MSPs quiz employability and training minister

First up this morning, the education and skills committee will take evidence from Training and Employability Minister Jamie Hepburn on his portfolio.

The committee will then discuss the independent care review with its chair and members.

Thinkstock

The chamber session will begin at the earlier time of 1.15pm to squeeze in a members' debate marking Commonwealth Day 2018.

This will be followed by health and sport portfolio questions.

Scottish Labour will then lead a debate on procurement.

Getty Images

The day will end is a members debate titled "incinerators, public health and planning in Scotland".