MSPs quiz employability and training minister
Summary
- The Education and Skills Committee takes evidence from the employability and training minister
- The committee then discusses the independent care review
- An SNP MSP marks Commonwealth Day 2018 with a members' debate
- Health and sport ministers face questions from MSPs
- Scottish Labour leads a debate on procurement
- A Labour MSP has a members' debate on 'incinerators, public health and planning in Scotland'
Live Reporting
By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison
All times stated are UK
Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live!
First up this morning, the education and skills committee will take evidence from Training and Employability Minister Jamie Hepburn on his portfolio.
The committee will then discuss the independent care review with its chair and members.
The chamber session will begin at the earlier time of 1.15pm to squeeze in a members' debate marking Commonwealth Day 2018.
This will be followed by health and sport portfolio questions.
Scottish Labour will then lead a debate on procurement.
The day will end is a members debate titled "incinerators, public health and planning in Scotland".