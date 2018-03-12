MSPs debate the EU Continuity Bill
Summary
- MSPs quiz ministers during topical questions
- The pre-Stage 2 debate on the EU Continuity Bill gets underway from around 2.20pm
- The Finance and Constitution Committee sits late into the night taking evidence on the Stage 2 amendments and voting on them
Live Reporting
By Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson
All times stated are UK
Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live
Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on 13 March 2018.
Today is all about the UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Legal Continuity) (Scotland) Bill or EU Continuity Bill for short.
After topical questons we'll have the pre Stage 2 debat on the emergency legislation.
Then this evening the Finance and Constitution Committee will sit from 5.45pm, as it considers the 231 amendments to the Continuity Bill.
