MSPs take evidence on the budget

Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live
Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Wednesday 7 February 2018.
The Finance Committee will
take evidence from Finance Secretary Derek Mackay on the Budget Bill,
considering amendments at Stage 2.
Before that the Scottish Fiscal Commission will give evidence on its revised economic forecast.
Economy, jobs and fair work ministers and finance and constitution ministers are quizzed during portfolio questions.
The government will then lead a debate entitled ‘Stemming the Plastic tide: Action to Tackle the Impact of Single-use Plastics on Land and in our Seas’.
Tory MSP Liam Kerr will then lead a member’s debate highlighting the difficulty of veterans seeking help for physical or mental health problems, focussing on the work of the Aberdeenshire-based military charity, Horseback UK.
Good morning and welcome to Holyrood Live on Wednesday 7 February 2018.
