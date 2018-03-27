Scottish government to contact EC over European Arrest Warrant

bbc Carla Ponsati and Michael Matheson

Justice Secretary Michael Matheson confirmed he would speak to the European Commission about European Arrest Warrants.

This follows a European Arrest Warrant being issued for former Catalan minsiter Clara Ponsatí on Friday.

Former Catalan minister Clara Ponsati will hand herself in to Police Scotland on Wednesday, her lawyer has said.

Mr Matheson voiced "deep regret" at the situation, but said ministers had "no powers" to intervene in the judicial process.

After a question was tabled on the topic at Holyrood, he told MSPs: "We profoundly regret that the Spanish government has failed to engage in dialogue with Catalonia's politicians, and the issue is now instead subject to the judicial process."