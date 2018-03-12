MSPs debate the EU Continuity Bill

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on 13 March 2018.

Today is all about the UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Legal Continuity) (Scotland) Bill or EU Continuity Bill for short.

After topical questons we'll have the pre Stage 2 debat on the emergency legislation.

Then this evening the Finance and Constitution Committee will sit from 5.45pm, as it considers the 231 amendments to the Continuity Bill.

Join us of extensive coverage throughout the day and night!