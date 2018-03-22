Holyrood Live report

bbc Economy Secretary Keith Brown

Economy Secretary Keith Brown says one of the points of this debate was to seek consensus on fair work, which was blown out of the water by the Labour Party's 'overblown' amendment.

Mr Brown stresses the need to close the gender pay gap.

The cabinet secretary calls for employment law to be brought to this parliament.

He says all groups of workers deserve respect, including all the workers from the EU who must be valued.

The economy secretary says he hopes for conensus on fair work in the future.