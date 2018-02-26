MSPs discuss Planning Bill

Kicking off at 9.15am is the local government and communities committee taking evidence on the Planning (Scotland) Bill. In the chamber, MSPs will quiz the culture, tourism, external affairs and justice ministers. After that, the Scottish Conservatives will lead a debate on the early years. The day concludes with SNP MSP Clare Haughey leading a debate marking eating disorders awareness week 2018.
By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison
