but also progression to skilled and higher level posts through education and training.
He raises concerns about the potential loss of funding from the EU after Brexit, estimating the Highlands and Islands will lose €1 billion.
Mr Stewart wonders if city deals are effective at attracting new investment.
Audit Scotland's intention to review city deals is welcomed by the Labour MSP.
SNP MSP says she first critiqued Edinburgh City Deal as a missed opportunity for Fife
SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth says she first critiqued the Edinburgh City Deal as a missed opportunity for Fife.
The SNP MSP stresses the need for a Levenmouth rail line.
Ms Gilruth says new rail lines are essential for modal shift.
The Edinburgh City Deal was described as opaque and lacking in transparency in the committee's report, says the SNP MSP.
Background: Discrepancies in governments' policy objectives
The City Region Deals offer more than £3bn of investment in Scotland, with the UK and Scottish governments collaborating on the projects with local councils.
But the committee said the UK and Scottish governments appeared to have different policy objectives.
The MSPs said there was some "scepticism about what is being promised", particularly regarding forecast job numbers.
The report also said the committee was "not convinced" about the selection process for projects to be taken forward as part of the deals, and it was "not clear" how remote or rural areas would benefit.
'City Region Deals are not a welcome extra but are and absolute essential'
Lib Dem MSP Mike Rumbles raises two areas of concern about the city deals process.
Mr Rumbles says economic decision making was supposed to move to the areas.
He urges the Scottish government to introduce a long term transparency review.
The Lib Dem MSP says the North East has faced more challenges than any other due to the oil downturn.
Mr Rumbles says the City Region Deals are not a welcome extra but are an absolute essential.
He calls for action now from the Scottish government to deliver the orginal intent of the deal.
Labour MSP expresses concern about transparency
Labour MSP James Kelly expresses concern about the lack of transparency about how decisions are made on projects.
Each project must be robustly appraised to ensure it contributes towards the economic goals of each deal, he argues.
Mr Kelly calls for a "strong industrial strategy" to be created and for more powers to be given to councils.
The Labour MSP also suggests procurement rules need to change to ensure firms receiving public money are signed up to the Scottish business pledge.
Tory MSP calls for more public engagement over city deals
Tory MSP Graham Simpson cites the benefits of the four city deals.
Mr Simpson says the committee's inquiry found problems with the Glasgow City Deal, as projects were done to people and not with them.
He calls for more engagement with the public.
The economy secretary says the UK government did not engage with the Scottish government over the deal and says there have been improvements since.
Mr Simpson agrees there have been improvements and moves on.
He concludes saying: "If our recommendations are implemented all of Scotland can benefit."
Scottish government wants a city deal covering every part of Scotland
Economy Secretary Keith Brown says the report is "helpful" and highlights a range of issues for all stakeholders to consider.
City deals are an important catalyst for inclusive growth, the cabinet secretary says.
They are however only on means of doing this and Mr Brown commits to the development of regional development partnerships across Scotland.
The economy secretary says the Scottish government wants to see city deals which cover every part of Scotland and he urges the UK government to unite with them on this aim.
He confirms he will raise this with UK ministers at a meeting later this week.
Background: What are city deals?
City region deals were first introduced by the UK Government in 2011 as a way of encouraging local economic growth and the movement of economic decision-making away from central government in England.
They were extended to Scotland in 2014, starting in Glasgow. There are now four city deals in Scotland that are in either the delivery stage or have reached outline approval.
The current deals are focused on the cities of Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Inverness, and their surrounding regions. Two further deals for the cities of Stirling and Dundee, plus the wider areas in the central region and in Tayside, are being discussed.
Overall, 83% (that is 4.5 million people) of Scotland's population live in the areas that are covered by existing or planned City Region Deals.
'The process of deciding what gets funded is too opaque'
Mr Doris says MSPs around Scotland must know what city deals will mean for their areas.
"The process of deciding what gets funded is too opaque."
The SNP MSP says communities and MSPs need to know why some projects are selected and some are not.
He insists: "No part of Scotland should be left behind."
There is no clear timetable for a growth deal for Ayrshre and he calls for a clear timetable for the whole of Scotland.
Background: Concern over Scotland's City Region deals
Scotland's new City Region Deals have "significant" problems that need to be addressed, according to MSPs.
The economic growth projects are focused on Aberdeen, Inverness, Glasgow and Edinburgh.
Holyrood's local government and communities committee said objectives needed to be clearer.
Economy Secretary Keith Brown said "inclusive economic growth" was being delivered but that the report would be considered.
Read more.
City deals part of 'confused and cluttered' landscape
Local Government and Communities Committee convener Bob Doris begins by assuring members the Noel Edmonds will not appear in this debate on the 'City Regions - Deal or No Deal' report.
He says the committee found city deals are part of a "confused and cluttered" policy landscape, stating this fed into the recommendation for local, Scottish and UK governments to work more closely with one another.
Mr Doris says there was some debate on what economic growth meant, with the UK government opting for a definition about get as much "bang for their buck" while the Scottish government seeks "inclusive growth".
The difference in definition must be clarified, he argues.
City Regions - Deal or No Deal debate begins
The Local Government and Communities Committee leads a debate on its report, City Regions - Deal or No Deal.
The report considers:
Rennie raises issue of SAMH withdrawal from the west contract
Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie also asks about organisations that have withdrawn, including SAMH, from the new service.
Mr Rennie asks why the withdrew from the west contract.
Mr Hepburn says SAMH are still involved in the delivery of the programme, but in respect to the individual contract lot it is not unusal that type of relationship will develop.