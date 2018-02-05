Budget

MSPs take evidence on the budget

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. The Finance and Constitution Committee vote on amendments to the budget after evidence from Finance Secretary Derek Mackay
  2. Economy, jobs and fair work ministers and finance and constitution ministers are quizzed during portfolio questions
  3. The government leads a debate entitled ‘Stemming the Plastic tide: Action to Tackle the Impact of Single-use Plastics on Land and in our Seas’
  4. Tory MSP Liam Kerr leads a member’s debate focussing on the work of the Aberdeenshire-based veterans charity Horseback UK

Live Reporting

By Craig Hutchison and Louise Wilson

All times stated are UK

Here's the motion to the veteran's debate......

Here's the motion to the debate......
Scottish Parliament
Here's the motion to the debate......

Here is the motion to Liam Kerr's debate.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live

Income tzx
BBC/PA/Getty

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Wednesday 7 February 2018.

The Finance Committee will take evidence from Finance Secretary Derek Mackay on the Budget Bill, considering amendments at Stage 2.

Plastics and turtle
bbc

Before that the Scottish Fiscal Commission will give evidence on its revised economic forecast.

Economy, jobs and fair work ministers and finance and constitution ministers are quizzed during portfolio questions.

The government will then lead a debate entitled ‘Stemming the Plastic tide: Action to Tackle the Impact of Single-use Plastics on Land and in our Seas’.

Horseback UK are coming to Holyrood
Horseback UK
Horseback UK are coming to Holyrood

Tory MSP Liam Kerr will then lead a member’s debate highlighting the difficulty of veterans seeking help for physical or mental health problems, focussing on the work of the Aberdeenshire-based military charity, Horseback UK.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top