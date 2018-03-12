UK, Scottish and EU flags

MSPs debate the EU Continuity Bill

Summary

  1. MSPs quiz ministers during topical questions
  2. The pre-Stage 2 debate on the EU Continuity Bill gets underway from around 2.20pm
  3. The Finance and Constitution Committee sits late into the night taking evidence on the Stage 2 amendments and voting on them

Live Reporting

By Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson

All times stated are UK

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on 13 March 2018.

Today is all about the UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Legal Continuity) (Scotland) Bill or EU Continuity Bill for short.

After topical questons we'll have the pre Stage 2 debat on the emergency legislation.

Then this evening the Finance and Constitution Committee will sit from 5.45pm, as it considers the 231 amendments to the Continuity Bill.

Join us of extensive coverage throughout the day and night!

