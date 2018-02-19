MSPs discuss fair access to university
Summary
- The education and skills committee takes evidence on fairer access to higher education
- Ministers face questions on the rural economy and connectivity, and the environment, climate change and land reform
- The final debate on the Budget Bill takes place
- Labour MSP Neil Findlay leads a debate on St John's Children's Ward
By Louise Wilson and Craig Hutchison
This morning the Education and Skills Committee is taking evidence from the Commissioner for Fair Access.
This afternoon, ministers face questions on the rural economy and connectivity, and the environment, climate change and land reform portfolios.
The Budget Bill will then be debated at Stage 3.
Labour MSP Neil Findlay will end the day with a debate on St John’s Children’s Ward.